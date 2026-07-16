NJ Hooper Stats in NBA California Classic Summer League

The NBA California Classic Summer League tipped off July 3 with eight teams. Action goes concluded on the 6th.

A look at the stats for the NJ Hoopers competing

BROOKLYN NETS

Dwight Murray

6 foot

Pebblebrook GA

Incarnate Word

Rider

14.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 50%, 67% in 30 mpg

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Nick Boyd scored a career-high 25 points in Friday’s win over Northern Illinois.

Nick Boyd

6 foot 3 Sr.

St. Mary’s Rutherford

NJ Hoops #72 Class of 2019

Bosco Institute

NJ Hoops #4 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2020

Florida Atlantic

San Diego State

Wisconsin

11.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 37%, 20%, 86% in 25 mpg

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (Mark Konezny / Imagn Images)

Yaxel Lendeborg

6 foot 9 Gr.

Pennsauken

Arizona Western JC

UAB

Michigan

15.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg, 59%, 78%, 50% in 23 mpg

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) pressures Vanderbilt Commodores guard Chris Manon (30) on his shot during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Chris Manon

6 foot 5

St. Joseph’s Montvale

NJ Hoops #52 Class of 2019

St Thomas More CT

NJ Hoops #2 Out of State postgrad Class of 2020

Cornell

Vanderbilt

14.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg, 79%, 67%, 69% in 22 mpg

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Rafael Castro

6 foot 11

Dover

NJ Hoops #3 Class of 2021

Providence

George Washington

3.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 spg, 0.5 bpg, 33%, 0%, 0% in 21 mpg

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

USA TODAY IMAGES/Jordan Prather

Zakai Zeigler

5 foot 9

Immaculate Conception

NJ Hoops #28 Class of 2021

Tennessee

1 spg in 6 mpg

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