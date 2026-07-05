VTO Sports All-American Challenge: Day 1 Top Performers

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge Powered by Phenom Elite kicked off at Ballantyne Ridge High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing together some of the nation’s brightest young football talent for an exciting two-day showcase.

More than 130 middle school and youth football players traveled from across the country to compete, with 21 states represented at the prestigious event. The weekend featured elite instruction, athletic testing, position-specific training, and intense competition as athletes showcased their skills in front of coaches and evaluators.

Day 1 began with the athletes recording their 40-yard dash times, giving participants the opportunity to display their speed. Throughout the day, players broke into position groups where they received high-level instruction and participated in skills development sessions designed to improve technique and football IQ.

The day’s action concluded with highly competitive 1-on-1 matchups, where athletes battled against some of the best players in the country at their respective positions. These head-to-head competitions highlighted exceptional talent, athleticism, and competitiveness from the participants.

Day 1 Award Winners

Fastest Athlete

Jonathan Carter (#59) – Class of 2030 – Moorhead Junior High (Texas)

Strongest Arm (Quarterback)

Jase Dault (#115) – Class of 2032 – Montford Middle School (Florida)

Best 1-on-1 Performers

Offensive Line

Israel Saavedra (#182) – Class of 2031 – Haggard Middle School (Texas)

Defensive Line

Josiah Sandridge (#157) – Class of 2030 – Gainesville High School (Georgia)

Linebacker

Brady Hoye (#172) – Class of 2030 – Camden County High School (Georgia)

Defensive Back

Darius Gray Jr. (#165) – Class of 2031 – Cannon School (North Carolina)

Wide Receiver

Miguel Gaona (#122) – Class of 2030 – Del Valle High School (Texas)

Running Back

Grayson Flournoy (#155) – Class of 2031 – Benjamin Franklin Middle School (New Jersey)

Quarterback

Elijah Baker (#100) – Class of 2031 – Springfield Middle School (Florida)

With elite talent representing more than 20 states, Day 1 of the VTO Sports All-American Challenge delivered outstanding performances and set the stage for an exciting second day of competition. The event continues to showcase the next generation of football stars while providing invaluable coaching, development, and exposure for youth athletes from across the nation.