McNeil looking for new college home

Jamir McNeil of Middle Township

6 foot 0 former Middle Township star Jamir McNeil is looking for his next college home.

He is looking to move on after one season at Rider

COLLEGE CAREER

2025-26 Season – 1.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 2 treys, 34%, 50%, 56% in 10 mpg

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2024-25 Season – 20.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.8 apg

2023-24 Season – 13.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.2 apg. NJHoops.com 6th Team All State, NJHoops.com All CAL Tournament Team, NJHoops.com All Group 2 South Tournament Team, NJHoops.com All State Group 2, NJHoops.com Cape May/Cumberland County

2022-23 Season – 11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.9 apg. He was named NJHoops.com All Group 2 Tournament Team, NJHoops.com All Cape May/Cumberland County

2021-22 Season – 11.7 ppg

He finished with 1,672 career points.

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