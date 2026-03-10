NJHoops.com Small College Report 2025-26 Week 19

The ultimate goal for every college at every level is to make the post-season NCAA Tournament. The New Jersey Division II and III schools are battling to win their league, or get an at-large tournament bid..

NJHoops.com will review and update the status of the small college schools with their results and standouts. Once again this season the Small College Report Card will be posted on Tuesdays.

DIVISION 2

CALDWELL (15-15, 12-8 in CACC)

In the CACC Tournament beat Post 70-54. 6 foot 4 Sr. Melvin Evans (Monsignor Scanlan NY/Our Saviour Lutheran NY) had 15. Fell to Felician 88-77. 6 foot 6 Sr. De’Angelo Horn (Rock Canyon CO/Lamar JC) notched 18.

FELICIAN (27-3, 19-1 in CACC)

Won the CACC Tournament. Held off Holy Family 86-76. 6 foot 1 Jr. Jeremiah Anderson (East Stroudsburg PA HS/Coastal Bend JC/Clinton) went for 27. Clipped Caldwell 88-77. Anderson went for 28. Beat Goldey Beacom 91-81. Anderson exploded for 34.

GEORGIAN COURT (10-19, 7-13 in CACC)

Edged by Goldey Beacom 88-87. 6 foot 2 Sr. Cameron Edmonds (Western Branch VA) tallied 31.

DIVISION 3 NJAC

THE COLLEGE OF NJ (22-7, 14-4 in NJAC)

In the NCAA Tournament edged Johns Hopkins 74-73. 6 foot 1 Sr. Nick Koch (Don Bosco Prep – NJ Hoops #114 Class of 2022) tallied 24. Lost to Randolph Macon 68-45. 6 foot 7 Sr. Matt Solomon (Manasquan – NJ Hoops #93 Class of 2022) led with 17.

KEAN (12-14, 9-9 in NJAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

MONTCLAIR STATE (25-3, 17-1 in NJAC)

In the NCAA Tournament lost to Maine Farmington 96-84. 6 foot 4 Sr. Jacob Morales (Pascack Hills – NJ Hoops #132 Class of 2021/Springfield/Rutgers) netted 26.

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY (16-12, 10-8 in NJAC)

In the ECAC Tournament fought off Franciscan 66-56. 6 foot 6 Jr. Donovan Crawford (North Brunswick/Quality Academy Prep/Dominican/Bloomfield – NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2021/NJ Hoops #43 Postgrad Class of 2022) had a career high 26. Edged Pittsburgh Greensburg 76-73. 6 foot 2 Jr. Brince Shelton (Westinghouse NY/Philadelphia CC) notched 19.

RAMAPO (7-18, 6-12 in NJAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

ROWAN (10-17, 9-9 in NJAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

RUTGERS CAMDEN (14-12, 8-10 in NJAC)

In the ECAC Tournament trimmed McDaniel 71-68. 6 foot 5 Sr. Cameron Downs (Pemberton – NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2022) exploded for 36. Edged by Keene State 63-59. 5 foot 10 Sr. Eric Benjamin (Timber Creek/Regent/Fisher – NJ Hoops #155 Class of 2020) led with 17.

RUTGERS NEWARK (5-20, 2-16 in NJAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

STOCKTON (16-11, 12-6 in NJAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

WILLIAM PATERSON (8-17, 3-15 in NJAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

OTHER SMALL COLLEGES

BLOOMFIELD (21-7, 13-3 in CSAA)

In the USCAA D-1 Tournament ran past Atlantis 96-66. 6 foot 3 Sr. Zamorian Singleton (Newark Central – NJ Hoops #110 Class of 2022) went for 27. Fell to North American 98-88. 5 foot 11 Fr. Cameron McRae (Elizabeth – NJ Hoops #70 Class of 2025) led with 17.

CENTENARY (11-15, 9-5 in CSAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

DREW (19-7, 13-5 in Landmark)

Did not play – Season complete.

FDU FLORHAM (9-16, 4-10 in MAC Freedom)

Did not play – Season complete.

SAINT ELIZABETH (7-18, 1-13 in CSAC)

Did not play – Season complete.

STEVENS TECH (18-10, 10-4 in MAC Freedom)

Lost to Christopher Newport in NCAA Tournament.

Downed DeSales 81-60. 6 foot 3 Jr. Tommy Scholl (Fairfield Prep CT) registered 21.

