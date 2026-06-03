Senior Days 2026 - Montclair State
Colleges graduated their seniors in May.
With the transfer portal is is now very rare when a senior played his whole career at the same school. And with grad transfers some graduating seniors will play again at another school.
The loss of a talented senior group no longer means a long rebuilding cycles as now a days teams are rebuilt quickly due to the transfer portal.
Nonetheless NJHoops.com will continue our tradition of looking at the careers of the graduating seniors from the 27 NJ four year schools.
We look at the seniors moving on from each NJ four year school, how highly they were regarded as recruits and how they did during their careers.
After finishing with the Division 1 & 2 schools we move into the D-3 schools
THE SKINNY
All four of the Red Hawks seniors were transfers. Two of them came from the D-2 level. The top player in the NJAC Jacob Morales, came from D-1 Rutgers where he was a walk-on.
All four of the seniors averaged at least 5.9 ppg and over 10 mpg.
SENIOR DAYS MONTCLAIR STATE
Ryan Cassels
5 foot 11 Jr.
Saddle River Day
NJ Hoops #163 Class pf 2021
transfer from Alvernia
2021-22 Stats – 0.0 ppg, 0% in 4 mpg and 3 games at Ramapo
2022-23 Stats – 2 rpg at Ramapo
2023-24 Stats – DNP at Ramapo
Transfer from Ramapo
2024-25 Stats – 2.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 16 treys, 35%, 33%, 60% at Montclair State
2025-26 Season – 6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56 treys, 43%, 43%, 57% at Montclair State
Christian Cevis
6 foot 1 Sr.
West Morris
NJ Hoops #18 Class of 2021
2021-22 Season – 0.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 spg, 0.2 bpg, 0% fg%, 0% 3 pt fg%, 33% ft% in 5 mpg at Fairfield
2022-23 Season – 1.3 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 2 treys, 38%, 33%, 83% in 10 games and 4 mpg at Adelphi
2023-24 Season – 3 ppg, 100% fg%, 100% 3 pt fg%, in 1 game and 3 minutes at Adelphi
2024-25 Stats – 4.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 15 treys, 39%, 31%, 57% at Montclair State
2025-26 Season – 5.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 18 treys, 46%, 31%, 58% in 18 mpg at Montclair State
Jacob Morales
6 foot 4 Sr.
Pascack Valley
NJ Hoops #132 Class of 2021
2021-22 Season – 11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46%, 36%, 73% in 29 mpg at Springfield
2022-23 Season – DNP
2023-24 Season – 0.6 rpg, 0%, 0% in 5 games and 1.7 mpg at Rutgers
2024-25 Stats – 19.1 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 108 treys, 51%, 46%, 91% at Montclair State
2025-26 Season – 19.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 94 treys, 48%, 40%, 82% in 29 mpg at Montclair State
Kunga Tsering
6 foot 7 Sr.
Roselle Catholic
NJ Hoops #46 Class of 2021
Woodstock Academy
NJ Hoops #17 out of state postgrad Class of 2022
2022-23 Season – 1.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey, 75%, 50% in 7 mpg at Adelphi
2023-24 Stats – 8.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 16 treys at Montclair State
2024-25 Stats – 4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.5 apg, 2 treys, 53%, 20%, 54% at Montclair State
2025-26 Season – 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 6 treys, 46%, 31%, 58% in 18 mpg at Montclair State
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