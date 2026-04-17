New Mexico High School Baseball Weekly Stars: April 13–18

We’re highlighting the top player performances from across New Mexico high school baseball during the week of April 13–18, recognizing the standout efforts that made an impact on the field.

Goddard 15, Lovington 1: Final Thursday

Goddard broke the game open with an 11-run second inning and cruised from there, racking up 15 runs on 10 hits. Donovan Davis (2026) led the way with a 3-for-3 performance, scoring three runs and driving in one while also swiping three bases. Cameron Brown (2026) added two hits, two RBIs, and two runs, while Oliver Wakefield (2027) and Cohdy Seely (2027) each drove in multiple runs. On the mound, Jadon Herrera (2027) tossed three scoreless innings in relief to help secure the win.

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