NCHSAA Boy's Basketball RPI Rankings (1/1/26)
As of Jan 1st 4:35 PM
BOYS RPI 1A
- Vance Charter — 7-2-0 — 0.621487
- Southern Wake Academy — 7-3-0 — 0.605146
- Andrews — 6-2-0 — 0.576130
- Robbinsville — 4-1-0 — 0.571741
- Chatham Charter — 8-6-0 — 0.571569
- Chatham Central — 9-3-0 — 0.562473
- Northside (Pinetown) — 8-2-0 — 0.562123
- North Edgecombe — 6-4-0 — 0.554924
- Phoenix Academy — 7-5-0 — 0.534502
- Jackson Day — 8-6-0 — 0.525631
- Woods Charter — 5-3-0 — 0.519375
- Excelsior Classical Academy — 8-3-0 — 0.516597
- Rocky Mount Prep — 3-2-0 — 0.511584
- North Carolina Leadership Academy — 7-5-0 — 0.500084
- Mattamuskeet — 4-2-0 — 0.499429
- Neuse Charter — 6-4-0 — 0.486298
- Sallie B. Howard — 2-2-0 — 0.486052
- Discovery Charter School — 6-5-0 — 0.483540
- Hiwassee Dam — 6-4-0 — 0.475512
- Weldon STEM — 3-3-0 — 0.470249
- Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 5-5-0 — 0.468283
- Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy — 2-4-0 — 0.447980
- Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy — 5-6-0 — 0.436336
- Summit Charter Academy — 4-4-0 — 0.436135
- Falls Lake Academy — 3-8-0 — 0.425060
- Wilson Prep Academy — 2-4-0 — 0.423750
- Jones Senior — 4-4-0 — 0.417690
- Oxford Prep — 6-9-0 — 0.417272
- Carolina International — 2-8-0 — 0.402661
- KIPP Pride — 1-6-0 — 0.401103
- North Stokes — 2-7-0 — 0.399039
- Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy — 2-5-0 — 0.386011
- Blue Ridge Early College — 2-4-0 — 0.384593
- Washington County — 1-4-0 — 0.369405
- East Columbus — 1-6-0 — 0.365835
- Nantahala — 5-8-0 — 0.364317
- College Prep & Leadership Academy — 3-10-0 — 0.357344
- Ocracoke — 3-3-0 — 0.343017
- Clover Garden School — 3-6-0 — 0.336949
- Bethany Community — 3-9-0 — 0.336000
- Highlands — 1-8-0 — 0.334802
- NCSSM: Morganton — 2-5-0 — 0.331048
- Ascend Leadership Academy — 2-12-0 — 0.320826
- Cape Hatteras Secondary — 1-7-0 — 0.308381
- Bear Grass Charter — 1-5-0 — 0.303097
- Hobgood Charter — 1-6-0 — 0.294208
- Central Carolina Academy — 1-7-0 — 0.288105
- River Mill Academy — 1-10-0 — 0.281669
- Triad Math and Science Academy — 1-7-0 — 0.275877
- Columbia — 0-9-0 — 0.271891
- North East Carolina Prep — 3-5-0 — 0.266860
- Rosman — 0-7-0 — 0.220808
- Millennium Charter Academy — 0-8-0 — 0.204703
- South Davidson — 0-10-0 — 0.154248
- N.C. School for the Deaf — 0-0-0 — 0.000000
2A Boys
- Queen’s Grant — 15-3-0 — 0.692275
- Tarboro — 3-1-0 — 0.662587
- South Stokes — 9-1-0 — 0.652325
- Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Technical Academy — 6-2-0 — 0.643392
- Bishop McGuinness — 8-2-0 — 0.623857
- Murphy — 3-2-0 — 0.594233
- Perquimans County — 6-2-0 — 0.584709
- Elkin — 4-1-0 — 0.573994
- Eno River Academy — 10-3-0 — 0.573465
- Franklin Academy — 10-4-0 — 0.569867
- Community School of Davidson — 8-3-0 — 0.562631
- Cherokee — 6-3-0 — 0.551817
- Avery County — 6-5-0 — 0.545422
- Voyager Academy — 6-6-0 — 0.542931
- Bertie — 4-3-0 — 0.535193
- Hayesville — 5-3-0 — 0.533050
- East Wake Academy — 7-3-0 — 0.523049
- Swain County — 4-4-0 — 0.519772
- Mountain Island Charter — 6-4-0 — 0.514525
- Holmes — 2-2-0 — 0.501397
- Rosewood — 3-4-0 — 0.498407
- Camden County — 5-6-0 — 0.492488
- American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-4-0 — 0.489006
- Warren County — 2-4-0 — 0.478162
- Triangle Math & Science Academy — 6-6-0 — 0.471785
- East Carteret — 3-5-0 — 0.468722
- Mitchell — 3-5-0 — 0.461903
- Cornerstone Charter Academy — 6-4-0 — 0.456313
- Southside — 2-3-0 — 0.455487
- North Rowan — 3-7-0 — 0.440739
- East Wilkes — 4-6-0 — 0.440079
- Lakewood — 5-5-0 — 0.437362
- Christ the King — 3-6-0 — 0.427737
- Bradford Prep — 4-7-0 — 0.426318
- Alleghany — 2-8-0 — 0.416736
- Starmount — 2-6-0 — 0.407314
- West Columbus — 3-6-0 — 0.405145
- Roxboro Community — 1-5-0 — 0.403538
- Gates County — 2-8-0 — 0.402049
- Albemarle — 2-8-0 — 0.396048
- Highland Tech — 4-8-0 — 0.393790
- South Stanly — 3-7-0 — 0.387722
- North Duplin — 3-5-0 — 0.379350
- Manteo — 4-5-0 — 0.378467
- Cherryville — 3-7-0 — 0.364649
- Hobbton — 3-6-0 — 0.360148
- Langtree Charter Academy — 2-7-0 — 0.357330
- Research Triangle — 1-9-0 — 0.353549
- Pamlico County — 1-8-0 — 0.350198
- Sugar Creek Charter — 2-9-0 — 0.345351
- Corvian Community — 1-8-0 — 0.338579
- East Bladen — 0-8-0 — 0.314541
- Henderson Collegiate — 4-11-0 — 0.310830
- Union — 2-7-0 — 0.294403
- Piedmont Classical — 1-7-0 — 0.287218
- Gray Stone Day — 1-11-0 — 0.252689
- Raleigh Charter — 0-5-0 — 0.250366
- Lejeune — 0-7-0 — 0.244146
- Northampton County — 0-6-0 — 0.223684
3A Boys
- Farmville Central — 10-0-0 — 0.756964
- Northeastern — 3-0-0 — 0.753116
- Kinston — 4-0-0 — 0.743900
- Goldsboro — 8-2-0 — 0.689975
- Martin County — 7-1-0 — 0.678141
- Greene Central — 7-1-0 — 0.673353
- Shelby — 6-1-0 — 0.671854
- North Stanly — 10-1-0 — 0.659903
- Piedmont Community Charter — 12-2-0 — 0.657003
- NCSSM: Durham — 9-1-0 — 0.655758
- Wallace-Rose Hill — 6-1-0 — 0.649467
- East Surry — 8-1-0 — 0.648191
- Pasquotank County — 8-1-0 — 0.643440
- East Rutherford — 9-2-0 — 0.637295
- Northwood — 7-4-0 — 0.610180
- Walkertown — 8-3-0 — 0.609855
- Wake Prep Academy — 6-3-0 — 0.605426
- Hendersonville — 9-4-0 — 0.591132
- James Kenan — 6-1-0 — 0.583403
- Owen — 9-3-0 — 0.571578
- West Bladen — 7-5-0 — 0.566195
- Whiteville — 5-3-0 — 0.548540
- McMichael — 7-2-0 — 0.539515
- Lincolnton — 6-4-0 — 0.534774
- West Davidson — 7-5-0 — 0.523547
- South Lenoir — 4-4-0 — 0.523119
- Heide Trask — 7-3-0 — 0.516503
- Madison — 6-7-0 — 0.510970
- Ayden–Grifton — 8-4-0 — 0.500459
- Mount Airy — 5-4-0 — 0.491470
- Thomasville — 4-7-0 — 0.477825
- Mountain Heritage — 5-5-0 — 0.464170
- Providence Grove — 5-7-0 — 0.463703
- Louisburg — 5-5-0 — 0.462937
- Bartlett Yancey — 5-5-0 — 0.459549
- Patton — 6-4-0 — 0.457903
- Wheatmore — 6-7-0 — 0.457861
- South Columbus — 4-4-0 — 0.453317
- North Wilkes — 4-6-0 — 0.451519
- Pine Lake Prep — 4-7-0 — 0.434508
- Bessemer City — 4-6-0 — 0.431331
- Beddingfield — 4-7-0 — 0.425814
- Polk County — 2-7-0 — 0.415019
- West Caldwell — 3-9-0 — 0.413068
- Hertford County — 3-5-0 — 0.403534
- North Moore — 2-5-0 — 0.397265
- Eastern Randolph — 2-8-0 — 0.396605
- Princeton — 5-8-0 — 0.385139
- Midway — 4-7-0 — 0.378956
- Union Academy — 4-8-0 — 0.376501
- Pender — 0-7-0 — 0.357367
- CHASE — 3-8-0 — 0.329536
- Surry Central — 1-9-0 — 0.325390
- West Wilkes — 1-11-0 — 0.299277
- Spring Creek — 1-10-0 — 0.298925
- Draughn — 1-10-0 — 0.295312
- West Lincoln — 1-11-0 — 0.283007
- Trinity — 2-11-0 — 0.279159
- East Davidson — 2-6-0 — 0.272619
4A Boys
- Lexington Senior — 9-0-0 — 0.705427
- Washington — 8-2-0 — 0.687447
- Central Davidson — 8-1-0 — 0.684054
- T.W. Andrews — 10-1-0 — 0.681729
- Reidsville — 4-1-0 — 0.640968
- Lincoln Charter — 7-2-0 — 0.638160
- Salisbury — 8-3-0 — 0.632903
- Pisgah — 7-4-0 — 0.615496
- Bunn — 9-2-0 — 0.608984
- Ledford — 6-4-0 — 0.608848
- Bandys — 8-3-0 — 0.599642
- Roanoke Rapids — 5-1-0 — 0.592639
- East Henderson — 9-3-0 — 0.588928
- Randleman — 6-5-0 — 0.583583
- SouthWest Edgecombe — 4-3-0 — 0.581390
- Clinton — 6-3-0 — 0.573736
- Jordan-Matthews — 7-6-0 — 0.565293
- Eastern Wayne — 4-4-0 — 0.564888
- First Flight — 6-4-0 — 0.552585
- North Surry — 8-3-0 — 0.546635
- Anson — 9-3-0 — 0.537323
- East Duplin — 2-4-0 — 0.527019
- Mount Pleasant — 8-5-0 — 0.519310
- Uwharrie Charter Academy — 6-4-0 — 0.513229
- West Stokes — 5-5-0 — 0.508830
- Burns — 4-4-0 — 0.508197
- West Stanly — 6-5-0 — 0.497728
- North Lenoir — 3-7-0 — 0.483748
- Wilkes Central — 6-5-0 — 0.483159
- Southwest Onslow — 4-7-0 — 0.482477
- Newton-Conover — 5-7-0 — 0.479779
- Graham — 4-5-0 — 0.479458
- Nash Central — 3-5-0 — 0.472594
- Maiden — 4-5-0 — 0.468293
- Stuart W. Cramer — 5-5-0 — 0.465625
- Forbush — 6-5-0 — 0.462380
- Carver — 4-4-0 — 0.462358
- Lake Norman Charter — 4-7-0 — 0.459676
- West Craven — 2-4-0 — 0.457327
- Hibriten — 4-6-0 — 0.456048
- North Pitt — 2-7-0 — 0.454113
- Southwestern Randolph — 5-6-0 — 0.450721
- Morehead — 3-7-0 — 0.446665
- Fairmont — 4-6-0 — 0.439935
- North Johnston — 4-6-0 — 0.416245
- West Iredell — 4-7-0 — 0.401753
- Brevard — 2-6-0 — 0.401640
- East Gaston — 4-8-0 — 0.398932
- Foard — 3-8-0 — 0.392587
- Ashe County — 2-8-0 — 0.386180
- Bunker Hill — 2-9-0 — 0.384222
- Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 5-6-0 — 0.380427
- Cummings — 1-6-0 — 0.380184
- Tuscola — 1-10-0 — 0.378938
- R-S Central — 2-8-0 — 0.359616
- East Burke — 1-10-0 — 0.356702
- Red Springs — 2-7-0 — 0.343555
- South Rowan — 2-8-0 — 0.311900
- Carrboro — 0-11-0 — 0.311483
5A Boys
- Huss — 10-2-0 — 0.720813
- Smoky Mountain — 10-1-0 — 0.719212
- East Lincoln — 10-1-0 — 0.712655
- North Lincoln — 10-2-0 — 0.702229
- Oak Grove — 7-1-0 — 0.691841
- Hunt — 6-1-0 — 0.682946
- Jay M. Robinson — 9-1-0 — 0.680379
- Carson — 11-1-0 — 0.672358
- Franklin — 9-2-0 — 0.671751
- Croatan — 11-1-0 — 0.665162
- Currituck County — 6-2-0 — 0.657219
- Northside (Jacksonville) — 7-1-0 — 0.654797
- Hickory — 7-2-0 — 0.647626
- North Henderson — 10-3-0 — 0.636516
- Eastern Alamance — 7-2-0 — 0.635752
- South Brunswick — 7-3-0 — 0.614495
- C.B. Aycock — 7-3-0 — 0.612949
- Fike — 7-4-0 — 0.608305
- North Buncombe — 9-5-0 — 0.606143
- West Carteret — 8-4-0 — 0.603764
- High Point Central — 8-4-0 — 0.599438
- Southeast Alamance — 8-3-0 — 0.595862
- Douglas Byrd — 8-3-0 — 0.594711
- Crest — 5-3-0 — 0.579261
- Enka — 9-4-0 — 0.565559
- Northeast Guilford — 7-4-0 — 0.560851
- North Gaston — 8-2-0 — 0.557287
- West Rowan — 6-5-0 — 0.553601
- Person — 7-4-0 — 0.552928
- Western Alamance — 4-3-0 — 0.535597
- Seaforth — 6-4-0 — 0.526721
- Parkwood — 7-6-0 — 0.516761
- Forest Hills — 7-6-0 — 0.507652
- Havelock — 3-5-0 — 0.487783
- South Granville — 4-4-0 — 0.472710
- Dixon — 7-8-0 — 0.467385
- East Rowan — 4-7-0 — 0.448525
- North Davidson — 4-7-0 — 0.445195
- Concord — 4-6-0 — 0.444610
- Rocky Mount — 2-4-0 — 0.443538
- South Point — 3-7-0 — 0.438281
- Durham School of the Arts — 5-5-0 — 0.436015
- J.F. Webb — 4-6-0 — 0.434689
- Forestview — 4-7-0 — 0.426754
- Southern Guilford — 4-9-0 — 0.417956
- Monroe — 1-4-0 — 0.416969
- Erwin — 3-10-0 — 0.402133
- Rockingham County — 2-8-0 — 0.401616
- West Henderson — 4-8-0 — 0.394859
- Southern Wayne — 3-8-0 — 0.394739
- Atkins — 2-10-0 — 0.379535
- Montgomery Central — 2-8-0 — 0.375877
- Orange — 2-9-0 — 0.362022
- Northwest Cabarrus — 2-9-0 — 0.357103
- Southern Nash — 2-10-0 — 0.330817
- Cedar Ridge — 2-9-0 — 0.315827
- Richlands — 0-10-0 — 0.299304
- North Forsyth — 0-11-0 — 0.262131
- St. Pauls — 0-8-0 — 0.247270
6A Boys
- Northern Nash — 11-0-0 — 0.754502
- J.H. Rose — 6-2-0 — 0.710610
- E.E. Smith — 7-2-0 — 0.684382
- Charlotte Catholic — 11-2-0 — 0.664253
- West Brunswick — 9-3-0 — 0.662805
- Watauga — 7-1-0 — 0.655051
- Ben L. Smith — 8-2-0 — 0.650501
- Lee County — 7-2-0 — 0.648016
- Triton — 7-2-0 — 0.640591
- Seventy-First — 6-2-0 — 0.617741
- White Oak — 7-3-0 — 0.610713
- Williams — 7-1-0 — 0.606491
- Dudley — 5-3-0 — 0.605319
- Mount Tabor — 7-4-0 — 0.589576
- T.C. Roberson — 6-6-0 — 0.584474
- Harding University — 5-3-0 — 0.582611
- Middle Creek — 9-4-0 — 0.580755
- Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 5-4-0 — 0.577952
- Freedom — 8-3-0 — 0.577196
- Southern Lee — 6-3-0 — 0.571467
- Ashbrook — 5-5-0 — 0.563035
- South Caldwell — 9-3-0 — 0.555244
- Northern Guilford — 5-6-0 — 0.554820
- Terry Sanford — 7-4-0 — 0.554503
- Asheboro — 10-4-0 — 0.548296
- West Johnston — 7-4-0 — 0.544907
- Swansboro — 8-4-0 — 0.543041
- Alexander Central — 7-4-0 — 0.524875
- Piedmont — 7-6-0 — 0.518806
- St. Stephens — 9-4-0 — 0.513319
- Ragsdale — 7-6-0 — 0.500940
- Kings Mountain — 4-7-0 — 0.496422
- North Iredell — 6-4-0 — 0.495974
- Southern Alamance — 3-5-0 — 0.491087
- East Chapel Hill — 6-5-0 — 0.486804
- Harnett Central — 5-4-0 — 0.486704
- Franklinton — 5-7-0 — 0.483950
- Western Guilford — 5-7-0 — 0.479535
- Westover — 5-7-0 — 0.478683
- Jacksonville — 4-3-0 — 0.470444
- Western Harnett — 4-4-0 — 0.469175
- Sun Valley — 6-7-0 — 0.466901
- South View — 4-6-0 — 0.454834
- Scotland — 6-6-0 — 0.452858
- A.C. Reynolds — 3-7-0 — 0.450209
- Statesville — 4-9-0 — 0.446576
- Southeast Guilford — 2-9-0 — 0.430630
- Olympic — 4-7-0 — 0.428070
- Eastern Guilford — 3-5-0 — 0.425895
- Central Cabarrus — 2-7-0 — 0.423571
- Union Pines — 4-7-0 — 0.413757
- Northern Durham — 4-7-0 — 0.409994
- Glenn — 4-10-0 — 0.362265
- Vance County — 3-10-0 — 0.361164
- South Johnston — 2-6-0 — 0.351161
- Asheville — 1-9-0 — 0.335591
- Felton Grove — 1-10-0 — 0.325444
- Gray’s Creek — 0-11-0 — 0.249969
7A Boys
- Cardinal Gibbons — 11-0-0 — 0.729151
- North Mecklenburg — 10-1-0 — 0.728760
- Marvin Ridge — 11-2-0 — 0.695445
- Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 10-3-0 — 0.693101
- Independence — 8-3-0 — 0.678756
- Mooresville — 10-2-0 — 0.674572
- Lumberton — 9-2-0 — 0.667774
- Butler — 11-2-0 — 0.660537
- Hillside — 7-3-0 — 0.651956
- New Hanover — 6-2-0 — 0.642059
- Southwest Guilford — 7-2-0 — 0.637221
- Richmond Senior — 9-3-0 — 0.634694
- North Brunswick — 9-2-0 — 0.626953
- Chapel Hill — 9-3-0 — 0.621534
- Wake Forest — 9-4-0 — 0.613162
- Hickory Ridge — 8-4-0 — 0.611113
- Fuquay-Varina — 9-3-0 — 0.608359
- Weddington — 9-5-0 — 0.602616
- New Bern — 9-1-0 — 0.599997
- Riverside–Durham — 9-3-0 — 0.593418
- Cleveland — 8-4-0 — 0.578657
- Page — 6-5-0 — 0.575062
- Cuthbertson — 11-5-0 — 0.558758
- West Mecklenburg — 7-6-0 — 0.558200
- Heritage — 6-7-0 — 0.553589
- South Central — 5-4-0 — 0.550511
- Jack Britt — 8-4-0 — 0.548056
- McDowell — 9-5-0 — 0.540308
- Knightdale — 7-6-0 — 0.535286
- D.H. Conley — 4-4-0 — 0.535198
- East Forsyth — 5-5-0 — 0.527585
- Southeast Raleigh — 5-6-0 — 0.527035
- Davie County — 6-5-0 — 0.525872
- Cary — 7-5-0 — 0.525269
- Reagan — 5-5-0 — 0.524949
- Ballantyne Ridge — 7-5-0 — 0.516720
- Rocky River — 7-7-0 — 0.511223
- Clayton — 5-6-0 — 0.508826
- Sanderson — 5-6-0 — 0.508135
- Cape Fear — 4-6-0 — 0.507198
- Purnell Swett — 4-6-0 — 0.498703
- South Garner — 3-5-0 — 0.484384
- Hopewell — 4-7-0 — 0.480928
- West Cabarrus — 4-6-0 — 0.479890
- South Iredell — 5-7-0 — 0.472191
- Lake Norman — 3-9-0 — 0.469508
- Grimsley — 2-5-0 — 0.468745
- R.J. Reynolds — 4-7-0 — 0.465875
- Holly Springs — 4-7-0 — 0.464509
- Parkland — 7-3-0 — 0.461930
- Overhills — 4-7-0 — 0.459847
- Topsail — 4-8-0 — 0.458725
- Smithfield-Selma — 4-5-0 — 0.454446
- Garner — 3-7-0 — 0.448524
- Cox Mill — 3-6-0 — 0.441019
- Ashley — 3-9-0 — 0.421906
- A.L. Brown — 2-9-0 — 0.369063
- East Wake — 0-12-0 — 0.363545
- Porter Ridge — 1-13-0 — 0.347129
- Pine Forest — 2-6-0 — 0.334971
8A Boys
- West Forsyth — 11-0-0 — 0.736375
- Apex Friendship — 14-0-0 — 0.731855
- West Charlotte — 8-2-0 — 0.696666
- Leesville Road — 10-1-0 — 0.674025
- Ardrey Kell — 10-2-0 — 0.669782
- Willow Spring — 11-2-0 — 0.642414
- Hoggard — 8-4-0 — 0.634333
- Laney — 7-5-0 — 0.619719
- Chambers — 8-4-0 — 0.616113
- Panther Creek — 9-6-0 — 0.609159
- Wakefield — 8-3-0 — 0.597070
- Myers Park — 7-5-0 — 0.586871
- Hough — 7-3-0 — 0.586449
- Rolesville — 8-4-0 — 0.579346
- Jordan — 6-7-0 — 0.561968
- Broughton — 7-6-0 — 0.552052
- East Mecklenburg — 7-6-0 — 0.550194
- Northwest Guilford — 5-6-0 — 0.549923
- Palisades — 6-7-0 — 0.508462
- Apex — 6-8-0 — 0.498759
- Providence — 4-7-0 — 0.497363
- Mallard Creek — 5-8-0 — 0.492002
- South Mecklenburg — 4-8-0 — 0.481637
- Millbrook — 4-8-0 — 0.478414
- Pinecrest — 4-6-0 — 0.477298
- Green Hope — 7-7-0 — 0.469795
- Enloe — 4-6-0 — 0.460491
- Hoke County — 4-5-0 — 0.450721
- Green Level — 2-8-0 — 0.431812
- Garinger — 3-7-0 — 0.396444
- Corinth Holders — 1-11-0 — 0.375129
- Athens Drive — 1-9-0 — 0.350125