A Classic Pit Sendoff: Lobos Top SDSU 81–76

If you’ve ever tried to explain The Pit to someone who’s never been… Saturday was your evidence. Loud from warmups, red-and-white alternating sections popping like a rivalry chessboard, and that familiar “oh yeah, this is different” energy the second it got tight.

And it did get tight.

The Lobos beat San Diego State 81–76 in what felt like a proper farewell chapter with SDSU headed out of the Mountain West. New Mexico moves to 22-7 (13-5 MW), and the Aztecs fall to 19-9 (13-5 MW), which tells you everything: this was a big one, between two teams right in the same tier.

It was back-and-forth, physical, and exactly what UNM–SDSU usually is: someone hits a shot, the building detonates, someone answers, and suddenly you’re standing again. The final minutes were pure Pit drama….tied at 74 late, then UNM found the big plays to finish it.

And then came the “finale” vibe. Rivalry, respect (kind of), and a little spice too….especially with SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher making it clear (per his comments) that they don’t plan on scheduling a future game at The Pit. Whether you love that or laugh at it… it pretty much sums up what playing in this building feels like.

Classic day. Classic opponent. Classic Pit.

Game Recap: Lobos 81, Aztec 76

New Mexico closed strong in both halves and got the last big shot to edge San Diego State, 81-76, in a Mountain West game that was a one-possession fight deep into the final minute.

San Diego State controlled the early tone, scoring the first six points and building a 16-9 lead behind Magoon Gwath finishes and a pair of BJ Davis threes. The Aztecs stretched it again late in the half, pushing in front 30-19 after Reese Dixon-Waters buried a three at the 5:59 mark.

That’s when New Mexico steadied itself. Tomislav Buljan started to punish the paint with second-chance finishes, and the Lobos chipped away possession by possession. After trailing 37-30 late, New Mexico closed the half with back-to-back threes from Antonio Chol (1:18) and Luke Haupt (0:45) to pull within 37-36 at the break.

The second half stayed tight throughout, with neither team able to land a knockout. New Mexico grabbed its first sustained edge through a mix of interior scoring and timely perimeter answers, including Jake Hall’s three at 16:51 to tie it 43-43 and a key Uriah Tenette three at 3:01 that made it 72-68 in the final four minutes.

San Diego State had an answer nearly every time, highlighted by Miles Byrd’s threes that helped the Aztecs pull even late—first at 1:00 to tie it 74-74. But New Mexico delivered the decisive response: Luke Haupt drilled a go-ahead three with 0:43 left to put the Lobos up 77-74.

From there, New Mexico closed it at the line. Deyton Albury hit two free throws at 0:28 to extend the lead to 79-76, and after defensive stops, Jake Hall knocked down a free throw at the horn to seal the 81-76 win.

Lobos stat leaders

Tomislav Buljan: 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 18 rebounds (9 OREB, 9 DREB) and 1 block — absolute paint control.

24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, (9 OREB, 9 DREB) and 1 block — absolute paint control. Luke Haupt: 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 2-of-2 from three , 7-of-10 FT, plus 3 assists and 3 steals — huge two-way impact.

17 points on 4-of-6 shooting, , 7-of-10 FT, plus 3 assists and — huge two-way impact. Jake Hall: 14 points with 3 threes (3-of-8), plus 5 boards and 2 assists.

14 points with (3-of-8), plus 5 boards and 2 assists. Uriah Tenette (bench): 10 points, 5 assists (team-high), and got to the line (5-of-6 FT).

Team-wide numbers that tell the story

Rebounding edge: UNM 42 rebounds , including 13 offensive boards → extra possessions were a major factor.

UNM , including → extra possessions were a major factor. Free throws: UNM went 25-of-36 (69% )-volume mattered even if the percentage wasn’t perfect.

UNM went )-volume mattered even if the percentage wasn’t perfect. Ball security: Just 6 turnovers total-super clean night.

Just total-super clean night. Three-point shooting: 8-of-23 (35%)-enough makes, especially from Haupt and Hall.

“Quiet but important” lines

Deyton Albury: 3 points, but 6 rebounds , 1 assist, 1 steal; rough shooting night (0-for-10) yet contributed elsewhere.

3 points, but , 1 assist, 1 steal; rough shooting night (0-for-10) yet contributed elsewhere. JT Rock: 6 points in 9 minutes; gave productive minutes when called on.

Join the Lobo Chat

Comment Here