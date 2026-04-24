2026 New Mexico Lobo Men’s Basketball Offseason Roster Tracker​

Keeping tabs on the comings, goings, transfers, signings, and TBDs for the New Mexico Lobos heading into the 2026–27 season.

The transfer portal era has made roster management a daily update. With movement happening constantly, this tracker breaks down who’s staying in Albuquerque, who’s moved on, and who’s joining the program.

Note: This is an independent tracker and not affiliated with the University of New Mexico.

Returning to UNM (2026–27)​

Jake Hall (G, 6-4) – 3 years remaining

Chris Howell (G, 6-6) – 1 year remaining (medical waiver)

Uriah Tenette (PG, 5-11) – 3 years remaining

New Additions (Transfers / Recruits)​

Dax Hall (G, 6-1) – Santa Fe Christian – Freshman (4 years)

Hudson Mayes (G, 6-5) – UC San Diego – 3 years remaining

Rytis Petraitis (F, 6-7) – Cal – 1 year remaining

Benjamin Schuch (G, 6-9) – Zentro Basket (Spain) – 3 years remaining

Imran Suljanovic (F, 6-8) – St. John’s – 4 years remaining

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi (F, 6-7) – William & Mary – 1 year remaining

Departures (Graduation / Transfer / Pro)​

Deyton Albury (PG) – Pro

Tomislav Buljan (F) – Maryland

Luke Haupt (G) – Pro

Sir Marius Jones (G) – Weber State

Tajavis Miller (G) – Pro

Timéo Pons (G) – Abilene Christian

JT Rock (C) – Kansas State

Milos Vicentic (F) – Pro

In the Transfer Portal ​

Antonio Chol (G) – 1 year remaining

Kallai Patton (G) – 3 years remaining

Kevin Patton Jr. (G/F) – 2 years remaining

Quick Snapshot​

Core backcourt returns with Tenette and Hall

Strong mix of transfers adds size and versatility

Multiple portal decisions still looming

Roster remains fluid heading into summer

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