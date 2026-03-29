NJ Hooper Stats in D-1 Juco Nationals

Twenty eight teams advanced to the D-1 Junior College National Tournament.

While there were no NJ Teams competing there were some NJ Hoopers playing.

A look at their stats

BUTLER JC

AJ Pierre-Jerome

6 foot 9 R/S So.

Patrick School

Finished HS career out of state

6 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 1 spg, 1 bpg, 63%, 0%, 67% in 21 mpg

GULF COAST JC

Trent Lincoln

6 foot 3 So.

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #25 Class of 2023

Southern Coast Academy Prep

NJ Hoops #4 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2024

20 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg, 2.3 spg, 47%, 41%, 71% in 38 mpg

HOWARD JC

Terry Copeland

6 foot 9 So.

Bergen Catholic

Finished HS at Legacy Early College HS

Northern Illinois

25 ppg, 12 rpg, 2 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.8 bpg, 71%, 65% in 35 mpg

MONROE JC

Naceiar Kirksey

6 foot So.

West Side

NJ Hoops #132 Class of 2022

Our Saviour Lutheran Prep

NJ Hoops #13 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2023

Odessa JC

18.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 6 spg, 32%, 37%, 57% in 39 mpg

Deuce Maxey of College Achieve Charter

Deuce Maxey

6 foot 2 Fr.

College Achieve Charter

DNP

Faquir Mosley

6 foot 2 So.

NJ Hoops #45 Class of 2023

Our Saviour Lutheran Prep

NJ Hoops #6 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2024

8 ppg, 2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.5 spg, 46%, 40%, 100% in 28 mpg

Qingfang Pang

6 foot 9 So.

St. Benedict’s

Finished HS at Christ the King NY

4 ppg, 1 rpg, 1 apg, 1 spg, 0.5 bpg, 20%, 0%, 80% in 15 mpg

Nico Pena

6 foot 1 Fr.

St. Peter’s Prep

NJ Hoops #40 Class of 2024

Putnam Science

NJ Hoops #7 Out of state postgrad Class of 2025

8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1 spg, 36%, 22%, 100% in 37 mpg

Nick Williams

6 foot 5 So.

Elmwood Park

NJ Hoops #142 Class of 2020

Brookdale CC

14.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 42%, 20%, 86% in 21 mpg

TRINITY VALLEY JC

Najee Graham

Najee Graham

6 foot 4 So.

Newark Collegiate

NJ Hoops #48 Class of 2024

Raritan Valley CC

9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1 apg, 67%, 100%, 33% in 20 mpg

NJ Hooper Stats in D-2 Juco Nationals

NJ Hooper Stats in D-3 Juco Nationals

NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 31 years