Swansboro Holds Off North Lenoir in Thrilling Back-and-Forth Battle

Written by: Desrick Rhooms

The Swansboro Pirates jumped out early and survived a late surge from the North Lenoir Hawks to secure a narrow 80–77 victory in an intense, back-and-forth contest.

The Pirates (11-5) set the tone in the opening quarter, racing to a 26–13 lead behind strong early scoring from junior forward Connor May before an injury forced him to miss the remainder of the game.

Swansboro’s fast start put the Hawks (5-12) on their heels, but North Lenoir began to settle in during the second quarter.

The Hawks chipped away at the deficit by attacking the paint, using a 12–6 run to cut the lead to 31–25 midway through the second. The Pirates answered behind senior forward Fletcher Panos, who poured in nine points in the quarter to help maintain the advantage.

“Our best player got hurt in the first quarter, so I knew I had to step up to give our team a chance to win,” Panos said.

Despite continued pressure from the Hawks, the Pirates carried a 45–35 lead into halftime after a late surge pushed the margin back to double digits.

Swansboro opened the second half with another three-pointer from Panos, but the Hawks responded with increased defensive intensity and energy. Junior guard Julian Veal sparked North Lenoir offensively in the third quarter, helping trim the deficit to a one-possession game at 53–50 midway through the period. The Pirates clung to a slim 57–54 lead at the end of the third.

“Even though we were down, I knew we could still win the game, and that’s what kept me motivated,” Veal said after scoring 11 points in the quarter.

The Hawks took their first lead of the game, 61–59, early in the final quarter, but the Pirates refused to fold. Panos delivered again, finishing an and-one on the fast break to tie the game at 66 with four minutes remaining. Panos finished the game leading the Pirates with 21 points.

Veal continued to keep the Hawks within striking distance, scoring eight of his game-high 32 points in the final quarter, but it was not enough as the Pirates sealed the win.

North Lenoir will face Kinston (9-1) on Jan. 20, while Swansboro will travel to Dixon (7-10).