Built by Discipline, Fueled by Faith: The Rise of Artesia Quarterback

In New Mexico high school football, quarterback play has always carried a different level of responsibility. The position demands leadership, poise, preparation, and confidence long before Friday night lights ever come on. And for one rising young signal-caller in Artesia, that preparation already looks years ahead of his age.

Before ever taking a varsity snap, 2029 Chance Hocker (recently named the No. 2 Quarterback in New Mexico high school football) has already built a reputation as one of the most disciplined and driven young quarterbacks in the state. The future Artesia Bulldog quarterback has earned national attention at an early age, picking up college interest from programs such as UAB (offered), Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Georgia State while still in middle school.

But for Hocker, the attention isn’t the story.

The story is the work.

“My Dad Told Me the Truth”

Born and raised in Artesia, New Mexico, Hocker’s football journey started humbly on a first-grade flag football field. He lined up at wide receiver and barely touched the football all season.

“I asked my dad why I never got the ball,” Hocker recalls. “He told me the truth. He said I was slow, uncoordinated, and couldn’t catch.”

For some kids, honesty like that could crush confidence. For Hocker, it lit a fire.

“I’m grateful he told me the truth because it pushed me to get better.”

That mindset would become the foundation of everything that followed.

Inspired by a Quarterback Who Shared the Ball

Hocker grew up watching former Artesia quarterback Taylor Null, admiring not just his talent, but how he elevated everyone around him.

“He spread the ball around and gave every receiver an opportunity,” Hocker says. “That’s when I decided I wanted to be a quarterback.”

Even as a young player, Hocker wasn’t drawn to individual glory. He was drawn to leadership.

That mentality still defines him today.

Obsessed With Improvement

If there’s one thing that separates Hocker, it’s consistency.

His weekly schedule reads more like a college athlete than a freshman entering high school. Every single morning starts the same: 5:30 a.m. throwing sessions, followed by workouts, school, practice, film study, private quarterback training sessions, dinner, and recovery. Then he does it again the next day.

Even Sundays include throwing before church and family time.

The structure is intentional.

“You don’t rise to the level of your goals,” Hocker says. “You fall to the level of your habits.”

That quote, one of his favorites from Dan Greer, perfectly reflects who he is as a player. Habits matter. Repetition matters. Details matter.

Hocker says one of the biggest challenges in his development has been correcting mechanical flaws as a quarterback.

“I’m constantly trying to become the most efficient thrower I can be,” he says. “That’s what I focus on every day.”

And eventually, the work began to show.

“I always believed I could be great,” he says. “But once I started consistently making every throw, that’s when it really hit me.”

A Young Quarterback with an Old-School Mindset

What stands out most about Hocker isn’t just talent, it’s maturity.

His approach to preparation is rooted in discipline and study. He spends countless hours watching coverages and analyzing defenses. His father plays a major role in that process, helping break down film and refine details.

“My dad has had the biggest impact on my development,” Hocker says. “I’m unbelievably grateful for him.”

And while many young athletes dream about offers and attention, Hocker seems more fascinated by the process itself.

During recent recruiting visits, he says he’s loved learning how college staffs prepare and operate.

“It’s neat seeing their commitment and dedication firsthand,” he says. “It helps me understand what it takes to play at that level.”

The Artesia Standard

Hocker understands exactly what he’s walking into at Artesia, a program built on championships and expectations.

Even though Artesia traditionally does not play freshmen on varsity, Hocker already speaks with the confidence of someone embracing the Bulldog standard.

“I believe Artesia always has a great opportunity to raise the blue trophy,” he says. “And when I get my opportunity, you better believe I’m coming for it.”

And if his daily routine is any indication, he’s not interested in average.

Off the field, Greer competes in basketball, baseball, track and field, and football, while also spending time hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He’s also an accomplished pole vaulter and proudly admits he has a serious love for ramen noodles.

His favorite player of all time? Tom Brady.

Not because of championships alone, but because of the way Brady controlled games mentally.

“His ability to read defenses and get the ball out on time is really impressive.

Next Step

The arm talent is there. The football IQ is there. The leadership is already developing. But more importantly, so is the mindset.

And in a place like Artesia, where quarterback legacies are measured by championships, toughness, and the standard you leave behind, Chance Hocker already understands exactly what’s expected.

Now, it’s simply about continuing the work.

2025 Season

In just nine games, he accounted for 39 total touchdowns, throwing for 2,300 yards while completing an outstanding 73 percent of his passes (134-of-183). Hocker finished with 33 passing touchdowns, added six rushing touchdowns, and was responsible for another 14 extra points between passing and rushing conversions. Even more impressive was his decision making, throwing only three interceptions all season.

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NMPreps’ Joshua Grine has been the Rivals and On3 lead reporter for New Mexico high school basketball since 2008 and the publisher of NMPreps.com since 2015, covering all facets of New Mexico high school athletics. Submit story ideas, scores, and statistics to him at [email protected] or (505) 414-4313.