Impactful Journeys: How Dexter Chapman Found His Calling and Is Carrying the Texico Standard Forward

Success at Texico High School isn’t measured only by championships. It’s measured by commitment, accountability and the willingness to embrace a standard that has helped the Wolverines capture back-to-back state football championships. Every player who wears their colors understands that the jersey represents something bigger than themselves.

Few players embody that mentality better than Dexter Chapman, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end and tight end in the Class of 2028. Entering the 2026 season with a 3.7 GPA, Chapman has emerged as one of New Mexico’s rising young prospects, not simply because of his size and athleticism, but because of the discipline and maturity that have fueled his rapid development.

Ironically, football wasn’t always part of the plan.

Growing up in Texico, Chapman came from a family whose athletic roots were planted firmly in basketball. His grandfather played Division II basketball, his uncle followed the same path, and football wasn’t something anyone expected him to pursue. That changed because of a conversation with one of his basketball coaches, who also happened to coach middle school football.

“He asked me, ‘Why not give football a shot?'” Chapman remembers. “So I did… and I’ve never looked back.”

Looking back now, Chapman says one decision changed everything.

“Choosing to go all in for football changed my attitude and mindset toward the game.”

It wasn’t simply about switching sports. It became a commitment to a completely different way of living.

Football quickly became more than Friday nights under the lights. It became early morning workouts before school, evenings spent watching film, weekends dedicated to recovery, and countless hours sacrificing time with friends in pursuit of becoming a better athlete.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot of downtime and time hanging out with friends,” Chapman says. “But football has given me memories and friendships I never imagined I’d have.”

That willingness to sacrifice has become one of the defining traits of his career.

Like many young athletes, however, Chapman admits there were moments when he questioned whether all the work was paying off. At the beginning of last season, after spending months grinding through the offseason, he felt stuck.

“I had worked so hard, but I just felt like I wasn’t getting it.”

The breakthrough didn’t come from getting stronger or faster.

Instead, it came from changing the way he thought about the game.

“I realized I didn’t have the right mindset or enough knowledge of football. Once I changed that, everything started slowing down.”

Throughout those moments, one person never stopped believing in him.

“My dad kept pushing me to be better every single time I stepped onto the field.”

That encouragement reflects one of the biggest lessons his family has ever taught him.

“If I start something, I don’t quit.”

Chapman admits there were times he wanted to walk away from football altogether. Instead, he leaned into the challenge, trusted the process, and continued working. Looking back now, he’s grateful he never gave up.

His approach today mirrors the culture that has become synonymous with Texico football.

“Our head coach always tells us to ‘Be Legendary,'” Chapman says. “That’s the standard we hold ourselves to every time we put on our jersey.”

For Chapman, representing Texico carries enormous pride because he knows exactly who he’s playing for.

“I play for everyone who supports me—my family, my teammates, and my community.”

His preparation reflects that responsibility.

The week begins before sunrise with weightlifting sessions, followed by school, film study, and practice. Tuesdays are devoted to physicality with full-contact work. Thursdays shift toward recovery while polishing assignments before Friday night. Saturdays focus entirely on rehabilitation, stretching, mobility work and preparing for another week. Sundays begin in church before spending time with family and mentally resetting.

His offseason schedule is just as demanding. Every week includes multiple upper-body sessions, explosive lower-body workouts, speed development, plyometric training, and countless hours studying offensive tackles on film.

“I watch their kick step, their hands and their pad level,” Chapman says. “I’m always looking for something I can take advantage of.”

The mindset behind all of that preparation is remarkably simple.

“I just want to be better than I was yesterday.”

Whether he’s lifting weights, studying film or stepping onto the practice field, Chapman admits he’s something of a perfectionist. Every day presents another opportunity to improve.

Away from football, his life remains centered around faith and family. Sundays begin in church, and one of the people he credits most for his success is his father, who continues to encourage him every step of the way.

“My dad sets a great example for me. He’s always pushing me to become the best version of myself.”

As Texico begins another season with championship expectations, Chapman knows the Wolverines aren’t defending anything—they’re chasing something even greater.

With his size, versatility, work ethic and commitment to improvement, he has quickly established himself as one of New Mexico’s emerging young defensive prospects. But if you ask Chapman what separates him from everyone else, it isn’t his measurables or accolades.

It’s the commitment to showing up every single day.

Because legends aren’t built overnight.

They’re built one workout, one practice, one film session and one sacrifice at a time.

And at Texico High School, Dexter Chapman is determined to continue living up to the standard of being legendary.