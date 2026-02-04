Hatch Makes History, Wins New Mexico Mr. Football for Second Straight Season

History was made once again in New Mexico high school football.

Jordan Hatch, the standout quarterback from Cleveland High School, has been named the 2025 New Mexico Mr. Football Award winner, becoming only the second player in state history to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

The Mr. Football Award is widely regarded as the highest individual honor in New Mexico high school football, recognizing the state’s top overall player for a given season. Hatch now joins an exclusive group of legends to earn the award twice—and even fewer to do it consecutively.

Hatch’s second Mr. Football season mirrored the first: elite production, consistent leadership, and championship results. He led Cleveland to a 12-1 record and a Class 6A state championship, throwing for nearly 2,900 yards and 40 touchdowns while commanding one of the most efficient offenses in the state. His ability to elevate those around him and deliver in the biggest moments once again separated him from an already-elite finalist field.

The honor caps off a milestone stretch for Hatch, who recently announced his commitment to New Mexico State University, where he will compete at the NCAA Division I level. His decision keeps one of the state’s top talents home, continuing a growing pipeline of New Mexico stars advancing to the next level.

From state titles to historic accolades, Hatch’s résumé now includes multiple championships, record-setting performances, and back-to-back Mr. Football awards—an achievement reserved for only the rarest of players.

As his high school career closes, Jordan Hatch leaves behind not just statistics and trophies, but a standard. One defined by consistency, leadership, and winning at the highest level.

Finalist: Manual “Peanut” Chavarria (2026) of Bloomfield, Daniel Amaro (2026) of Las Cruces, Derrick Warren (2026) of Artesia, Hayes Baum of Cibola, and Ryan Hunt (2027) of St. Michael’s.

2024: Jordan Hatch, QB, Cleveland HS

2023: Demarcus Thompson, DE/WR, Lovington HS

2022: Cayden Walton, RB, Raton HS

2021: Zachary Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho HS

2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland HS

2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland HS

2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell HS

2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs HS

2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho HS

2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland HS

2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho HS

2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces HS

2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec HS

2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland HS

2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington HS

2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva HS

2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces HS

2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia HS

2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia HS

