4A Quarterfinals: Highland Advances Past Portales, 95-69

Top-seeded Highland showcased its depth and offensive firepower Wednesday morning at The Pit, pulling away from No. 9 Portales for a 95-69 victory in the 4A quarterfinals. The Hornets used a balanced attack and dominant rebounding performance to gradually create separation as the game progressed.

Read the full recap to see how Highland’s trio of Nico Sanchez, Juan Limas, and Jerry Moody powered the Hornets into the state semifinals. Continue reading here.

