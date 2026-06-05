Biekietov finds new college home

6 foot 9 former Montgomery star Bohdan Biekietov has found his new college home.

Biekietov is transferring from Franklin and Marshall to Amherst.

COLLEGE CAREER

2025-26 Season – 3.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 59%, 0%, 46% in 17 mpg

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2024-25 Season – 11.9 ppg with a high of 30 in two games

2023-24 Season – 12.1 ppg with a high of 23.

NJHoops.com 12th Team All State, NJHoops.com All Somerset County Tournament Team, NJHoops.com All Group 4 Central Tournament Team, NJHoops.com All Somerset County

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