Bland finds new college home

6 foot 3 St. Peter’s Sr. R/S Brent Bland has found his new college home.

Bland is moving on to Miami after a breakout season.

COLLEGE CAREER

2021-22 Season – DNP

2022-23 Stats – 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.2 apg, 26 treys, 31%, 28%, 67%

2023-24 Season – 5.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 39 treys, 31%, 30%, 75%

2024-25 Season – 4.4 ppg, 3 rpg, 0.4 apg, 6 treys, 32%, 32%, 100%

2025-26 Season – 13.9 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 79 treys, 39%, 37%, 78% in 33 mpg

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2020-21 Season – 18.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 4.5 apg at Half Hollows West NY

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