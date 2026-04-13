Sevilla steps into senior season with momentum, growth, and unfinished business at Middle Creek

Lex Sevilla didn’t just step into the starting role last season — he took control of it.

Now heading into his senior year, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound quarterback returns as one of the most productive passers in North Carolina after leading Middle Creek to an 11-3 record and a trip to the regional finals, the program’s deepest run since its 14-1 season in 2015-16.

Sevilla completed 206 of 324 passes (64%) for 2,685 yards and 25 touchdowns while adding nearly 400 rushing yards, establishing himself as a true dual-threat option. His passing total ranks as the fifth-highest among returning quarterbacks in the state — but for Sevilla, the focus this offseason hasn’t been numbers.

It’s been consistency.

“I have been focusing on the constancy which leads to better mechanics, accuracy, and an overall improvement in my game,” Sevilla said.

That attention to detail has shaped a busy offseason. Sevilla has added strength and speed training while working closely with multiple trainers, including one-on-one sessions with a quarterback coach, development work with PlayFast LLC, and continued performance training — all while competing in track at Middle Creek.

The goal is simple: elevate every part of his game.

“My mechanical constancy has improved and my speed to make me the most dangerous dual-threat in my conference,” he said.

That growth is already showing up in how he sees the field.

After a year of experience — one that included battling through adversity after breaking his arm and missing three games — Sevilla says the game has slowed down. Where he once reacted, he now anticipates.

“I can read body language better,” he said. “I now have more of an idea what coverage they will be in based on how safeties or corners lean or how the linebackers line up.”

That understanding, paired with increased comfort in the offense, has given him more control heading into the fall.

“I feel very comfortable,” Sevilla said. “I feel like I have more freedom and have a better idea on what works against defenses we go up against.”

While 7-on-7 competition has helped him stay sharp and continue building chemistry with his teammates, Sevilla knows the real test comes in full-game situations.

“I use 7-on-7 to build a better connection with my team and to get back into the swing of things with football,” he said. “I’m more excited to see what I can do in spring ball with 11-on-11.”

That competitive mindset has also pushed him onto bigger stages this offseason. Sevilla has earned invitations to events like the 910 Showcase, Adidas Pro Day, and Elite 11, while also planning to attend multiple college prospect camps.

For him, it’s about proving he belongs.

“I plan to showcase why I belong in the conversation of top QB in NC,” he said. “I know how good the competition is and always want to be next to those top prospects to compete.”

Despite the individual recognition, Sevilla’s focus remains tied to team success — and finishing what Middle Creek started last year.

“I want people in NC to know that Middle Creek isn’t done, and we will be finishing what we started last year,” he said.

Statistically, Sevilla has set the bar high. But heading into his senior season, he’s aiming even higher — targeting a 3,000-yard passing season while continuing to make an impact on the ground.

“I want to pick up right where I left off,” he said.

And while exposure and recruiting attention can vary across the state, Sevilla is betting on something more reliable — his work ethic.

“I want colleges to know that even though I may not get the publicity that others get, I will always work harder than the next guy,” he said.

After a breakout year and a deep playoff run, Sevilla is no longer just stepping into the spotlight.

He’s chasing more — and making it clear Middle Creek is, too.