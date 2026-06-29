VTO All-American Challenge Comes to Charlotte This Weekend

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge powered by Phenom Elite returns to Charlotte, North Carolina, this July 4-5, bringing together many of the top youth and middle school football players from across the country. As the final VTO event of the 2026 season, the All-American Challenge has become one of the organization’s biggest weekends, with athletes traveling from coast to coast to compete against some of the best players in their class.

The weekend will also feature the official release of Phenom Elite’s new QUANTUM CARBON: RED LEOPARD football cleats. Players and families attending the event will be among the first to see the new design as Phenom Elite unveils its latest cleat during the showcase.

phenomelitebrand.com

Registration has been strong leading into the event. Quarterback spots have officially sold out, and several other position groups are close to full. With only a limited number of roster spots remaining, another sold-out All-American Challenge is expected as VTO closes out its 2026 season in Charlotte.

LOCATION: Ballantyne Ridge High School – 4004 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC 28277

