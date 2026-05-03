New Mexico High School Baseball - 2026 Selection Sunday

New Mexico high school baseball came to a close on Saturday as district champions were crowned, and now we shift gears to Sunday night’s Selection Sunday at 5 PM. Check out our final bracketology, records, and rankings on NMPreps.com—we’ll also post brackets as they are released.

Selection Sunday

Our video breakdown will go live at approximately 5 PM (MT). Check back then for the full analysis.

Bracketology – Sunday Morning

5A Baseball

Rio Rancho – Auto Bid (1-5A) Cleveland – At-Large (1-5A)

Continue here for all 16 projected bids, plus the first team out.

4A Baseball

#1 Artesia – Auto Bid (4-4A)

#2 Goddard – At-Large (4-4A)

Full 16-team projections here, along with the next team in.

Final Standings