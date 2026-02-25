Northside Pulls Away Late, Earns First Playoff Win in Eight Years with 68-49 Victory Over Western Alamance

The Northside Monarchs delivered a statement performance Tuesday night, pulling away late to defeat the Western Alamance Warriors 68-49 in the first round of the 2026 NCHSAA Men’s Basketball 5A Championship, securing the program’s first playoff victory in eight years.

The #21 Warriors (8-15) set the tone early, edging the #12 Monarchs (14-7) at the end of a tightly contested first quarter. They controlled the tempo in the opening frame, matching the Monarchs shot for shot.

The Monarchs responded in the second quarter. A key push midway through the period gave the Monarchs a 35-30 lead as their defensive pressure began to disrupt the Warriors’ rhythm.

The turning point came in the third quarter.

The Monarchs’ defense ignited their offense, forcing turnovers that led to fast-break opportunities. They capitalized in transition, stretching the lead to 41-33 and seizing control of the game’s momentum.

Monarchs senior guard Peyton Mayhew scored eight of his 19 points in the quarter.

“We played a lot of close games in the regular season, so we’re prepared for games like these,” said Mayhew.

The Warriors battled back in the fourth, trimming the deficit to a single-possession game and briefly putting pressure on the Monarchs. But the Monarchs answered with composure. A strong defensive stretch fueled another run, pushing the lead to 54-44.

“Honestly, I think we’re a second-half team. We probably shoot on these rims more than other teams, so shots tend to fall easier for us in the second half,” said Mayhew about the second-half surge.

With four minutes remaining, the Monarchs were up 15 and firmly in control.

They closed the game on a dominant note, finishing with the victory to advance to the next round of the state playoffs.

“This was my first playoff game, so I know what the environment will be like next round. Everybody’s going to be chippy. Everybody wants to win because it’s win or go home,” he said about heading into the next round.

The Monarchs will go on the road to face the #5 Currituck County Knights (17-8) on Thursday, Feb. 26, in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.