NCHSAA Finalizes Dual Team Tennis Brackets

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized the Men’s Dual Team Tennis playoff brackets on Friday. The full brackets can be viewed here.



The playoffs will begin on Monday with the first round matchups. The second round is scheduled for April 29 and the third round is scheduled for May 4. The fourth round (the regional round for the 8A Classification) will be May 6. The Regionals for all of the other Classifications will be May 12.



The Dual Team State Championship Matches will be held May 15-16 at the Burlington Tennis Center.



Date Classification Coaches Meeting May 15 6A & 8A 8:30 a.m. May 15 5A & 7A 12:00 p.m. May 16 1A/2A & 4A 8:30 a.m. May 16 3A 12:00 p.m.



The Individual State Tournament has already begun as Pre-Regional play began on April 20. The Regional Championships will be conducted on May 1-2 and the State Championships will be held on May 8-9. Those Championships will be held at the following sites: