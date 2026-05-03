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NMPreps

New Mexico High School Baseball - 2026 Selection Sunday

kZoAUGAx_400x400 (1)by: J Grine1 hour agonmpreps

New Mexico high school baseball came to a close on Saturday as district champions were crowned, and now we shift gears to Sunday night’s Selection Sunday at 5 PM. Check out our final bracketology, records, and rankings on NMPreps.com—we’ll also post brackets as they are released.

Selection Sunday

Our video breakdown will go live at approximately 5 PM (MT). Check back then for the full analysis.

Bracketology – Sunday Morning

5A Baseball

  1. Rio Rancho – Auto Bid (1-5A)
  2. Cleveland – At-Large (1-5A)

Continue here for all 16 projected bids, plus the first team out.

4A Baseball
#1 Artesia – Auto Bid (4-4A)
#2 Goddard – At-Large (4-4A)

Full 16-team projections here, along with the next team in.

Final Standings

1-5ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Rio Rancho – DC8-221-5
Cleveland7-323-3
Piedra Vista7-322-4
Cibola4-612-14
Volcano Vista3-712-14
Farmington1-98-18
2-5ADistrict RecordOverall Record
La Cueva – DC10-023-3
Eldorado8-222-4
Sandia5-513-13
Manzano4-611-15
Santa Fe2-811-13
Capital1-98-17
3-5ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Centennial – DC13-224-2
Organ Mountain11-416-10
Mayfield11-418-7-1
Las Cruces7-814-12
Alamogordo3-129-17
Gadsden0-157-19
4-5ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Carlsbad – DC6-016-10
Hobbs2-412-14
Roswell2-411-14
Clovis2-413-13
5-5ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Los Lunas – DC7-115-11
Rio Grande6-217-8
Atrisco Heritage4-413-13
Albuquerque3-511-15
West Mesa0-86-20

4A Baseball

1-4ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Aztec – DC9-120-6
Bloomfield8-216-9
Kirtland Central6-410-16
Miyamura5-612-14
Gallup3-86-19
Shiprock0-106-18
2-4ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Los Alamos10-213-12
Moriarty10-214-9
Taos6-69-15
Pojoaque Valley4-88-18
Espanola Valley0-124-22-1
3-4ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Santa Teresa – DC8-122-3-1
Deming7-219-5
Silver2-711-14
Chaparral1-88-17
4-4ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Artesia – DC8-118-8
Goddard7-219-7
Lovington2-69-16
Portales0-87-17
5-4ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Grants – DC8-017-8
Belen5-315-10
St. Pius X5-313-12
Valencia2-610-15
Highland0-84-19
6-4ADistrict RecordOverall Record
Abq Academy – DC7-118-7
Hope Christian6-220-6
Valley5-39-17
Bernalillo2-613-13
Del Norte0-83-21