Lokhmanchuk makes college pick

Luka Lokhmanchuk

6 foot 9 former Patrick School big Luka Lokhmanchuk has made his college pick.

He has committed to Youngstown State

He spent the 2024-25 season at the Patrick School and is currently playing for Andrews Osborne in Ohio.

Lokhmanchuk is from the Ukraine and has significant international experience with the national team.

Last year in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket he averaged 7.4 ppg and 2 rpg.

Last Spring he was a All Made Hoops selection

