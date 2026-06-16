VTO Sports Middle School All-American Challenge Coming to Charlotte in July

VTO Sports Middle School All-American Challenge Set to Showcase Nation’s Top Talent in Charlotte

The spotlight will shine brightly on Charlotte this summer as some of the nation’s top middle school football players gather for the prestigious VTO Sports All-American Challenge at Ballantyne Ridge High School on July 4-5, 2026, in Charlotte, NC.

Known as one of the premier invitation-only football events in the country, the VTO Sports All-American Challenge provides athletes with much more than just competition. The two-day event combines elite football training, national exposure, and valuable life skills education, giving participants a complete developmental experience both on and off the field.

Vince Jacobs, the Camp Director and one of the original founders of VTO Sports gave a statement on what players and parents can expect.

“The VTO Sports All American Challenge will focus on middle school athletes mostly seventh and eighth graders. There will definitely be a few fifth and sixth graders, but the main guys are the eighth graders heading to high school. We have kids from California, Texas, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia already committed. The goal is to end up with about 150 to 175 athletes. Our staff is really excited about giving parents and athletes at the middle school level an opportunity to experience a challenge day on Saturday. It is when the best athletes compete in the lineman and skill challenges. We have competitions for the strongest arm, the most accurate arm, the fastest athlete, and just a ton of challenges. On Sunday, the 7-on-7 tournament will start as well as the Linemen Challenge. We are just so excited about the upcoming event, and we are looking forward to seeing who leaves that weekend as a VTO Sports Middle School All-American,” Jacobs said.

Athletes attending the event will have the opportunity to compete against some of the best talent from across the nation while being evaluated by respected coaches, trainers, and media representatives. The challenge is designed to test every aspect of a player’s game through a series of competitive events and instructional sessions.

Event highlights include:

• Skills Sessions

• Combine Testing and Challenge Events

• Position-Specific Drills

• Classroom Instruction Sessions

• One-on-One Competitions

• National Lineman Challenge

• Kicking Challenge

• Full 7-on-7 Tournament

• Life Skills and Leadership Sessions

The All-American Challenge has become a launching pad for many athletes looking to gain national recognition and improve their recruiting profiles. With limited roster spots available, the event remains one of the most exclusive opportunities for football players seeking exposure and high-level competition.

The combination of elite coaching, intense competition, and personal development sessions makes the VTO Sports All-American Challenge a unique experience that extends beyond football. Participants will leave with valuable knowledge, enhanced skills, and the opportunity to compete against some of the nation’s best.

Event Information

Event: VTO Sports All-American Challenge

Location: Ballantyne Ridge High School

4004 Toringdon Way

Charlotte, NC 28277

Cost: $300 ($283 Registration + $17 Processing Fee)

As the countdown begins, football fans and recruiters alike will be watching closely to see which athletes rise to the occasion and make their mark on one of the nation’s premier offseason football showcases for middle school athletes.