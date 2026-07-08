VTO Sports All-American Challenge Wraps Up with Competitive Day 2

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge concluded on Sunday, July 5, at Ballantyne Ridge High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, with an exciting final day of competition featuring some of the nation’s top middle school and youth football talent.

After a full day of testing and position work on Saturday, Day 2 shifted the focus to live competition. Participants competed in an action-packed 7-on-7 tournament while offensive and defensive linemen showcased their skills in the Lineman Challenge, highlighting athleticism, technique, and competitiveness.

The two-day event brought together more than 130 middle school and youth football players representing 21 different states, making it one of the premier offseason showcases for young athletes from across the country.

At the conclusion of the event, VTO Sports recognized the top performers from each position group for their outstanding play throughout the weekend. The event also honored the overall Most Valuable Player (MVP), recognizing the athlete who demonstrated exceptional performance, leadership, and competitiveness.

The VTO Sports All-American Challenge once again provided a platform for young athletes to compete against elite competition, sharpen their skills, and gain valuable exposure while creating lasting memories with players from across the nation.

QUARTERBACKS: Ryan Rudie – Wesley Chapel (FL); Jase Dault – Monford MS (FL); Westin Davis – 2030 – North Gwinnett (GA); Colt DeFoor – Thomson MS (AL); Elijah Baker – 2031 – Springfield MS (FL) – MVP

Not Pictured: Mekhi Williams – Alston Ridge MS (NC); Johnnie Maynard – Good Counsel (MD); Jaxson Holub – 2030 – Cardinal Newman (SC)

RUNNING BACKS: Shedrick Johnson – Angleton Jr HS (TX); Jeremiah King – St. Martins Episcopal School (LA); Grayson Flournoy – 2031 – Benjamin Franklin MS (NJ) – MVP; Dyson Crawford – N/A; Matthew Griffith – Hand MS (SC)

WIDE RECEIVERS: Shawn Hayes – N/A; Miguel Gaona – Del Valle HS (TX); N/A; Roshon Harris – 2030 – St Michael-Sr Clement MS (MD) – MVP; Cameron Peters – 2031 – Trexler MS (NC);

OFFENSIVE LINE: Ethan Goff – Coral Way (FL); Isaac Huggins – Christ School (NC); Israel Saavedra – 2031 – Haggard MS (TX) – MVP; Isaiah Gentry – Carver MS (SC); N/A;

DEFENSIVE LINE: Matteo Quijano – Miami Palmetto (FL); Jamauri Chambers – Central MS (GA); Josiah Sandridge – Gainesville (GA) – MVP; N/A; N/A;

LINEBACKERS: Kenny Hernandez – 2030 – Parkwood (NC); Elijah Brooks (2030) – St Charles (MD); Brady Hoye – 2030 – Camden County (GA); Ashton Jolly – 2030 – Blythewood (SC) – MVP; Shawn Hayes – N/A;

DEFENSIVE BACKS: (No particular order) – Tremaine Montgomery – Eastwood MS (AL); Alijah Caby – 2030 – Jordan (NC); Darius Gray, Jr – 2031 – Cannon School (NC); Taymoni Harris – Broadmoor Stem Academy (LA); Prince Johnson – Charlotte Country Day (NC) – MVP

Due to jersey issues, some participants may be misidentified. If there is a correction that needs to be made, please email me at [email protected].