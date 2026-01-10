NMPreps Daily Dimes delivers your New Mexico high school basketball Saturday preview, highlighting the must-see games across the state. As conference races and tournament resumes continue to take shape, Saturday’s slate features key resume games, criteria matchups, and high-level showdowns to watch closely.

Grine’s Four Quarters: Four Top Games

Volcano Vista (10-2) vs. Cleveland (11-2), 5:00 p.m.

After a week-long run through the APS Metro Championships Tournament, it comes down to Volcano Vista (No. 5, 5A) and Cleveland (No. 2, 5A) in a championship-level showdown. Volcano Vista navigated the bracket with wins over Rio Grande, Albuquerque, and Friday night’s statement victory over previously unbeaten Rio Rancho. Cleveland reached the final behind wins over Hope Christian, Highland, and Sandia, and also opened the new year with a signature victory over Las Cruces.

Why watch: The top two players in the New Mexico high school basketball Top 100 square off. Volcano Vista’s David Lunn III (No. 1, NMPreps100) continues his tour through the metro, pouring in 25 points in the semifinal win over Rio Rancho. Cleveland’s Remy Albrecht (No. 2, NMPreps100) was relatively quiet in the semifinals and is set up for a spotlight performance on Saturday. Prediction: Cleveland 73, Volcano Vista 71 (2OT)

Texico (9-1) vs. Logan (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

One of the most overlooked but must-see games of the night takes place at the Eastern Plains Athletic Championships in Roswell. Texico (No. 3, 2A) looks to hand Logan (No. 1, 1A) its first loss of the season in a true small-school heavyweight bout. The matchup also features two NMPreps100 players in Jett Curtis (Texico, 2027) and 6-foot-7 Hayden Bruhn (Logan, 2026), giving this game statewide implications beyond its classification lines. Prediction: Texico 66, Logan 63

Pecos (10-3) vs. Escalante (10-2), 7:00 p.m.

The Northern Rio Grande Tournament championship brings together two of the most efficient scoring teams in Class 2A. Pecos (No. 4, 2A), averaging 58 points per game, will be challenged by an upset-minded Escalante squad (No. 10, 2A) that is pouring in roughly 64 points per contest. RJ Atencio leads the way for the Lobos alongside interior presence Richard Glover. Escalante enters riding an eight-game winning streak and has an opportunity to force serious movement within the 2A rankings. Prediction: Pecos 57, Escalante 52

Santa Fe Indian (11-1) vs. Navajo Prep (10-3), 8:15 p.m.

A late-night showdown headlines the Jason Abeyta Memorial Tournament in Santa Fe. Navajo Prep (No. 5, 3A) continues to challenge itself against elite competition and already delivered one statement this week with a 73-64 win over Tularosa. The Eagles’ only losses have come against Volcano Vista, Sandia, and Chinle, Arizona, while also owning a quality win over St. Pius X. Santa Fe Indian (No. 1, 3A) brings a similar résumé, with its lone loss coming to Santa Fe High and key wins over St. Michael’s, Albuquerque, and Gallup.

As teams close out their non-district schedules and pursue positioning for March, this matchup checks every box. For the Braves, the scoring punch of Taivian Callado (2028) and Dontrey Callado (2027) will be front and center. For the Eagles, Dylan Lansing (2026) and Breygen Benally (2027) provide consistent offensive pressure, with Lansing averaging around 15 points per game. Prediction: Santa Fe Indian 71, Navajo Prep 68

Week 7 Bracketology: Who’s IN

NMPreps100: Top 100 Basketball Players

Saturday Schedule

Artesia (10-3) at Taos (11-2), 1:30 PM

Atrisco Heritage Academy (9-5) at Del Norte (8-6), 1:00 PM

Bosque (6-4) at St. Michael’s (9-3), 4:00 PM

Cibola (7-6) at Albuquerque (8-7), 11:00 AM

Cloudcroft (4-8) at Non-Varsity Opponent, 2:00 PM

Cobre (7-3) at Coronado (4-7), 3:30 PM

Cottonwood Classical Prep (8-5) at Estancia (6-5), 10:30 AM

Des Moines (5-6) at Clayton (5-7), 6:30 PM

Dexter (7-6) at Tatum (3-10), 2:30 PM

Dulce (6-5) at Questa (4-7), 10:00 AM

Goddard (5-8) at Belen (9-6), 4:30 PM

Grants (7-6) at Miyamura (3-9), 1:30 PM

Highland (7-3) at La Cueva (9-3), 1:00 PM

Hobbs (12-4) at Magdalena (6-7), 12:15 PM

Hope Christian (6-5) at Hobbs (12-4), 11:00 AM

Legacy Academy (4-9) at Sandia Prep (7-5), 12:30 PM

Mayfield (10-4) at Carlsbad (9-4), 2:00 PM

Mesilla Valley Christian (8-2) at Gateway Christian (5-4), 3:45 PM

Montezuma-Cortez (8-0) at Gallup (9-5), 6:30 PM

Mora (7-6) at Mesa Vista (11-3), 4:00 PM

Mountainair (11-5) at East Mountain (12-0), 7:00 PM

NACA-Evangel Christian (3-6) at Academy for Technology/Classics (4-7), 3:00 PM

Navajo Pine (5-7) at Tournament Opponent, 3:30 PM

New Mexico Military Institute (6-3) at Jal (3-7), 3:45 PM

Newcomb (2-10) at Kirtland Central (3-11), 1:30 PM

Pecos (10-3) at Escalante (10-2), 7:00 PM

Penasco (5-8) at McCurdy (3-7), 1:00 PM

Ramah (0-10) at Pine Hill (4-7), 4:00 PM

Robertson (4-8) at Raton (4-8), 2:30 PM

Roswell (8-7) at Centennial (7-6), 12:30 PM

Ruidoso (7-5) at Portales (4-8), 1:00 PM

Sandia (9-5) at Rio Rancho (11-1), 1:00 PM

Santa Fe Prep (0-9) at Laguna Acoma (1-11), 9:00 AM

Shiprock (4-7) at Pojoaque Valley (4-8), 3:00 PM

Texico (9-1) at Logan (13-0), 7:30 PM

Thoreau (6-6) at Espanola Valley (3-12), 12:00 PM

To’hajiilee (9-3) at Alamo Navajo (7-3), 1:30 PM

Tohatchi (10-3) at Piedra Vista (5-8), 5:00 PM

Tularosa (11-2) at Cuba (4-9), 9:00 AM

Valencia (9-6) at Lovington (4-11), 10:30 AM

Volcano Vista (10-2) at Cleveland (11-2), 5:00 PM

West Mesa (6-8) at Eldorado (8-6), 1:00 PM

Zuni (6-7) at Bloomfield (6-6), 5:00 PM

Join the Conversation

Comment Here