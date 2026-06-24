NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2025-26 Atlantic East (Part 1)

Every year over 400 NJ Hoopers playing Division 3 basketball. We are going to list all of them that played during the 2025-26 season by conference with their stats.

The NJ Hoopers in the Allegheny Mountain Conference

GWYNEDD MERCY

Pat Bean

6 foot 1 So.

Wildwood Catholic

2024-25 Season – 1.4 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.2 apg, 3 treys

2025-26 Season – 0.7 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.1 apg, 1 trey

Devin Benson

6 foot 2 Sr.

Camden

NJ Hoops #106 Class of 2021

Bluefield State

2021-22 Season – DNP atNP at Blufield State

2022-23 Season – DNP

2023-24 Stats – 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 22 treys

2024-25 Season – 3.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.2 apg, 11 treys

2025-26 Season – 6.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37 treys

Chase Rovito

6 foot 2 Fr.

Cherry Hill East

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025

2025-26 Season – 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg

Ben Thomas

5 foot 11 Fr.

Montclair

2025-26 Season – 2.0 rpg

IMMACULATA

Robbie Conyer

6 foot 1 So.

Medford Tech

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2024

2024-25 Season – 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2 treys

2025-26 Season – 4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 2 treys

Kevin Telesford

6 foot 4 Sr.

Monmouth

2022-23 Stats – 0.7 ppg, .3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey

2023-24 Stats – 2.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.5 apg, 4 treys

2024-25 Season – 2.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 16 treys

2025-26 Season – 4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 2 treys

MARYWOOD

Michel Loftin

6 foot 3 Jr.

Patrick School

NJ Hoops #85 Class of 2021

Patrick School National

NJ Hoops #38 postgrad Class of 2022

2022-23 Season – DNP at Texas Tyler

2023-24 Season – 0.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1 trey at Texas Tyler

2024-25 Season – 8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 27 treys at Marywood

2025-26 Season – 13.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 43 treys at Marywood

Max Maslowski

6 foot 3 Fr.

Newton

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025

2025-26 Season – 1.3 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 1 trey

Noah Reiser

6 foot 1 Fr.

Pascack Valley

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025

2025-26 Season – 0.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg,

Zach Patetta

6 foot 5 Fr.

Watchung Hills

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025

2025-26 Season – 2.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey

NEUMANN

DJ Earl

6 foot Sr.

Olympus Prep

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Postgrad Class of 2019

Chesapeake JC

2021-22 Season – 14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 21 treys at Chesapeake JC

2022-23 Season – 15.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 64 treys at Chesapeake JC

2024-25 Season – 17.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 59 treys at Neumann

2025-26 Season – 18.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 48 treys at Neumann

Izaiah Johnson

6 foot Sr.

Burlington City

NJ Hoops #154 Class of 2022

Mercer CC

NJ Hoops #9 Juco Soph Class of 2024

2022-23 Season – 18.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.3 apg at Mercer CC

2023-24 Season – 14.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4 apg, 55 treys at Mercer CC

2024-25 Season – DNP

2025-26 Season – 7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 34 treys at Neumann

Jayson Love

Jayson Love

6 foot 2 Jr.

Academy at Palumbo PA

Mercer CC

NJ Hoops #6 Juco Soph Class of 2025

2023-24 Season – 10.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.6 apg at Mercer CC

2024-25 Season – 18.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 59 treys at Mercer CC

2025-26 Season – 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, at Holy Family

2025-26 Season – 14.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29 treys at Neumann

PRATT

Amare Thompson

6 foot 2 Jr.

Promise Prep

2023-24 Season – DNP at Indiana Tech

2025-26 Season – 0.8 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 1 treys

NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 32 years