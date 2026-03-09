NCHSAA Basketball State Championship Game Times

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has finalized the schedule for this week’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championship Games. The full schedule has is listed below.



Wednesday:

12:00: 1A Men – Thomas Jefferson Classical vs. Vance Charter

2:30: 1A Women – Robbinsville vs. Wilson Prep

5:00: 8A Men – West Charlotte vs. Hoggard

7:30: 8A Women – Mallard Creek vs. Hoggard

Thursday:

12:00: 2A Men – Queens Grant vs. Warren County

2:30: 6A Women – Northern Guilford vs. Terry Sanford

5:00: 2A Women – Cherokee vs. Pamlico County

7:30: 6A Men – Kings Mountain vs. Northern Nash



Friday:

12:00: 3A Women – East Surry vs. Goldsboro

2:30: 4A Women – Maiden vs. Fairmont

5:00: 3A Men – Walkertown vs. Kinston

7:30: 4A Men – Salisbury vs. Reidsville



Saturday:

12:00: 5A Women – North Lincoln vs. Southeast Alamance

2:30: 5A Men – Hunter Huss vs. Fike

5:00: 7A Women – North Mecklenburg vs. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

7:30: 7A Men – Mooresville vs. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability