VTO Sports Middle School Elite 100 - Atlanta

VTO Sports had a big Elite 100 football combine and camp on Sunday, April 12 at New Manchester High School in Douglasville, Georgia. There were over 200 athletes registered and competed in the event.

Camp Director Vince Jacobs of VTO Sports had the following comments to say about the Atlanta camp:

”I want to give a big thank you to the city of Atlanta for giving VTO Sports one of its best Elite 100 camps of the 2026 season. We were able to have access to some really high-level talented middle school athletes. The top groups that I would like to mention are the wide receiver group, the defensive line group and the linebacker group. They really stood out and were some of the most athletic kids I’ve seen all season.”

“I also would like to thank New Manchester High School for allowing us to host the event in their stadium. The kids competed hard and even though it was a long day, it was a really good day.”

AWARD WINNERS

L DRILL – #58 Tre Richardson – LB – 2030 – Madison Academy; #25 Dedrick Burts – DB – 2030 – Central Phenix City;

VERTICAL JUMP – #60 Donovan Stevenson – WR – 2030 – Madison Acay; #56 Jackson Brady – 2030 – Conway;

5-10-5 – #54 Travon Cobb – 2030 – South Girard;

FASTEST MAN – #61 Jahkennum Donalson – WR – 2030 – Washington;

QUARTERBACKS – no particular order

#58 Westin Davis – 2030 – Camden (MVP); #31 Colt Defoor – 2031 – Thompson; #50 Ethan Funderburk – 2030 – Providence Day; #33 Kellam Vogel – 2031 – Vickery Creek; #53 – Landon Heuer – 2030 – Heathwood Hall; #110 Malcolm Lathem – 2032 – Creekland; #46 Arjun Shah – 2031 – Riverwatch; #68 – Kadarius Carr – x – x;

RUNNING BACKS – no particular order

#63 – Arhonde Moreland – 2030 – Brewbaker; (MVP); #26 Matthew Griffith – 2031 – Hands; #2 Maxwell Saunders – 2031 – Roswell; #70 Kaden Stennis – 2030 – Decatur; #69 Tahlib Nelson – 2030 – Hardeeville; #58 – Bryson Simmons – 2033 – Hicks; #81 Trenton Langhorn – x – x; #35 Keven Taylor – 2030 – Hancock; #38 Landon Smith – 2030 – Putnam County;

WIDE RECEIVERS – no particular order

#60 – Donovan Stevenson – 2030 – Madison Acay (MVP); #21 Elijah Kelly – 2030 – Putnam County (MVP); #47 Jeremiah Dunham – 2030 – Hardeeville; #32 Kendall Carter – 2031 – Thompson; #95 Jordan Dozier – 2030 – Hillcrest; #61 Jahkennum Donalson – 2030 – Washington; #15 Carmelo Walker – 2030 – Jefferson; #104 Chad Bester – 2030 – x;

OFFENSIVE LINE – no particular order

#84 Isaiah Gentry – 2030 – Carver (MVP); #76 Joe Thomas -2030 – Jackson Christian; #71 Jayden Flagg – x – x; #89 Mayson Birt – 2031 – Hephizibah; #109 Riley Presley – 2030 – Tuscaloosa County;

DEFENSIVE LINE – No particular order

#91 Josiah Sandridge – 2030 – Tyner (MVP); #46 Keland Moss – 2030 – Opelika; #83 Kylon Brooks – 2031 – Hillcrest; #69 Kourtland Tinker – 2030 – Westlawn; #65 Noah Payne – 2030 – The Champion Theme : #57 Leonard Coleman – 2030 – Piper; #14 Travon Harris, Jr. – 2030 – x;

LINEBACKERS – No particular order

#59 Phillip Hines – 2030 – Woodward Academy (MVP); #33 Ashton Jolly – 2030 – Ridgeview; #49 Ashton Brunner – 2030 – Alexandria; #60 Kai Ogden – 2032 – Webb Bridge; #13 Landen Gilmore – 2030 – Woodland;

DEFENSIVE BACKS – No particular order

#25 Dedrick Burts – 2030 – Central Phenix City (MVP); #12 Levi Dukes – 2032 – Buford; #27 Thomas Nash, Jr. – 2030 – x; #11 Tremain Montgomery – 2030 – Eastwood; #35 Caden Dixon – 2030 – Sandtown;

VTO Sports is the leader in the youth combine and camp space. VTO Sports was started in 2008 by three former college football players that had a vision to provide college exposure from local and regional combines and camps. This group has been a national even manager for the NFL (NFL Prep 100), Rivals (Five Star Challenge), NFLPA (Players Association Elite Combine), and many more. VTO Sports had hosted over 500 camps and combines nationwide since starting in 2008.