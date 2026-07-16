NJ Hoops Basketball
NJ Hooper Stats in NBA California Classic Summer League
The NBA California Classic Summer League tipped off July 3 with eight teams. Action goes concluded on the 6th.
A look at the stats for the NJ Hoopers competing
BROOKLYN NETS
6 foot
Pebblebrook GA
Incarnate Word
Rider
14.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 50%, 67% in 30 mpg
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
6 foot 3 Sr.
St. Mary’s Rutherford
NJ Hoops #72 Class of 2019
Bosco Institute
NJ Hoops #4 Out of State Postgrad Class of 2020
Florida Atlantic
San Diego State
Wisconsin
11.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 37%, 20%, 86% in 25 mpg
6 foot 9 Gr.
Pennsauken
Arizona Western JC
UAB
Michigan
15.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg, 59%, 78%, 50% in 23 mpg
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
6 foot 5
St. Joseph’s Montvale
NJ Hoops #52 Class of 2019
St Thomas More CT
NJ Hoops #2 Out of State postgrad Class of 2020
Cornell
Vanderbilt
14.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg, 79%, 67%, 69% in 22 mpg
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
6 foot 11
Dover
NJ Hoops #3 Class of 2021
Providence
George Washington
3.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 spg, 0.5 bpg, 33%, 0%, 0% in 21 mpg
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
5 foot 9
Immaculate Conception
NJ Hoops #28 Class of 2021
Tennessee
1 spg in 6 mpg
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