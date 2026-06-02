VTO Sports Middle School Elite 100: Baltimore

VTO Sports held a middle school Elite 100 Combine on Sunday, May 31st at New Town High School, located in Owings Mill, Maryland just outside of Baltimore. There were over 100 student athletes attending this big event from all over the state and region.

All the top performers of the combine will receive an invite to the VTO Sports All-American Combine that will be held in July in Charlotte, NC.

Here are the top performers from each position group:

Top Skills Peformers: Best 5-10-5 was #60 Kayden Johnson (2030); Best 40-time was #13 Ethan Tillman & #58 Alano Muniz-Ramsey; Best Broad Jump was #61 Jonas Logan (not pictured);

Top Elementary Performers

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Offensive Linemen

Top Defensive Linemen

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs