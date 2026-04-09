Zak Ishman focused on leadership, development ahead of senior season

After emerging as one of the most productive quarterbacks in North Carolina last fall, Northeastern’s Zak Ishman is approaching his senior season with a clear focus: growth, leadership, and winning at the highest level.

Ishman, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller, returns as the state’s leading passer among returning quarterbacks after completing 203 of 305 passes (66 percent) for 3,233 yards and 36 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He added 278 rushing yards and six scores, helping lead the Eagles to a 9-4 record and a fourth-round playoff appearance.

Now, with expectations higher than ever, Ishman has attacked the offseason with purpose.

“Well we still have time to prepare, I’ve been mostly focusing on lifting and becoming a better leader and getting closer with my guys,” Ishman said. “I’ve also been doing private quarterback sessions with a quarterback coach from Virginia, and I’ve been doing a lot of 7-on-7’s, really focusing more on my team and what we need to do to get better.”

That development hasn’t just been physical. Ishman says he’s made strides in how he sees the game.

“I believe that I’ve been able to see the field a whole lot better and read a defense better,” he said.

His growth has also shown up in his approach to leadership, something he’s taken ownership of heading into his final high school season.

“I feel like I’ve stepped it up by being on time to everything and encouraging my guys to want to practice and be on time,” Ishman said. “I also call my guys to the field on off days. Even when we’re just lifting, we’ll go out to the field after.”

With a full year of experience in the offense, Ishman enters the season with increased confidence — not just in himself, but in the group around him.

“I feel way more confident in our system because I know that we have guys that will do whatever it takes to win,” he said.

That confidence is paired with a greater command of the offense.

“Last year I depended on my coaches at times, but I’ve noticed that I can take control of the offense a whole lot better now,” Ishman said. “I’m definitely seeing the field a lot clearer.”

His offseason has also included extensive 7-on-7 competition, where he’s had the opportunity to compete alongside and against talent from across the region.

“It’s helped me a lot,” Ishman said. “Being on different teams and away from my guys has definitely helped me gain confidence and control of the offense.”

While he’s made visits and connected with college coaches this spring, Ishman remains focused on what he can control heading into the fall.

“My top goals this year are to win a state championship and to be the best quarterback in the whole state,” he said.

At the core of it all is a mindset that defines how he approaches the position.

“I would say my mentality,” Ishman said. “I’m always going to find a way to win and I always bounce back from adversity. Most guys throw a pick and let it tear them down, but I want to score the next drive. That’s just who I am. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’ve got a D.A.W.G mindset.”

After a breakout junior campaign, including a six-touchdown performance against Edenton Holmes, Ishman enters his senior season not just as one of the state’s most productive quarterbacks, but as a leader determined to take the next step.