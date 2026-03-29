NJ Hooper Stats in D-1 Juco Nationals
Twenty eight teams advanced to the D-1 Junior College National Tournament.
While there were no NJ Teams competing there were some NJ Hoopers playing.
A look at their stats
BUTLER JC
AJ Pierre-Jerome
6 foot 9 R/S So.
Patrick School
Finished HS career out of state
6 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 1 spg, 1 bpg, 63%, 0%, 67% in 21 mpg
GULF COAST JC
6 foot 3 So.
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #25 Class of 2023
Southern Coast Academy Prep
NJ Hoops #4 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2024
20 ppg, 5 rpg, 6 apg, 2.3 spg, 47%, 41%, 71% in 38 mpg
HOWARD JC
6 foot 9 So.
Bergen Catholic
Finished HS at Legacy Early College HS
Northern Illinois
25 ppg, 12 rpg, 2 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.8 bpg, 71%, 65% in 35 mpg
MONROE JC
Naceiar Kirksey
6 foot So.
West Side
NJ Hoops #132 Class of 2022
Our Saviour Lutheran Prep
NJ Hoops #13 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2023
Odessa JC
18.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 6 spg, 32%, 37%, 57% in 39 mpg
Deuce Maxey
6 foot 2 Fr.
College Achieve Charter
DNP
Faquir Mosley
6 foot 2 So.
NJ Hoops #45 Class of 2023
Our Saviour Lutheran Prep
NJ Hoops #6 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2024
8 ppg, 2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.5 spg, 46%, 40%, 100% in 28 mpg
6 foot 9 So.
St. Benedict’s
Finished HS at Christ the King NY
4 ppg, 1 rpg, 1 apg, 1 spg, 0.5 bpg, 20%, 0%, 80% in 15 mpg
Nico Pena
6 foot 1 Fr.
St. Peter’s Prep
NJ Hoops #40 Class of 2024
Putnam Science
NJ Hoops #7 Out of state postgrad Class of 2025
8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1 spg, 36%, 22%, 100% in 37 mpg
Nick Williams
6 foot 5 So.
Elmwood Park
NJ Hoops #142 Class of 2020
Brookdale CC
14.5 ppg, 5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 42%, 20%, 86% in 21 mpg
TRINITY VALLEY JC
Najee Graham
6 foot 4 So.
Newark Collegiate
NJ Hoops #48 Class of 2024
Raritan Valley CC
9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1 apg, 67%, 100%, 33% in 20 mpg
NJ Hooper Stats in D-2 Juco Nationals
NJ Hooper Stats in D-3 Juco Nationals
NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 31 years