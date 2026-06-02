Rivera finds new college home

Cairo Rivera

6 foot 3 former Camden Eastside star Cairo Rivera has found his new college home.

He is returning to south jersey going from D-2 St Thomas Aquinas to Rowan.

COLLEGE CAREER

2024-25 Season – 1.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.4 apg, 2 treys, 38%, 20%, 27% in 8 mpg

2025-26 Season – 3.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 7 treys, 39%, 23%, 45% in 13 mpg

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

2023-24 Season – postgrad at Star Athletes Academy FL

NJHoops.com #11 out of state postgrad

2022-23 Season – 10.6 ppg, NJHoops.com 12th Team All State, NJHoops.com All Transfer Within NJ for Senior Season 3rd Team at Camden Eastside

NJ Hoops Honorable Mention Class of 2023

2022 Summer – All Tournament at Big Shots Slam

2021-22 Season – 11.1 ppg, 30 treys at Paul VI

2020-21 Season – 3.3 ppg

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