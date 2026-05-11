New Mexico High School Baseball State Tournament Recap: Top Player Performances

The opening round of the New Mexico high school baseball state tournament delivered plenty of big plays, upsets, and dominant sweeps across the state. From walk-off wins to explosive offensive performances, we break down the top player performances and biggest storylines from the opening round of 5A, 4A, and 3A baseball.



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5A Baseball: No. 12 Las Cruces stuns No. 5 Centennial

Las Cruces 1, Centennial 0 – Game 1 Final

What a pitching duel to open the series. Gunnar Guardiola (2026) was brilliant, tossing a complete-game shutout and allowing just five hits while striking out six as Las Cruces stole Game 1 on the road.

The Bulldawgs scratched across the game’s only run in the second inning and made it hold up behind timely hitting from Hunter Parmeter (2027), who went 2-for-3 with the lone RBI. Nick Rojas (2026) also delivered a two-hit performance, while Las Cruces finished with seven total hits.

Centennial had chances throughout, but could never deliver the key hit despite collecting five hits as a team. Israel Molina (2026) led the Hawks with two hits, while Gilbert Torres (2026) battled on the mound, allowing just one run over six strong innings.

Las Cruces 2, Centennial 0 – Game 2 Final

The upset was officially complete in Game 2 as Las Cruces shut down Centennial again, this time behind another complete-game gem from Armando Gonzalez (2026). The senior scattered just three hits over seven shutout innings as the Bulldawgs blanked Centennial for the second straight game.

Las Cruces broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning and once again relied on clutch pitching and defense to finish the sweep. Isaiah Borunda (2026) paced the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Aiden Dominguez (2028) added an RBI hit.

Centennial starter Trevor Alons (2028) was outstanding despite the loss, striking out nine over seven innings while allowing just two runs. But the Hawks’ offense struggled again, managing only four hits in the elimination game.

5A Baseball: No. 7 Eldorado sweeps No. 10 Rio Grande

Eldorado 8, Rio Grande 4 – Game 1 Final

After Rio Grande jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, Eldorado answered immediately and never looked back. A five-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as the Eagles powered their way to the Game 1 victory.

Sebastian Mestas (2026) led the offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Sullivan Wilson (2026) added another huge performance with a homer, two hits, and three RBIs. John Wofford (2026) also homered as Eldorado launched three home runs as a team.

On the mound, Cooper Burak (2027) tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four. Eldorado finished with nine hits overall and capitalized on key middle-inning momentum swings.

Rio Grande battled early behind RBIs from Reyes Martinez (2027), Logan Reed (2027), and Fabian Mendez (2026), but the Ravens managed just five hits in the loss.

Eldorado 16, Rio Grande 2 – Game 2 Final

Game 2 turned into a complete offensive explosion from Eldorado as the Eagles closed out the series in dominant fashion with 20 hits and four home runs.

Sullivan Wilson (2026) stayed red hot, blasting two home runs while driving in three runs. Sebastian Mestas (2026) added another homer and four RBIs, while John Wofford (2026) delivered a monster 4-for-4 performance with two RBIs. Maddox Gonzales (2027) chipped in three RBIs and two hits as nearly the entire lineup contributed.

Freshman Eric Yturbe (2029) gave Eldorado four strong innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits before Abram Pine (2026) closed things out.

Rio Grande managed six hits in the loss, led by multi-hit efforts from Fabian Mendez (2026) and Jonathon Telles (2028). The Ravens finish another strong season at 16-9-1 overall after pushing into the state tournament and emerging as one of the late-season teams to watch in Class 5A.

More: Scores and Brackets One Location

4A Baseball: No. 2 Goddard Blasts No. 15 Bernalillo

Goddard 10, Bernalillo 0 – Game 1 Final

Goddard opened the series with a strong all-around performance, using a seven-run fifth inning to put Bernalillo away in five innings.

Cameron Brown (2026) set the tone on the mound, tossing a five-inning shutout while allowing just three hits and striking out six. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

The Rockets got production throughout the lineup, with Airell Aguilar (2027) driving in three runs, while Oliver Wakefield (2027) and Marcos Rodriguez (2026) each added two RBIs. Cohdy Seely (2027) also had two hits and an RBI as Goddard finished with 11 hits.

Goddard 8, Bernalillo 4 – Game 2 Final

Bernalillo pushed back in Game 2, but Goddard used a six-run second inning and added two insurance runs in the sixth to complete the sweep.

Cameron Brown (2026) again led the offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Jaden Fuentes (2026) added two hits and an RBI. Airell Aguilar (2027) scored twice, and Oliver Wakefield (2027), Cohdy Seely (2027), Marcos Rodriguez (2026) and Jadon Herrera (2027) all drove in runs for the Rockets.

On the mound, Jadon Herrera (2027) delivered the key relief outing, throwing three perfect innings with four strikeouts to keep Bernalillo from building momentum.

Bernalillo finishes the season at 13-14 overall after reaching the 4A state tournament, while Goddard advances to the quarterfinals with momentum after sweeping the series and will remain one of the major threats in the 4A bracket.

4A Baseball: No. 3 Santa Teresa sweeps No. 14 Valley

Santa Teresa 2, Valley 1 – Game 1 Final

Santa Teresa won a tight playoff opener behind a complete-game effort from Marcos Rivera (2028), who allowed just one run on five hits while striking out five.

The Warriors scored both of their runs in the second inning and made them hold up despite being held to just two hits. Asia Acosta (2027) and Omar Saucedo Jr. (2029) recorded the hits for Santa Teresa, while the Warriors took advantage of Valley miscues to grab the early lead.

Valley nearly rallied late, scoring in the seventh, and got a tremendous outing from Corbin Torres (2028), who allowed just two hits and no earned runs across six innings while striking out five. PK Vera (2028) led Valley with two hits, while Caden Barth (2026) and Jaxon Foulk (2026) each doubled in the loss.

Santa Teresa 7, Valley 6 – Game 2 Final

Game 2 was another battle, but Santa Teresa found a way late, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to complete the sweep.

Gavin Garcia (2026) powered the Warriors with a huge game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs. Omar Saucedo Jr. (2029) delivered one of the biggest swings of the series with two hits, a double and four RBIs, while Jayden Torres (2027) added a hit and an RBI.

Valley pushed Santa Teresa throughout, finishing with 10 hits. Zaid Alomari (2026) went 3-for-4, Elias Saiz (2027) added two hits and an RBI, and Caden Barth (2026) drove in two runs as the Vikings nearly forced a Game 3.

4A Baseball: No. 4 Deming Thumps No. 13 Moriarty

Deming 13, Moriarty 4 – Game 1 Final

Deming’s offense exploded early and never slowed down, scoring six runs in the first inning and six more in the fourth to cruise to the opening win.

Chris Olvera (2027) led the Wildcats at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a triple and two runs scored, while Ezra Sainz (2027) added three hits, including two doubles, and scored three times. Fabian Ortega (2027) had two hits, including a triple, while Estevan Mariscal (2027) drove in two runs and Royce Sutton (2027) added two hits and a RBI.

On the mound, Max Allison (2027) struck out five over three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

Moriarty was led by Raiden Scribner (2026), who doubled twice and drove in a run, while Mario Romero (2027) also doubled and drove in a run.

Deming 15, Moriarty 1 – Game 2 Final

The Wildcats completed the sweep in emphatic fashion, scoring four runs in the second inning, six more in the third and four in the fourth to end the series early.

Royce Sutton (2027) had a massive game, going 2-for-2 with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Daniel Mosier (2026) doubled and scored once. Ezra Sainz (2027), Gustavo Rodriguez (2027) and Daniel Porras (2027) each drove in runs as Deming took advantage of seven Moriarty errors and aggressive baserunning with five stolen bases.

Deming’s pitching staff was dominant again as Estevan Mariscal (2027) tossed four innings of one-hit baseball with seven strikeouts in relief. The Wildcats limited Moriarty to just one hit in the game, a double from Tyler Denomme (2027).

Deming advances to the 4A quarterfinals after one of the most complete performances of the opening round bracket.

4A Baseball: No. 5 Albuquerque Academy Rolls Past No. 12 Los Alamos

Albuquerque Academy 9, Los Alamos 1 – Game 1 Final

Albuquerque Academy controlled Game 1 from the start behind strong pitching and a balanced offensive attack. The Chargers collected 12 hits and broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.

Thomas Whitten (2029) led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Ryan Williams (2026) added two doubles, two RBIs, and scored three runs. Daniel Candelas (2028) and Aiden Schum (2027) both added multi-hit performances as Albuquerque Academy consistently pressured the Los Alamos pitching staff.

On the mound, Daniel Candelas (2028) picked up the win after tossing five innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven. Brian Valdez (2026) closed the door with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Los Alamos struggled offensively, managing only two hits in the loss. Boaz Martinez (2026) doubled and scored while Terran Robertson (2027) added the other hit for the Hilltoppers.

Albuquerque Academy 13, Los Alamos 6 – Game 2 Final

The Chargers completed the sweep with another offensive outburst in Game 2, pounding out 15 hits to secure their spot in the quarterfinals.

Joseph Rounds (2027) delivered one of the biggest performances of the opening round, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Langston Leigh (2028) added three hits and four RBIs, while Ryan Williams (2026) collected two hits and three RBIs. Daniel Candelas (2028) scored three runs and added two hits as the Chargers lineup stayed hot throughout the afternoon.

Albuquerque Academy jumped ahead early with four runs in the second inning and never looked back. The Chargers also drew seven walks and continued to capitalize on scoring opportunities throughout the game.

On the mound, Ryan Williams (2026) earned the victory after striking out seven across 5.1 innings. Thomas Whitten (2029) and Akash Reddy (2027) combined to close out the final innings.

4A Baseball: No. 6 Hope Christian Sweeps No. 11 Belen

Hope Christian 12, Belen 6 – Game 1 Final

Hope Christian used a six-run fourth inning to take control of Game 1 and never looked back in the series opener.

The Huskies offense was explosive throughout, finishing with 10 hits and 12 RBIs. Luciano Gabaldon (2026) drove in three runs with two hits, while Trey Baillio (2026) also collected three RBIs. Porter Chastain (2027) reached base all four times, scoring three runs and adding two hits and an RBI.

Avery Dearholt (2026) continued his strong postseason with three hits, three runs scored, and a triple, while Brandon Wiles (2026) and Hunter Solwick (2026) each added RBIs in the victory.

On the mound, Jaden Wright (2026) earned the win after working four innings with four strikeouts. Adam Jimenez (2028) provided a strong relief appearance, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings to close out the game.

Belen stayed competitive early and finished with nine hits, but Hope Christian’s offensive depth and big middle innings proved to be the difference.

Hope Christian 11, Belen 3 – Game 2 Final

The Huskies completed the first-round sweep with another balanced offensive performance in Game 2, collecting 13 hits and breaking the game open with a seven-run fifth inning.

Caleb Pena (2026) led the offense with two hits and three RBIs, while Hunter Solwick (2026) added three RBIs including a triple. Porter Chastain (2027) continued his huge series with two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs, while Avery Dearholt (2026) added two more hits and scored twice.

Hope Christian’s lineup once again showed depth throughout the order as Trey Baillio (2026) collected two hits and Jaden Wright (2026) added two runs scored and an RBI.

On the mound, Avery Dearholt (2026) earned the win after throwing six innings and allowing just two earned runs. Adam Jimenez (2028) closed out the final inning in relief.

4A Baseball: No. 10 Bloomfield Takes Out District Rival No. 7 Aztec

Bloomfield 16, Aztec 5 – Game 1 Final

Bloomfield made a major statement in Game 1, breaking the game open with a 10-run sixth inning to run-rule Aztec on the road.

Gavin Pecotte (2026) was perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Johnny Yates (2027) delivered a huge game with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Manuel Chavarria (2026) added two hits and three RBIs, while Drayton Higgins (2027) and Elias Munoz (2026) each had two-hit games as Bloomfield finished with 14 hits.

On the mound, Johnny Yates (2027) picked up the win in relief, striking out eight over 4.1 innings, while Cable Carruth (2028) worked 1.2 scoreless innings to help set the tone.

Aztec was led by Cory Douglas (2027), who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while C. Holmes (2026) doubled and drove in a run.

Bloomfield 21, Aztec 8 – Game 2 Final

Bloomfield completed the upset sweep in Game 2 with another offensive explosion, scoring nine runs in the first inning and 10 more in the third to put the series away.

Gavin Pecotte (2026) stayed red hot, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Troy Jaramillo (2027) drove in four runs and scored three times. Cable Carruth (2028) added a home run, three runs and two RBIs, while Drayton Higgins (2027) and Skylar Levato (2027) each collected two hits and two RBIs.

Elias Munoz (2026) went the distance on the mound, striking out eight over five innings to help Bloomfield close out the series. Aztec got home runs from Jace Archuleta (2026) and Cory Douglas (2027), but the Tigers could not slow down Bloomfield’s lineup.

More: Scores and Brackets One Location

3A Baseball: No. 5 Sandia Prep punched its ticket to the 3A quarterfinals

Sandia Prep 7, Hot Springs 0 – Game 1 Final

Sandia Prep controlled the opener from start to finish, scoring three runs in the first inning and never looking back.

At the plate, Logan Lemons (2027) led the way by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI, while Lucas Ruelas (2027) added two hits and two RBIs. Jonas Mahboub (2026) finished with two hits, including a triple, while driving in a run, and Rowan Weisler (2029) added a RBI hit.

The story of the game, however, was Lemons on the mound. The junior right-hander threw a complete-game one-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts while allowing just two walks. Hot Springs managed only a single from Bodee Rainer (2028) in the loss.

Sandia Prep’s defense was also flawless, finishing without an error behind Lemons.

Sandia Prep 7, Hot Springs 0 – Game 2 Final

The Sundevils completed the sweep with an identical 7-0 victory in Game 2, once again overwhelming Hot Springs with pitching and timely hitting.

Logan Lemons (2027) again paced the offense with three hits and two runs scored, while Lucas Ruelas (2027) drove in two runs. Jonas Mahboub (2026) stayed hot with two hits and a RBI, and Rowan Weisler (2029) added another RBI knock.

Lemons duplicated his Game 1 masterpiece by tossing another complete-game one-hitter with 17 strikeouts as Sandia Prep completely silenced the Hot Springs lineup for the second straight game.

Across the two-game sweep, Sandia Prep outscored Hot Springs 14-0 while allowing just two total hits.

3A Baseball: No. 6 Cobre sweeps No. 11 Navajo Prep

Cobre 9, Navajo Prep 8 – Game 1 Final

Cobre walked it off in dramatic fashion, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Navajo Prep in the series opener.

Jesus Lopez (2029) sparked Cobre’s offense, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and three stolen bases, while Zayden Jimenez (2028) added two doubles and scored twice. Cameron Ortiz (2026) finished with two hits, two RBIs and a double, and Randy James Dominguez (2029) added two hits and an RBI.

Navajo Prep nearly stole Game 1 behind a big offensive day from Jashyro Bileen (2027), who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Dontayus Tsosie (2026) added three hits and two RBIs. Keith Dodge (2028) also had two hits and two RBIs in the loss.

Cobre 10, Navajo Prep 2 – Game 2 Final

Cobre left no doubt in Game 2, pounding out 17 hits and using a six-run third inning to complete the sweep.

Cameron Ortiz (2026) led the charge, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base, while Jesus Lopez (2029) added two hits, including a double and a triple, and scored twice. Zayden Jimenez (2028) finished with two hits, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Randy James Dominguez (2029) added two hits and two RBIs.

On the mound, Adrian Alvarado (2027) was excellent in relief, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing just one run while striking out two. Zeke Morales (2030) helped set the tone early, allowing one run over 2.2 innings.

More 2026 New Mexico HS Baseball State Tournament

Scores and Brackets One Location