Webb Wellman Built the Blueprint for Modern Basketball Exposure

For nearly 20 years, Webb Wellman has worked behind the scenes of basketball’s biggest grassroots moments, long before exposure became an industry and long before highlight culture became mainstream. His journey began with a simple spark rooted in his own childhood.

“When I was growing up, they would do games of the week on TAC 9 on local TV channel 9,” Wellman said. “There was no production value. It was very basic, but if you were playing and you were in a game that was going to be on TAC 9, it was like—even then, you were excited.”

That early connection between basketball and visibility stayed with him as he moved from player to creator.

Wellman worked independently from 2008–2010 before joining Ballislife.com, where he spent a decade helping shape how high school basketball was presented nationally. His approach wasn’t built on flash or controversy, but on understanding players from the inside.

“I still operate with the mind of a basketball player,” Wellman said. “I like to think I know what the players like because I used to be one.”

That perspective became a foundation for his work. Rather than chasing moments, Wellman focused on consistency—documenting seasons, growth, and context in a way that allowed talent to speak for itself over time.

“I look at a guy like Brandon Ingram,” Wellman said. “Brandon Ingram was going to the NBA whether I was involved or not. But what I did with him the last two years, especially the last year—we took him from a five-star kid to, by the time he graduated high school, he was in the lottery pick conversation, and that doesn’t happen without the country being privy to what’s going on with him in his season, and that comes from the videos.”

Rather than positioning himself as a gatekeeper, Wellman viewed his role as a conduit—helping performances reach a wider audience through steady, high-quality coverage.

That influence was recently acknowledged on The Pivot, the popular sports show hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During an appearance, North Carolina legend John Wall credited Wellman for helping put him on the map, explaining how Wellman’s early work led to him becoming Wall’s full-time videographer during offseasons.

Wall noted that Wellman was doing this kind of work before it was a thing, validating a path Wellman had quietly committed to years earlier. From 2016–2019, Wellman worked for and lived with Wall during the offseason, further immersing himself in the game at the highest level.

In 2020, Wellman launched the Hoop State Network, shifting his focus toward scholastic basketball—where he believes his work has the most impact.

“The reason I have it moved on away from high school into like college stuff or pro stuff is just because this is where I have the most power and control and can get things done,” Wellman said.

Alongside longtime collaborator Rod Bridgers, Hoop State Network has grown into a respected grassroots platform with events in Wilson (two), Warrenton, Virginia, Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, High Point, Reidsville, Garner, and Farmville, with plans to expand into two additional locations next season. They also help operate the Turnkey Hardwood Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We’re in lockstep,” Wellman said of the partnership. “We have someone who understands what we’re going through because we’re both going through it.”

Beyond exposure, Wellman’s work has produced tangible impact. He currently serves as tournament director for the John Wall Holiday Invitational alongside Bill Sewell and for the Good Guys vs. Cancer Showcase on the Outer Banks with founder Chad Williams. Both events operate as 501(c)(3) organizations, donating approximately $50,000 and $25,000+annually.

“They trust us to put on a great event,” Wellman said. “They know that on these dates, they’re not working. They’re taking off work, they’re shutting down businesses—everyone’s showing up.”

That trust has shown throughout January, with Wellman overseeing major events every weekend following the John Wall Holiday Invitational. One invitational at Reidsville produced one of the most memorable performances of the season, as Dionte Neal scored 52 points one night and 63 the next.

“I want kids to remember winning championships and playing in Hoop State Network events,” Wellman said. “That, to me, is incredible.”

Up next is a loaded MLK Weekend tournament at Farmville Central, running Saturday through Monday, continuing a stretch of high-level basketball experiences across the region.

Despite nearly two decades in the game, Wellman remains reflective.

“I do this selfishly,” he said. “The result is beneficiary. It’s beneficial to a bunch of other people, but I do this because this is what I love.”

Now 38, he’s balancing ambition with sustainability—prioritizing mental health and long-term vision after years of nonstop movement.

“I’ve lived a chaotic life,” Wellman said. “The comfort is I’ve been in this for so long, it’s a lot easier for me to navigate good deals, bad deals, good people, bad people.”

For Webb Wellman, the work has never been about credit. It’s about moments—and making sure they’re remembered.