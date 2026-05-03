Skip to main content
Join Now
NJ Hoops

Humer finds next college home

by: NJ Hoops1 hour agoNJHoops
WilliamHumer918
William Humer of Bishop Eustace

Join for $1
then billed annually
NJ Hoops
+
+
One subscription: The best coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.