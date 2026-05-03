New Mexico High School Baseball - 2026 Selection Sunday
New Mexico high school baseball came to a close on Saturday as district champions were crowned, and now we shift gears to Sunday night’s Selection Sunday at 5 PM. Check out our final bracketology, records, and rankings on NMPreps.com—we’ll also post brackets as they are released.
Selection Sunday
Our video breakdown will go live at approximately 5 PM (MT). Check back then for the full analysis.
Bracketology – Sunday Morning
5A Baseball
- Rio Rancho – Auto Bid (1-5A)
- Cleveland – At-Large (1-5A)
Continue here for all 16 projected bids, plus the first team out.
4A Baseball
#1 Artesia – Auto Bid (4-4A)
#2 Goddard – At-Large (4-4A)
Full 16-team projections here, along with the next team in.
Final Standings
|1-5A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Rio Rancho – DC
|8-2
|21-5
|Cleveland
|7-3
|23-3
|Piedra Vista
|7-3
|22-4
|Cibola
|4-6
|12-14
|Volcano Vista
|3-7
|12-14
|Farmington
|1-9
|8-18
|2-5A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|La Cueva – DC
|10-0
|23-3
|Eldorado
|8-2
|22-4
|Sandia
|5-5
|13-13
|Manzano
|4-6
|11-15
|Santa Fe
|2-8
|11-13
|Capital
|1-9
|8-17
|3-5A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Centennial – DC
|13-2
|24-2
|Organ Mountain
|11-4
|16-10
|Mayfield
|11-4
|18-7-1
|Las Cruces
|7-8
|14-12
|Alamogordo
|3-12
|9-17
|Gadsden
|0-15
|7-19
|4-5A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Carlsbad – DC
|6-0
|16-10
|Hobbs
|2-4
|12-14
|Roswell
|2-4
|11-14
|Clovis
|2-4
|13-13
|5-5A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Los Lunas – DC
|7-1
|15-11
|Rio Grande
|6-2
|17-8
|Atrisco Heritage
|4-4
|13-13
|Albuquerque
|3-5
|11-15
|West Mesa
|0-8
|6-20
4A Baseball
|1-4A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Aztec – DC
|9-1
|20-6
|Bloomfield
|8-2
|16-9
|Kirtland Central
|6-4
|10-16
|Miyamura
|5-6
|12-14
|Gallup
|3-8
|6-19
|Shiprock
|0-10
|6-18
|2-4A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Los Alamos
|10-2
|13-12
|Moriarty
|10-2
|14-9
|Taos
|6-6
|9-15
|Pojoaque Valley
|4-8
|8-18
|Espanola Valley
|0-12
|4-22-1
|3-4A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Santa Teresa – DC
|8-1
|22-3-1
|Deming
|7-2
|19-5
|Silver
|2-7
|11-14
|Chaparral
|1-8
|8-17
|4-4A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Artesia – DC
|8-1
|18-8
|Goddard
|7-2
|19-7
|Lovington
|2-6
|9-16
|Portales
|0-8
|7-17
|5-4A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Grants – DC
|8-0
|17-8
|Belen
|5-3
|15-10
|St. Pius X
|5-3
|13-12
|Valencia
|2-6
|10-15
|Highland
|0-8
|4-19
|6-4A
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Abq Academy – DC
|7-1
|18-7
|Hope Christian
|6-2
|20-6
|Valley
|5-3
|9-17
|Bernalillo
|2-6
|13-13
|Del Norte
|0-8
|3-21