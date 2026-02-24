New Mexico High School Basketball State Tournament Bracket Watch

NMPreps PIT Stop is our take on bracketology, tracking team resumes, movement, and pressure points as we head toward Selection Sunday on March 1st. With just days remaining, every result matters, and several classifications are shaping up for dramatic finishes.

In Class 5A, all eyes are on the race for the No. 1 seed. Cleveland and Volcano Vista remain on a collision course, Volcano Vista earned a big win last night to take the regular season district championship. Criteria points, district outcomes, and coach input could all come into play before the bracket is finalized. Just as compelling is the bubble fight for the No. 16 seed, where one team survives and another is left out—this week’s results may be decisive.

Class 4A is trending toward a familiar heavyweight showdown, as Highland and Artesia look like they could be on track for another state championship meeting. That said, the real chaos lives in the 9–16 range, where seeds are far from settled. A single win or loss could flip multiple teams and reshape the lower half of the bracket.

In Class 3A, the Horsemen headline the conversation at the top, but there’s real debate from seeds 2 through 6, with separation still unclear. Add in the uncertainty surrounding the final at-large spot, and this bracket remains one of the toughest to project.

Class 2A starts with Texico at the forefront, but after that, things open up quickly. Several teams are making late pushes, and positioning beyond the top tier is anything but locked in.

Selection Sunday is approaching fast, and the margins are razor-thin. Read the full PIT Stop breakdown to see where teams stand—and what’s still left to be decided.

5A Basketball

4A Basketball

3A Basketball

2A Basketball