LoboLand: Lobos Return to The Pit Looking to Protect Home Streak vs. High-Powered Wyoming

Game Preview: New Mexico Lobos vs. Wyoming Cowboys

The Lobos return to The Pit on Saturday night for a key Mountain West matchup against Wyoming. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network as UNM looks to stay perfect at home and extend its 19-game home winning streak.

New Mexico (10-3, 1-1 MW) looks to bounce back after a 62-53 loss at Boise State looks to protect home court and extend its 19-game home win streak, the fifth-longest active run in the nation. The Lobos average 79.8 points per game and defend at a high level, holding opponents under 40 percent shooting. UNM has been balanced offensively, knocks down nine threes per game, and converts 76.6 percent at the free-throw line. For UNM, Jake Hall leads the way at 13.5 points per game, Deyton Albury adds scoring and playmaking, and Tomislav Buljan continues to anchor the paint with 11.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Wyoming (10-3, 1-1 MW) brings one of the league’s most explosive offenses to Albuquerque, averaging a Mountain West-best 85.0 points per game while also leading the conference in rebounding at 39.5 per night. The Cowboys are efficient offensively, shooting 47.6 percent from the field, and are coming off a road win at Air Force. Individually, Wyoming is led by Leland Walker (13.5 ppg, 3.8 apg) and Nasir “Naz” Meyer (13.4 ppg, 51.3% shooting), while Khaden Bennett provides balance on the glass and as a facilitator.

Saturday night also marks Indigenous Heritage Night at The Pit, with the Lobos wearing turquoise uniforms and a special halftime performance, setting the stage for a high-energy Mountain West showdown.

Prediction: Lobos 83, Cowboys 81

