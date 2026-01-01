Skip to main content
Join Now
NC Preps

NCHSAA Boy's Basketball RPI Rankings (1/1/26)

IMG_3283by: Trey Scott2 hours agoTreyScott_NC

As of Jan 1st 4:35 PM

BOYS RPI 1A

  1. Vance Charter — 7-2-0 — 0.621487
  2. Southern Wake Academy — 7-3-0 — 0.605146
  3. Andrews — 6-2-0 — 0.576130
  4. Robbinsville — 4-1-0 — 0.571741
  5. Chatham Charter — 8-6-0 — 0.571569
  6. Chatham Central — 9-3-0 — 0.562473
  7. Northside (Pinetown) — 8-2-0 — 0.562123
  8. North Edgecombe — 6-4-0 — 0.554924
  9. Phoenix Academy — 7-5-0 — 0.534502
  10. Jackson Day — 8-6-0 — 0.525631
  11. Woods Charter — 5-3-0 — 0.519375
  12. Excelsior Classical Academy — 8-3-0 — 0.516597
  13. Rocky Mount Prep — 3-2-0 — 0.511584
  14. North Carolina Leadership Academy — 7-5-0 — 0.500084
  15. Mattamuskeet — 4-2-0 — 0.499429
  16. Neuse Charter — 6-4-0 — 0.486298
  17. Sallie B. Howard — 2-2-0 — 0.486052
  18. Discovery Charter School — 6-5-0 — 0.483540
  19. Hiwassee Dam — 6-4-0 — 0.475512
  20. Weldon STEM — 3-3-0 — 0.470249
  21. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 5-5-0 — 0.468283
  22. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy — 2-4-0 — 0.447980
  23. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy — 5-6-0 — 0.436336
  24. Summit Charter Academy — 4-4-0 — 0.436135
  25. Falls Lake Academy — 3-8-0 — 0.425060
  26. Wilson Prep Academy — 2-4-0 — 0.423750
  27. Jones Senior — 4-4-0 — 0.417690
  28. Oxford Prep — 6-9-0 — 0.417272
  29. Carolina International — 2-8-0 — 0.402661
  30. KIPP Pride — 1-6-0 — 0.401103
  31. North Stokes — 2-7-0 — 0.399039
  32. Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy — 2-5-0 — 0.386011
  33. Blue Ridge Early College — 2-4-0 — 0.384593
  34. Washington County — 1-4-0 — 0.369405
  35. East Columbus — 1-6-0 — 0.365835
  36. Nantahala — 5-8-0 — 0.364317
  37. College Prep & Leadership Academy — 3-10-0 — 0.357344
  38. Ocracoke — 3-3-0 — 0.343017
  39. Clover Garden School — 3-6-0 — 0.336949
  40. Bethany Community — 3-9-0 — 0.336000
  41. Highlands — 1-8-0 — 0.334802
  42. NCSSM: Morganton — 2-5-0 — 0.331048
  43. Ascend Leadership Academy — 2-12-0 — 0.320826
  44. Cape Hatteras Secondary — 1-7-0 — 0.308381
  45. Bear Grass Charter — 1-5-0 — 0.303097
  46. Hobgood Charter — 1-6-0 — 0.294208
  47. Central Carolina Academy — 1-7-0 — 0.288105
  48. River Mill Academy — 1-10-0 — 0.281669
  49. Triad Math and Science Academy — 1-7-0 — 0.275877
  50. Columbia — 0-9-0 — 0.271891
  51. North East Carolina Prep — 3-5-0 — 0.266860
  52. Rosman — 0-7-0 — 0.220808
  53. Millennium Charter Academy — 0-8-0 — 0.204703
  54. South Davidson — 0-10-0 — 0.154248
  55. N.C. School for the Deaf — 0-0-0 — 0.000000

2A Boys

  1. Queen’s Grant — 15-3-0 — 0.692275
  2. Tarboro — 3-1-0 — 0.662587
  3. South Stokes — 9-1-0 — 0.652325
  4. Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Technical Academy — 6-2-0 — 0.643392
  5. Bishop McGuinness — 8-2-0 — 0.623857
  6. Murphy — 3-2-0 — 0.594233
  7. Perquimans County — 6-2-0 — 0.584709
  8. Elkin — 4-1-0 — 0.573994
  9. Eno River Academy — 10-3-0 — 0.573465
  10. Franklin Academy — 10-4-0 — 0.569867
  11. Community School of Davidson — 8-3-0 — 0.562631
  12. Cherokee — 6-3-0 — 0.551817
  13. Avery County — 6-5-0 — 0.545422
  14. Voyager Academy — 6-6-0 — 0.542931
  15. Bertie — 4-3-0 — 0.535193
  16. Hayesville — 5-3-0 — 0.533050
  17. East Wake Academy — 7-3-0 — 0.523049
  18. Swain County — 4-4-0 — 0.519772
  19. Mountain Island Charter — 6-4-0 — 0.514525
  20. Holmes — 2-2-0 — 0.501397
  21. Rosewood — 3-4-0 — 0.498407
  22. Camden County — 5-6-0 — 0.492488
  23. American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-4-0 — 0.489006
  24. Warren County — 2-4-0 — 0.478162
  25. Triangle Math & Science Academy — 6-6-0 — 0.471785
  26. East Carteret — 3-5-0 — 0.468722
  27. Mitchell — 3-5-0 — 0.461903
  28. Cornerstone Charter Academy — 6-4-0 — 0.456313
  29. Southside — 2-3-0 — 0.455487
  30. North Rowan — 3-7-0 — 0.440739
  31. East Wilkes — 4-6-0 — 0.440079
  32. Lakewood — 5-5-0 — 0.437362
  33. Christ the King — 3-6-0 — 0.427737
  34. Bradford Prep — 4-7-0 — 0.426318
  35. Alleghany — 2-8-0 — 0.416736
  36. Starmount — 2-6-0 — 0.407314
  37. West Columbus — 3-6-0 — 0.405145
  38. Roxboro Community — 1-5-0 — 0.403538
  39. Gates County — 2-8-0 — 0.402049
  40. Albemarle — 2-8-0 — 0.396048
  41. Highland Tech — 4-8-0 — 0.393790
  42. South Stanly — 3-7-0 — 0.387722
  43. North Duplin — 3-5-0 — 0.379350
  44. Manteo — 4-5-0 — 0.378467
  45. Cherryville — 3-7-0 — 0.364649
  46. Hobbton — 3-6-0 — 0.360148
  47. Langtree Charter Academy — 2-7-0 — 0.357330
  48. Research Triangle — 1-9-0 — 0.353549
  49. Pamlico County — 1-8-0 — 0.350198
  50. Sugar Creek Charter — 2-9-0 — 0.345351
  51. Corvian Community — 1-8-0 — 0.338579
  52. East Bladen — 0-8-0 — 0.314541
  53. Henderson Collegiate — 4-11-0 — 0.310830
  54. Union — 2-7-0 — 0.294403
  55. Piedmont Classical — 1-7-0 — 0.287218
  56. Gray Stone Day — 1-11-0 — 0.252689
  57. Raleigh Charter — 0-5-0 — 0.250366
  58. Lejeune — 0-7-0 — 0.244146
  59. Northampton County — 0-6-0 — 0.223684

3A Boys 

  1. Farmville Central — 10-0-0 — 0.756964
  2. Northeastern — 3-0-0 — 0.753116
  3. Kinston — 4-0-0 — 0.743900
  4. Goldsboro — 8-2-0 — 0.689975
  5. Martin County — 7-1-0 — 0.678141
  6. Greene Central — 7-1-0 — 0.673353
  7. Shelby — 6-1-0 — 0.671854
  8. North Stanly — 10-1-0 — 0.659903
  9. Piedmont Community Charter — 12-2-0 — 0.657003
  10. NCSSM: Durham — 9-1-0 — 0.655758
  11. Wallace-Rose Hill — 6-1-0 — 0.649467
  12. East Surry — 8-1-0 — 0.648191
  13. Pasquotank County — 8-1-0 — 0.643440
  14. East Rutherford — 9-2-0 — 0.637295
  15. Northwood — 7-4-0 — 0.610180
  16. Walkertown — 8-3-0 — 0.609855
  17. Wake Prep Academy — 6-3-0 — 0.605426
  18. Hendersonville — 9-4-0 — 0.591132
  19. James Kenan — 6-1-0 — 0.583403
  20. Owen — 9-3-0 — 0.571578
  21. West Bladen — 7-5-0 — 0.566195
  22. Whiteville — 5-3-0 — 0.548540
  23. McMichael — 7-2-0 — 0.539515
  24. Lincolnton — 6-4-0 — 0.534774
  25. West Davidson — 7-5-0 — 0.523547
  26. South Lenoir — 4-4-0 — 0.523119
  27. Heide Trask — 7-3-0 — 0.516503
  28. Madison — 6-7-0 — 0.510970
  29. Ayden–Grifton — 8-4-0 — 0.500459
  30. Mount Airy — 5-4-0 — 0.491470
  31. Thomasville — 4-7-0 — 0.477825
  32. Mountain Heritage — 5-5-0 — 0.464170
  33. Providence Grove — 5-7-0 — 0.463703
  34. Louisburg — 5-5-0 — 0.462937
  35. Bartlett Yancey — 5-5-0 — 0.459549
  36. Patton — 6-4-0 — 0.457903
  37. Wheatmore — 6-7-0 — 0.457861
  38. South Columbus — 4-4-0 — 0.453317
  39. North Wilkes — 4-6-0 — 0.451519
  40. Pine Lake Prep — 4-7-0 — 0.434508
  41. Bessemer City — 4-6-0 — 0.431331
  42. Beddingfield — 4-7-0 — 0.425814
  43. Polk County — 2-7-0 — 0.415019
  44. West Caldwell — 3-9-0 — 0.413068
  45. Hertford County — 3-5-0 — 0.403534
  46. North Moore — 2-5-0 — 0.397265
  47. Eastern Randolph — 2-8-0 — 0.396605
  48. Princeton — 5-8-0 — 0.385139
  49. Midway — 4-7-0 — 0.378956
  50. Union Academy — 4-8-0 — 0.376501
  51. Pender — 0-7-0 — 0.357367
  52. CHASE — 3-8-0 — 0.329536
  53. Surry Central — 1-9-0 — 0.325390
  54. West Wilkes — 1-11-0 — 0.299277
  55. Spring Creek — 1-10-0 — 0.298925
  56. Draughn — 1-10-0 — 0.295312
  57. West Lincoln — 1-11-0 — 0.283007
  58. Trinity — 2-11-0 — 0.279159
  59. East Davidson — 2-6-0 — 0.272619

4A Boys 

  1. Lexington Senior — 9-0-0 — 0.705427
  2. Washington — 8-2-0 — 0.687447
  3. Central Davidson — 8-1-0 — 0.684054
  4. T.W. Andrews — 10-1-0 — 0.681729
  5. Reidsville — 4-1-0 — 0.640968
  6. Lincoln Charter — 7-2-0 — 0.638160
  7. Salisbury — 8-3-0 — 0.632903
  8. Pisgah — 7-4-0 — 0.615496
  9. Bunn — 9-2-0 — 0.608984
  10. Ledford — 6-4-0 — 0.608848
  11. Bandys — 8-3-0 — 0.599642
  12. Roanoke Rapids — 5-1-0 — 0.592639
  13. East Henderson — 9-3-0 — 0.588928
  14. Randleman — 6-5-0 — 0.583583
  15. SouthWest Edgecombe — 4-3-0 — 0.581390
  16. Clinton — 6-3-0 — 0.573736
  17. Jordan-Matthews — 7-6-0 — 0.565293
  18. Eastern Wayne — 4-4-0 — 0.564888
  19. First Flight — 6-4-0 — 0.552585
  20. North Surry — 8-3-0 — 0.546635
  21. Anson — 9-3-0 — 0.537323
  22. East Duplin — 2-4-0 — 0.527019
  23. Mount Pleasant — 8-5-0 — 0.519310
  24. Uwharrie Charter Academy — 6-4-0 — 0.513229
  25. West Stokes — 5-5-0 — 0.508830
  26. Burns — 4-4-0 — 0.508197
  27. West Stanly — 6-5-0 — 0.497728
  28. North Lenoir — 3-7-0 — 0.483748
  29. Wilkes Central — 6-5-0 — 0.483159
  30. Southwest Onslow — 4-7-0 — 0.482477
  31. Newton-Conover — 5-7-0 — 0.479779
  32. Graham — 4-5-0 — 0.479458
  33. Nash Central — 3-5-0 — 0.472594
  34. Maiden — 4-5-0 — 0.468293
  35. Stuart W. Cramer — 5-5-0 — 0.465625
  36. Forbush — 6-5-0 — 0.462380
  37. Carver — 4-4-0 — 0.462358
  38. Lake Norman Charter — 4-7-0 — 0.459676
  39. West Craven — 2-4-0 — 0.457327
  40. Hibriten — 4-6-0 — 0.456048
  41. North Pitt — 2-7-0 — 0.454113
  42. Southwestern Randolph — 5-6-0 — 0.450721
  43. Morehead — 3-7-0 — 0.446665
  44. Fairmont — 4-6-0 — 0.439935
  45. North Johnston — 4-6-0 — 0.416245
  46. West Iredell — 4-7-0 — 0.401753
  47. Brevard — 2-6-0 — 0.401640
  48. East Gaston — 4-8-0 — 0.398932
  49. Foard — 3-8-0 — 0.392587
  50. Ashe County — 2-8-0 — 0.386180
  51. Bunker Hill — 2-9-0 — 0.384222
  52. Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 5-6-0 — 0.380427
  53. Cummings — 1-6-0 — 0.380184
  54. Tuscola — 1-10-0 — 0.378938
  55. R-S Central — 2-8-0 — 0.359616
  56. East Burke — 1-10-0 — 0.356702
  57. Red Springs — 2-7-0 — 0.343555
  58. South Rowan — 2-8-0 — 0.311900
  59. Carrboro — 0-11-0 — 0.311483


5A Boys

  1. Huss — 10-2-0 — 0.720813
  2. Smoky Mountain — 10-1-0 — 0.719212
  3. East Lincoln — 10-1-0 — 0.712655
  4. North Lincoln — 10-2-0 — 0.702229
  5. Oak Grove — 7-1-0 — 0.691841
  6. Hunt — 6-1-0 — 0.682946
  7. Jay M. Robinson — 9-1-0 — 0.680379
  8. Carson — 11-1-0 — 0.672358
  9. Franklin — 9-2-0 — 0.671751
  10. Croatan — 11-1-0 — 0.665162
  11. Currituck County — 6-2-0 — 0.657219
  12. Northside (Jacksonville) — 7-1-0 — 0.654797
  13. Hickory — 7-2-0 — 0.647626
  14. North Henderson — 10-3-0 — 0.636516
  15. Eastern Alamance — 7-2-0 — 0.635752
  16. South Brunswick — 7-3-0 — 0.614495
  17. C.B. Aycock — 7-3-0 — 0.612949
  18. Fike — 7-4-0 — 0.608305
  19. North Buncombe — 9-5-0 — 0.606143
  20. West Carteret — 8-4-0 — 0.603764
  21. High Point Central — 8-4-0 — 0.599438
  22. Southeast Alamance — 8-3-0 — 0.595862
  23. Douglas Byrd — 8-3-0 — 0.594711
  24. Crest — 5-3-0 — 0.579261
  25. Enka — 9-4-0 — 0.565559
  26. Northeast Guilford — 7-4-0 — 0.560851
  27. North Gaston — 8-2-0 — 0.557287
  28. West Rowan — 6-5-0 — 0.553601
  29. Person — 7-4-0 — 0.552928
  30. Western Alamance — 4-3-0 — 0.535597
  31. Seaforth — 6-4-0 — 0.526721
  32. Parkwood — 7-6-0 — 0.516761
  33. Forest Hills — 7-6-0 — 0.507652
  34. Havelock — 3-5-0 — 0.487783
  35. South Granville — 4-4-0 — 0.472710
  36. Dixon — 7-8-0 — 0.467385
  37. East Rowan — 4-7-0 — 0.448525
  38. North Davidson — 4-7-0 — 0.445195
  39. Concord — 4-6-0 — 0.444610
  40. Rocky Mount — 2-4-0 — 0.443538
  41. South Point — 3-7-0 — 0.438281
  42. Durham School of the Arts — 5-5-0 — 0.436015
  43. J.F. Webb — 4-6-0 — 0.434689
  44. Forestview — 4-7-0 — 0.426754
  45. Southern Guilford — 4-9-0 — 0.417956
  46. Monroe — 1-4-0 — 0.416969
  47. Erwin — 3-10-0 — 0.402133
  48. Rockingham County — 2-8-0 — 0.401616
  49. West Henderson — 4-8-0 — 0.394859
  50. Southern Wayne — 3-8-0 — 0.394739
  51. Atkins — 2-10-0 — 0.379535
  52. Montgomery Central — 2-8-0 — 0.375877
  53. Orange — 2-9-0 — 0.362022
  54. Northwest Cabarrus — 2-9-0 — 0.357103
  55. Southern Nash — 2-10-0 — 0.330817
  56. Cedar Ridge — 2-9-0 — 0.315827
  57. Richlands — 0-10-0 — 0.299304
  58. North Forsyth — 0-11-0 — 0.262131
  59. St. Pauls — 0-8-0 — 0.247270

6A Boys 

  1. Northern Nash — 11-0-0 — 0.754502
  2. J.H. Rose — 6-2-0 — 0.710610
  3. E.E. Smith — 7-2-0 — 0.684382
  4. Charlotte Catholic — 11-2-0 — 0.664253
  5. West Brunswick — 9-3-0 — 0.662805
  6. Watauga — 7-1-0 — 0.655051
  7. Ben L. Smith — 8-2-0 — 0.650501
  8. Lee County — 7-2-0 — 0.648016
  9. Triton — 7-2-0 — 0.640591
  10. Seventy-First — 6-2-0 — 0.617741
  11. White Oak — 7-3-0 — 0.610713
  12. Williams — 7-1-0 — 0.606491
  13. Dudley — 5-3-0 — 0.605319
  14. Mount Tabor — 7-4-0 — 0.589576
  15. T.C. Roberson — 6-6-0 — 0.584474
  16. Harding University — 5-3-0 — 0.582611
  17. Middle Creek — 9-4-0 — 0.580755
  18. Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 5-4-0 — 0.577952
  19. Freedom — 8-3-0 — 0.577196
  20. Southern Lee — 6-3-0 — 0.571467
  21. Ashbrook — 5-5-0 — 0.563035
  22. South Caldwell — 9-3-0 — 0.555244
  23. Northern Guilford — 5-6-0 — 0.554820
  24. Terry Sanford — 7-4-0 — 0.554503
  25. Asheboro — 10-4-0 — 0.548296
  26. West Johnston — 7-4-0 — 0.544907
  27. Swansboro — 8-4-0 — 0.543041
  28. Alexander Central — 7-4-0 — 0.524875
  29. Piedmont — 7-6-0 — 0.518806
  30. St. Stephens — 9-4-0 — 0.513319
  31. Ragsdale — 7-6-0 — 0.500940
  32. Kings Mountain — 4-7-0 — 0.496422
  33. North Iredell — 6-4-0 — 0.495974
  34. Southern Alamance — 3-5-0 — 0.491087
  35. East Chapel Hill — 6-5-0 — 0.486804
  36. Harnett Central — 5-4-0 — 0.486704
  37. Franklinton — 5-7-0 — 0.483950
  38. Western Guilford — 5-7-0 — 0.479535
  39. Westover — 5-7-0 — 0.478683
  40. Jacksonville — 4-3-0 — 0.470444
  41. Western Harnett — 4-4-0 — 0.469175
  42. Sun Valley — 6-7-0 — 0.466901
  43. South View — 4-6-0 — 0.454834
  44. Scotland — 6-6-0 — 0.452858
  45. A.C. Reynolds — 3-7-0 — 0.450209
  46. Statesville — 4-9-0 — 0.446576
  47. Southeast Guilford — 2-9-0 — 0.430630
  48. Olympic — 4-7-0 — 0.428070
  49. Eastern Guilford — 3-5-0 — 0.425895
  50. Central Cabarrus — 2-7-0 — 0.423571
  51. Union Pines — 4-7-0 — 0.413757
  52. Northern Durham — 4-7-0 — 0.409994
  53. Glenn — 4-10-0 — 0.362265
  54. Vance County — 3-10-0 — 0.361164
  55. South Johnston — 2-6-0 — 0.351161
  56. Asheville — 1-9-0 — 0.335591
  57. Felton Grove — 1-10-0 — 0.325444
  58. Gray’s Creek — 0-11-0 — 0.249969

7A Boys 

  1. Cardinal Gibbons — 11-0-0 — 0.729151
  2. North Mecklenburg — 10-1-0 — 0.728760
  3. Marvin Ridge — 11-2-0 — 0.695445
  4. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 10-3-0 — 0.693101
  5. Independence — 8-3-0 — 0.678756
  6. Mooresville — 10-2-0 — 0.674572
  7. Lumberton — 9-2-0 — 0.667774
  8. Butler — 11-2-0 — 0.660537
  9. Hillside — 7-3-0 — 0.651956
  10. New Hanover — 6-2-0 — 0.642059
  11. Southwest Guilford — 7-2-0 — 0.637221
  12. Richmond Senior — 9-3-0 — 0.634694
  13. North Brunswick — 9-2-0 — 0.626953
  14. Chapel Hill — 9-3-0 — 0.621534
  15. Wake Forest — 9-4-0 — 0.613162
  16. Hickory Ridge — 8-4-0 — 0.611113
  17. Fuquay-Varina — 9-3-0 — 0.608359
  18. Weddington — 9-5-0 — 0.602616
  19. New Bern — 9-1-0 — 0.599997
  20. Riverside–Durham — 9-3-0 — 0.593418
  21. Cleveland — 8-4-0 — 0.578657
  22. Page — 6-5-0 — 0.575062
  23. Cuthbertson — 11-5-0 — 0.558758
  24. West Mecklenburg — 7-6-0 — 0.558200
  25. Heritage — 6-7-0 — 0.553589
  26. South Central — 5-4-0 — 0.550511
  27. Jack Britt — 8-4-0 — 0.548056
  28. McDowell — 9-5-0 — 0.540308
  29. Knightdale — 7-6-0 — 0.535286
  30. D.H. Conley — 4-4-0 — 0.535198
  31. East Forsyth — 5-5-0 — 0.527585
  32. Southeast Raleigh — 5-6-0 — 0.527035
  33. Davie County — 6-5-0 — 0.525872
  34. Cary — 7-5-0 — 0.525269
  35. Reagan — 5-5-0 — 0.524949
  36. Ballantyne Ridge — 7-5-0 — 0.516720
  37. Rocky River — 7-7-0 — 0.511223
  38. Clayton — 5-6-0 — 0.508826
  39. Sanderson — 5-6-0 — 0.508135
  40. Cape Fear — 4-6-0 — 0.507198
  41. Purnell Swett — 4-6-0 — 0.498703
  42. South Garner — 3-5-0 — 0.484384
  43. Hopewell — 4-7-0 — 0.480928
  44. West Cabarrus — 4-6-0 — 0.479890
  45. South Iredell — 5-7-0 — 0.472191
  46. Lake Norman — 3-9-0 — 0.469508
  47. Grimsley — 2-5-0 — 0.468745
  48. R.J. Reynolds — 4-7-0 — 0.465875
  49. Holly Springs — 4-7-0 — 0.464509
  50. Parkland — 7-3-0 — 0.461930
  51. Overhills — 4-7-0 — 0.459847
  52. Topsail — 4-8-0 — 0.458725
  53. Smithfield-Selma — 4-5-0 — 0.454446
  54. Garner — 3-7-0 — 0.448524
  55. Cox Mill — 3-6-0 — 0.441019
  56. Ashley — 3-9-0 — 0.421906
  57. A.L. Brown — 2-9-0 — 0.369063
  58. East Wake — 0-12-0 — 0.363545
  59. Porter Ridge — 1-13-0 — 0.347129
  60. Pine Forest — 2-6-0 — 0.334971

8A Boys 

  1. West Forsyth — 11-0-0 — 0.736375
  2. Apex Friendship — 14-0-0 — 0.731855
  3. West Charlotte — 8-2-0 — 0.696666
  4. Leesville Road — 10-1-0 — 0.674025
  5. Ardrey Kell — 10-2-0 — 0.669782
  6. Willow Spring — 11-2-0 — 0.642414
  7. Hoggard — 8-4-0 — 0.634333
  8. Laney — 7-5-0 — 0.619719
  9. Chambers — 8-4-0 — 0.616113
  10. Panther Creek — 9-6-0 — 0.609159
  11. Wakefield — 8-3-0 — 0.597070
  12. Myers Park — 7-5-0 — 0.586871
  13. Hough — 7-3-0 — 0.586449
  14. Rolesville — 8-4-0 — 0.579346
  15. Jordan — 6-7-0 — 0.561968
  16. Broughton — 7-6-0 — 0.552052
  17. East Mecklenburg — 7-6-0 — 0.550194
  18. Northwest Guilford — 5-6-0 — 0.549923
  19. Palisades — 6-7-0 — 0.508462
  20. Apex — 6-8-0 — 0.498759
  21. Providence — 4-7-0 — 0.497363
  22. Mallard Creek — 5-8-0 — 0.492002
  23. South Mecklenburg — 4-8-0 — 0.481637
  24. Millbrook — 4-8-0 — 0.478414
  25. Pinecrest — 4-6-0 — 0.477298
  26. Green Hope — 7-7-0 — 0.469795
  27. Enloe — 4-6-0 — 0.460491
  28. Hoke County — 4-5-0 — 0.450721
  29. Green Level — 2-8-0 — 0.431812
  30. Garinger — 3-7-0 — 0.396444
  31. Corinth Holders — 1-11-0 — 0.375129
  32. Athens Drive — 1-9-0 — 0.350125