VTO Sports' Vince Jacobs Reflects on the 2026 All-American Challenge and Future

The 2026 VTO Sports All-American Challenge was held on July 4-5 at Ballantyne Ridge High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two-day event brought together more than 130 middle school and youth football players from across the country, with participants representing 21 different states.

Athletes had the opportunity to compete against some of the nation’s top talent while learning from an outstanding coaching staff made up of former collegiate and professional players. The staff included Aleric Mullins, Ryan Houston, Quan Sturdivant, Travis Bond, Vince Jacobs II (University of North Carolina), DJ McFadden (East Carolina University), and Tyson Fernandez (Appalachian State University), all of whom provided instruction, mentorship, and valuable insight throughout the weekend.

Following the event, VTO Sports owner and Camp Director Vince Jacobs, Sr. shared his thoughts on the success of the 2026 All-American Challenge, the challenges of expanding the event to include middle school athletes, and his vision for its future.

Vince Jacobs, Sr. on the 2026 VTO Sports All-American Challenge

“The 2026 VTO Sports All-American Challenge marked the first time we have ever hosted a middle school division. The event, held on July 4-5, was definitely a challenge, but it was also incredibly rewarding.

We’ve hosted 12 All-American Challenge events for high school athletes, so transitioning to middle school athletes presented a new set of challenges. The weather was another major obstacle. I believe temperatures reached 101 degrees on Saturday, and the county required us to be off the field by 4:00 p.m. That forced us to adjust our normal schedule since we typically have an evening portion of the All-American Challenge outdoors. Fortunately, we were able to make it work.

We also faced another significant challenge when our gear sponsor, Phenom Elite, was unable to deliver the middle school uniforms by Friday or Saturday. We had to come up with an alternative on short notice, and I’m grateful that we were able to pull everything together.

What made it all worthwhile was the incredible level of competition and the outstanding group of athletes we had at this year’s All-American Challenge. The position groups that really stood out to me were the wide receivers and defensive backs. We also had an exceptional group of quarterbacks. I truly believe the top four quarterbacks from this event will be starting quarterbacks wherever they attend high school over the next few years.

Beyond the competition, it was simply a lot of fun. There were a lot of big plays, great energy, and the parents were overwhelmingly positive throughout the weekend.

I also want to give a huge thank you to Ballantyne Ridge High School for hosting the event. Their facilities were outstanding, they provided us with everything we needed, and having the concession stand open to support the families was greatly appreciated.

Overall, despite all the challenges we encountered, the event was a tremendous success. It gave us an opportunity to establish ourselves in the middle school space and cap off our first year of middle school camps with the All-American Challenge.

We had 150 athletes registered, and I believe everyone who participated had a great experience.

One of the biggest takeaways from the weekend was our elementary division. We made the decision on Sunday that beginning next year, we’ll add a dedicated elementary division. Second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade athletes will have their own day and a half to compete against one another. Then the sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade athletes will come in for their own competition the following day.

We’re really excited about the future and where this event is headed.

Thank you to all of the athletes, parents, and coaches for making the 2026 VTO Sports All-American Challenge such a great event.”