New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings - Week 9

NMPreps weekly team rankings for Week 9 (January 19–24) of New Mexico high school basketball are here. Our rankings track every team week to week, moving programs up or down based on their most recent results and overall momentum as the season continues to take shape.

Note: If you’re looking for a deeper resume breakdown, including state tournament positioning and selection criteria, our resume watch features will roll out throughout the week following the rankings.

Number One Ranked Teams

At the top of each class, the Cleveland Storm (14-2) remain in the No. 1 spot in Class 5A after a 2-0 week that included a key road win at Hobbs, a 79–77 thriller. In Class 4A, the Artesia Bulldogs continue to hold the top position after going 3-0 and capturing the Hope Christian Tournament championship. Artesia now sits at 14-3 overall on the season.

In Class 3A, St. Michael’s stays at No. 1 despite a 2-1 week, with the lone loss coming against 5A power Rio Rancho. The Horsemen are now 12-4 on the year. In Class 2A, Santa Rosa delivered another statement week, going 4-0 with a signature win over top-ranked 1A Fort Sumner. The Lions have climbed to 12-4 overall.

Continue to the Rest: Every Team Ranked

Class 5A – Class 1A Rankings