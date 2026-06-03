Senior Days 2026 - Montclair State

Colleges graduated their seniors in May.

With the transfer portal is is now very rare when a senior played his whole career at the same school. And with grad transfers some graduating seniors will play again at another school.

The loss of a talented senior group no longer means a long rebuilding cycles as now a days teams are rebuilt quickly due to the transfer portal.

Nonetheless NJHoops.com will continue our tradition of looking at the careers of the graduating seniors from the 27 NJ four year schools.

We look at the seniors moving on from each NJ four year school, how highly they were regarded as recruits and how they did during their careers.

After finishing with the Division 1 & 2 schools we move into the D-3 schools

THE SKINNY

All four of the Red Hawks seniors were transfers. Two of them came from the D-2 level. The top player in the NJAC Jacob Morales, came from D-1 Rutgers where he was a walk-on.

All four of the seniors averaged at least 5.9 ppg and over 10 mpg.

SENIOR DAYS MONTCLAIR STATE

Ryan Cassels

5 foot 11 Jr.

Saddle River Day

NJ Hoops #163 Class pf 2021

transfer from Alvernia

2021-22 Stats – 0.0 ppg, 0% in 4 mpg and 3 games at Ramapo

2022-23 Stats – 2 rpg at Ramapo

2023-24 Stats – DNP at Ramapo

Transfer from Ramapo

2024-25 Stats – 2.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.3 apg, 16 treys, 35%, 33%, 60% at Montclair State

2025-26 Season – 6.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 56 treys, 43%, 43%, 57% at Montclair State

Christian Cevis

6 foot 1 Sr.

West Morris

NJ Hoops #18 Class of 2021

2021-22 Season – 0.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.3 spg, 0.2 bpg, 0% fg%, 0% 3 pt fg%, 33% ft% in 5 mpg at Fairfield

2022-23 Season – 1.3 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 2 treys, 38%, 33%, 83% in 10 games and 4 mpg at Adelphi

2023-24 Season – 3 ppg, 100% fg%, 100% 3 pt fg%, in 1 game and 3 minutes at Adelphi

2024-25 Stats – 4.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 15 treys, 39%, 31%, 57% at Montclair State

2025-26 Season – 5.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 18 treys, 46%, 31%, 58% in 18 mpg at Montclair State

Jacob Morales

6 foot 4 Sr.

Pascack Valley

NJ Hoops #132 Class of 2021

2021-22 Season – 11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46%, 36%, 73% in 29 mpg at Springfield

2022-23 Season – DNP

2023-24 Season – 0.6 rpg, 0%, 0% in 5 games and 1.7 mpg at Rutgers

2024-25 Stats – 19.1 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 108 treys, 51%, 46%, 91% at Montclair State

2025-26 Season – 19.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 94 treys, 48%, 40%, 82% in 29 mpg at Montclair State

Kunga Tsering

6 foot 7 Sr.

Roselle Catholic

NJ Hoops #46 Class of 2021

Woodstock Academy

NJ Hoops #17 out of state postgrad Class of 2022

2022-23 Season – 1.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.3 apg, 1 trey, 75%, 50% in 7 mpg at Adelphi

2023-24 Stats – 8.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 16 treys at Montclair State

2024-25 Stats – 4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.5 apg, 2 treys, 53%, 20%, 54% at Montclair State

2025-26 Season – 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 6 treys, 46%, 31%, 58% in 18 mpg at Montclair State

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