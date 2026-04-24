2026 New Mexico Lobo Men’s Basketball Offseason Roster Tracker
Keeping tabs on the comings, goings, transfers, signings, and TBDs for the New Mexico Lobos heading into the 2026–27 season.
The transfer portal era has made roster management a daily update. With movement happening constantly, this tracker breaks down who’s staying in Albuquerque, who’s moved on, and who’s joining the program.
Note: This is an independent tracker and not affiliated with the University of New Mexico.
Returning to UNM (2026–27)
- Jake Hall (G, 6-4) – 3 years remaining
- Chris Howell (G, 6-6) – 1 year remaining (medical waiver)
- Uriah Tenette (PG, 5-11) – 3 years remaining
New Additions (Transfers / Recruits)
- Dax Hall (G, 6-1) – Santa Fe Christian – Freshman (4 years)
- Hudson Mayes (G, 6-5) – UC San Diego – 3 years remaining
- Rytis Petraitis (F, 6-7) – Cal – 1 year remaining
- Benjamin Schuch (G, 6-9) – Zentro Basket (Spain) – 3 years remaining
- Imran Suljanovic (F, 6-8) – St. John’s – 4 years remaining
- Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi (F, 6-7) – William & Mary – 1 year remaining
Departures (Graduation / Transfer / Pro)
- Deyton Albury (PG) – Pro
- Tomislav Buljan (F) – Maryland
- Luke Haupt (G) – Pro
- Sir Marius Jones (G) – Weber State
- Tajavis Miller (G) – Pro
- Timéo Pons (G) – Abilene Christian
- JT Rock (C) – Kansas State
- Milos Vicentic (F) – Pro
In the Transfer Portal
- Antonio Chol (G) – 1 year remaining
- Kallai Patton (G) – 3 years remaining
- Kevin Patton Jr. (G/F) – 2 years remaining
Quick Snapshot
- Core backcourt returns with Tenette and Hall
- Strong mix of transfers adds size and versatility
- Multiple portal decisions still looming
- Roster remains fluid heading into summer