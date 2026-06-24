NJ Hoops
NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2025-26 Atlantic East (Part 1)
Every year over 400 NJ Hoopers playing Division 3 basketball. We are going to list all of them that played during the 2025-26 season by conference with their stats.
The NJ Hoopers in the Allegheny Mountain Conference
GWYNEDD MERCY
Pat Bean
6 foot 1 So.
Wildwood Catholic
2024-25 Season – 1.4 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.2 apg, 3 treys
2025-26 Season – 0.7 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.1 apg, 1 trey
Devin Benson
6 foot 2 Sr.
Camden
NJ Hoops #106 Class of 2021
Bluefield State
2021-22 Season – DNP atNP at Blufield State
2022-23 Season – DNP
2023-24 Stats – 4.8 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 22 treys
2024-25 Season – 3.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.2 apg, 11 treys
2025-26 Season – 6.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 37 treys
Chase Rovito
6 foot 2 Fr.
Cherry Hill East
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025
2025-26 Season – 1.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 apg
Ben Thomas
5 foot 11 Fr.
Montclair
2025-26 Season – 2.0 rpg
IMMACULATA
Robbie Conyer
6 foot 1 So.
Medford Tech
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2024
2024-25 Season – 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 2 treys
2025-26 Season – 4.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 2 treys
Kevin Telesford
6 foot 4 Sr.
Monmouth
2022-23 Stats – 0.7 ppg, .3 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey
2023-24 Stats – 2.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.5 apg, 4 treys
2024-25 Season – 2.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 16 treys
2025-26 Season – 4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.3 apg, 2 treys
MARYWOOD
Michel Loftin
6 foot 3 Jr.
Patrick School
NJ Hoops #85 Class of 2021
Patrick School National
NJ Hoops #38 postgrad Class of 2022
2022-23 Season – DNP at Texas Tyler
2023-24 Season – 0.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1 trey at Texas Tyler
2024-25 Season – 8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 27 treys at Marywood
2025-26 Season – 13.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 43 treys at Marywood
Max Maslowski
6 foot 3 Fr.
Newton
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025
2025-26 Season – 1.3 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 1 trey
Noah Reiser
6 foot 1 Fr.
Pascack Valley
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025
2025-26 Season – 0.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.4 apg,
Zach Patetta
6 foot 5 Fr.
Watchung Hills
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2025
2025-26 Season – 2.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey
NEUMANN
DJ Earl
6 foot Sr.
Olympus Prep
NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Postgrad Class of 2019
Chesapeake JC
2021-22 Season – 14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 21 treys at Chesapeake JC
2022-23 Season – 15.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 64 treys at Chesapeake JC
2024-25 Season – 17.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 59 treys at Neumann
2025-26 Season – 18.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 48 treys at Neumann
Izaiah Johnson
6 foot Sr.
Burlington City
NJ Hoops #154 Class of 2022
Mercer CC
NJ Hoops #9 Juco Soph Class of 2024
2022-23 Season – 18.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.3 apg at Mercer CC
2023-24 Season – 14.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4 apg, 55 treys at Mercer CC
2024-25 Season – DNP
2025-26 Season – 7.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 34 treys at Neumann
Jayson Love
6 foot 2 Jr.
Academy at Palumbo PA
Mercer CC
NJ Hoops #6 Juco Soph Class of 2025
2023-24 Season – 10.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.6 apg at Mercer CC
2024-25 Season – 18.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 59 treys at Mercer CC
2025-26 Season – 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, at Holy Family
2025-26 Season – 14.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 29 treys at Neumann
PRATT
Amare Thompson
6 foot 2 Jr.
Promise Prep
2023-24 Season – DNP at Indiana Tech
2025-26 Season – 0.8 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 1 treys
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