VTO Sports Middle School Elite 100: Los Angeles

VTO Sports held an Elite 100 Combine on Sunday, May 17th at Orange High School, located in Orange, California just outside of Los Angeles. There were over 130 student athletes attending this big event from all over the state and region.

Here are the top performers from each position group:

ELEMENTARY GROUP (In No Particular Order): #47 Liam Libran (2032); #18 Duke Werle (2034); #20 Kash McArthur (2033): #12 Mathias Mendez (N/A); #24 Rocklin Buenrostro (2034): #8 N/A

QUARTERBACKS (In No Particular Order): #27 Isaiah Ferrell (2031); #106Bryce Blankenship (2030); #90 Enzo Napoli (2030); #71 Grayson Perry (2030); #67 N/A – MVP

RUNNING BACKS (In No Particular Order): #76 Jeremiah Duncan (2030) – MVP; #6 Martin Hayes, Jr (2035); #54 Neako Turner (2031); #100 Sir Johnson (2031); #78 N/A

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS (In No Particular Order): #105 Khalil Phillips (2030) – MVP; #117 Nathan Champion (2030) – MVP; #74 Declan Crilly (2031); #72 Hunter Munson (2031); #94 Robert Hickman IV (N/A); #103 Noah Johnson (2031);

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (In No Particular Order): #118 Nick Cereghino (2030); #107 Tupu Bustillo (2030) – MVP; #108 Zion Tuaato-Sialoi (2031); #104 Mafi Tuaato (2031); #120 Dominic Fermin (2031);

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (In No Particular Order): #57 Leonidas Wang Gonzales (2031); #53 Oliver Miller (2030); #67 Mishka Rios (2031) – MVP; #51 Khryi Morton (2030); #69 Allen Burnett (2031);

LINEBACKERS (In No Particular Order): #82 Austin Niglio (2030); #75 Chasen Kannard (2031) – MVP; #44 Karter Longsworth (2033);

DEFENSIVE BACKS (In No Particular Order): #61 Nehemiah Velasquez (2030) – MVP; #72 Canton Wilson (2031); #51 Khyri Morton (2030);

VTO Sports is the leader in the youth combine and camp space. VTO Sports was started in 2008 by three former college football players that had a vision to provide college exposure from local and regional combines and camps. This group has been a national even manager for the NFL (NFL Prep 100), Rivals (Five Star Challenge), NFLPA (Players Association Elite Combine), and many more. VTO Sports had hosted over 500 camps and combines nationwide since starting in 2008.