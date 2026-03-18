NCHSAA Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has unveiled its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, honoring eight individuals whose impact has helped shape high school athletics across the state.

The class includes Michael Baker, Zoe Bell, Patty Evers, Greg Frey, Vicki Hamilton, Beecher “B.W.” Holt, Leonardo “Leo” Lockhart, and Bobby Reynolds—each representing decades of dedication as coaches, administrators, officials, and advocates for student-athletes.

Collectively, the group’s accomplishments span state championships, national recognition, and leadership roles that have influenced programs and expanded opportunities throughout North Carolina.

Michael Baker devoted more than 40 years to Fairmont High School, where he served as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. As head basketball coach, Baker compiled a 471-206 record and guided Fairmont to a state championship in 1994. He later served as athletic director from 1994 to 2024 and volunteered for two decades with the Robeson County Special Olympics.

Zoe Bell built one of the state’s premier volleyball programs during her time at Providence and Ardrey Kell. She finished with an 853-229 record, five state championships, and 16 conference titles. Bell also founded the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association and was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in 2018.

Patty Evers established a dominant girls basketball program at East Bladen, compiling a 655-159 career record, including 580 wins with the Lady Eagles. Her teams captured 15 conference championships and made nine final four appearances. Beyond coaching, Evers has served as an athletic director and held leadership roles on both the NCHSAA and NCADA boards.

Greg Frey led Morehead’s wrestling program to sustained success from 1983 to 2010, finishing with a 576-124-5 record. His teams won five dual team state championships and three tournament titles, while his wrestlers secured 23 individual state championships. Frey was inducted into the Wrestling National Hall of Fame in 2006.

Vicki Hamilton broke barriers as the first female Director of Athletics for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, serving from 1994 to 2011. She played a key role in strengthening Title IX compliance while promoting academic standards and equitable opportunities for student-athletes.

Beecher “B.W.” Holt built a reputation as one of the state’s most successful football coaches, compiling a 347-120-2 record over more than four decades. His stops included Franklinton, Starmount, Rocky Mount Academy, and Rocky Mount High School, where his teams consistently contended in the postseason.

Leonardo “Leo” Lockhart, a Kinston native, has spent 27 years as a multi-sport official, working baseball, basketball, and volleyball at the high school level. He has been selected for 12 state championship assignments and has earned numerous honors, including the NCHSAA Golden Whistle Award in 2025.

Bobby Reynolds ranks among the most accomplished baseball coaches in North Carolina history. Between Cherryville and East Rutherford, he compiled a 572-191 record with six state championships, 15 conference titles, and nine regional championships. He also found success at the American Legion level, winning five state titles.

The NCHSAA will host a private reception for the inductees on April 21 at its Chapel Hill office. The Class of 2026 will be formally inducted on August 15 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose leadership, service, and achievements have left a lasting imprint on high school athletics across North Carolina.