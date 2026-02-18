Legacy in Motion: La Cueva's Drew Bramlett Is Crafting His Own Name in New Mexico Hoops

In Albuquerque, the name Bramlett already carries weight.

The banners at La Cueva High School remember A.J. Bramlett—a 1994 state champion, a University of Arizona standout, an NCAA national champion, and a pro who battled in the NBA, the CBA, and overseas. But today, the gym belongs to someone else: his son, Drew Bramlett, a top-10 prospect in New Mexico’s 2025-26 class and the next chapter in a storied basketball lineage.

A point guard with poise, elite vision, and a game far beyond his age, Drew Bramlett isn’t chasing his father’s shadow. He’s building something new—with the guidance of a mentor who’s been to the mountaintop, and a game that’s quickly putting the rest of the state on notice.

“It Started With My Dad”

Born and raised in Albuquerque, basketball was always more than a sport—it was part of Drew’s DNA. “I’ve been around the game since before I can remember,” Drew says. “My dad has had the biggest impact on me. He’s been at the highest level, and he’s shown me what it takes to get there.”

That influence was never forced—it was felt. From early drills in the driveway to film sessions in the living room, the elder Bramlett didn’t just give his son a ball. He gave him a blueprint.

And Drew ran with it.

By third grade, he was already leading his team to an AYBL title, starring in close games, and flashing signs of the calm-under-pressure demeanor that now defines him.

Floor General with Fire

A Class of 2027 standout, Bramlett runs the show from the point guard spot—a role he’s owned since he first picked up a ball. With elite ball-handling and natural court vision, his game has matured into one of the most polished in the state, regardless of class.

“My dad had me doing ball-handling drills as a little kid, so that part of my game has always been strong,” Bramlett says. “Passing is something I take pride in—I’ve always felt that point guard was the best fit for me.”

Despite being an underclassman last season, Bramlett played with the confidence of a seasoned vet. Whether it was sinking big shots in crunch time or setting up teammates with precision, his leadership was felt across every game La Cueva played.

He remembers two moments that defined the season: winning the Jalene Berger Tournament, where he was named first team all-tournament, and a thrilling double-overtime win over Sandia—a war of wills that reminded him why he loves the game.

Preparation Fuels Performance

La Cueva practices six days a week in-season, but Bramlett’s work doesn’t stop there. Three mornings a week at 5 a.m., he trains with Marcus Wade to keep his strength up during the grind of the year. It’s not required—but it’s what separates players who want it from those who live it.

“I’ve had games where nothing was falling, or where we’re down one with the clock winding down,” he says. “But I trust my work. That lets me stay calm no matter the situation.”

On game day, his routine is sharp: Panera grilled chicken sandwich, a pre-game nap, a light PB&J, then it’s time to lock in—stretch, roll out, meditate, and pray.

“Once I flip that switch in my brain, I’m locked in,” Bramlett says. “That meditation clears my head, and my prayer centers me. From that moment on, I know it’s game time.”

This Season, It’s Business

Bramlett enters the 2025-26 campaign with high expectations, for himself and his team. Already an All-District First Team selection as a sophomore, his next step is All-State honors and increased production across the board. But the team goal? That’s crystal clear.

“We made it to The Pit last year with a young squad,” he says. “Now we’re experienced. We’re coming back hungry—and yes, this is a state championship-level team.”

With nearly every key piece returning and Bramlett running the point, La Cueva is no longer just a dark horse. They’re a legitimate threat.

More Than Just Basketball

While hoops is the passion, Bramlett still finds time for life outside the game. He likes to golf with friends, spend weekends relaxing and gaming, and stays grounded by finding balance between school, basketball, and his personal life.

“It’s easy to get lost in the grind,” he admits. “But balance is important. I get my work in early so I can enjoy time with friends when I can.”

Still, the future is clear. Division I basketball isn’t just a dream, it’s the plan.

“I want to play D1 at a high level,” Bramlett says. “That’s what I’m working for every day.”

Legacy Reloaded

There’s something poetic about watching a legacy unfold in real time. But Drew Bramlett isn’t playing to repeat history, he’s building his own legacy.

He wears #3, not for flash, but because “it just stuck.” He meditates before every game, not for trend, but for peace. His favorite quote “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard”—isn’t a motto. It’s his identity.

And when you watch him play, when you hear the gym buzz as he controls the tempo and sets the tone, one thing becomes clear:

The Bramlett name is in good hands.

