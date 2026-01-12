New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings - Week 8

NMPreps New Mexico high school basketball weekly power rankings are a week-to-week snapshot of where teams stand across the state, moving programs up and down based on their most recent results and current form. These rankings reflect momentum and on-court performance, not full resumes.

For a deeper dive into state tournament positioning, strength of schedule, and seeding outlooks, be sure to read our PIT Stop – Bracketology: State Tournament Watch, publishing Tuesday and Wednesday on NMPreps.

Class 5A

A new week brings a new No. 1.

The Cleveland Storm move into the top spot in the Week 8 rankings following an impressive 4-0 run at the APS Metro Championships. Cleveland captured the tournament title and now sits at 12-2 overall, earning the top ranking after one of the strongest weeks any team had across the state.

Right behind them at No. 2 is Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs went 2-0 last week and improved to 13-1 on the season, continuing to build one of the most consistent overall resumes in Class 5A.

Volcano Vista makes one of the biggest jumps of the week, climbing from No. 5 to No. 3. The Hawks went 3-1 at the APS Metro Championships, with their only loss coming in the title game to Cleveland.

Rounding out the top five are Rio Rancho at No. 4 and La Cueva at No. 5. Both programs finished 3-1 at the APS Metro Championships. Rio Rancho suffered its first loss of the season but still stands at 12-1 overall, while La Cueva’s lone defeat came against the Rams in tournament play, they now sit at 10-3 overall.

Read on for the full Class 5A breakdown, along with complete Week 8 rankings and capsules for Classes 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A, covering all 150 teams across New Mexico high school basketball.

