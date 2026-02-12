Northside Pulls Away From Havelock Behind Strong Defense, Balanced Scoring

The Northside Monarchs used stifling defense and second-half runs to pull away from the Havelock Rams, earning a convincing 56-36 victory.

The game began as a defensive battle, with both teams finishing the opening quarter in single digits.

The Monarchs (13-5) set the tone early on that end of the floor, limiting the Rams (10-9) to single-digit scoring in both the first and second quarters. By halftime, the Monarchs held a 26-17 lead.

Sophomore forward RJ Gray led the Monarchs at the break with six points, helping steady the offense in what was a slow, physical first half.

The Rams made a push in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 28-22 to pull within six. However, the Monarchs quickly responded. After building the lead to 31-22 midway through the third, they went on an 11-5 run to stretch the advantage to 46-31 entering the fourth quarter.

The momentum only grew from there.

The Monarchs extended their lead early in the fourth quarter, fueled by the energy and defensive presence of junior forward Jamir Mitchell and the all-around play of junior guard Peyton Mayhew.

Down the stretch, Mayhew continued to score and facilitate, helping the Monarchs push the lead to as much as 20 points at 56-36 and coast to victory. He ended the game with 22 points, leading all scorers.

“I scored 23 points against Havelock last time we played, so I knew they had a hard time guarding me,” said Mayhew about his performance.

In addition to the win, Mayhew reached a major milestone, surpassing 500 career points.

“I think looking back, overall I could’ve had better shot selection, but scoring 500 points is still a great accomplishment in my head. It’s a goal I set for myself before the season,” said Mayhew, reflecting on what the milestone meant to him.

The Monarchs will close out the regular season at home against the West Carteret Patriots (13-8) on Thursday, Feb. 12. The Rams will hit the road to face the Richlands Wildcats (0-20) on Friday, Feb. 13.