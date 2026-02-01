New Mexico High School Basketball: Week 10 Top Player Performances

New Mexico high school girls basketball for the week of January 26th-January 31st. NMPreps looks back at some of the standout performances across the state, told night by night in true newspaper style.

Tuesday: Gallup Juniors Shine in District Rout

The Gallup Bengals put together a dominant District 1-4A showing with a 66-18 rout of Bloomfield, led by a talented junior class that controlled the game from start to finish. The Gallup Bengals junior Payton Johnson (2027) scored 17 points to pace the offense, while Kayden Tsosie (2027) added 14 points and five rebounds. Paisley Coho (2027) chipped in 10 points, and Marie Nez (2027) filled the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, and six assists as Gallup overwhelmed Bloomfield on both ends of the floor.

Tuesday: Highland’s Balance Too Much

Highland picked up a solid 60-48 win over Grants behind a balanced scoring attack and an all-around effort. Alenah Cordova (2028) led the Hornets with 15 points, followed closely by Tayton Gomez (2026) with 14 points. Makiaya Ortiz (2026) finished with 11 points, while Rebecca Neal (2026) posted one of the most complete performances of the night with 10 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, anchoring Highland in every phase.

Tuesday: Las Cruces Handles Organ Mountain

Las Cruces controlled the tempo in a 48-28 win over Organ Mountain, leaning on steady contributions from its core. Sofia Herrera (2026) led the Bulldawgs with 14 points, Jaysha Hawkins (2026) followed with 12 points, and Damia Dupree (2026) added eight points as Las Cruces took care of business in a low-scoring rivalry matchup.

Wednesday: Navajo Prep Takes Care of Tohatchi

Navajo Prep earned a 54-33 win over Tohatchi with defense and transition play setting the tone. Kameron Dale (2026) led the way with 16 points, nine rebounds, and six steals, showcasing her versatility. Ammiah Begaye (2028) and Taylor Begay (2027) each scored eight points for Navajo Prep. For Tohatchi, Taytm Long (2027) battled inside for eight points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Thursday: Volcano Vista Stuns Cleveland in District Play

Volcano Vista made a statement in District 1-5A with a 52-40 win over Cleveland. Jalysa Hines (2026) led the Hawks with 18 points, three rebounds, and three steals, setting the tone offensively. Zoey Loretto (2028) added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, while Mia Zuniga (2026) contributed 10 points and two steals. Cleveland was paced by Jaslene Big Crow (2026) with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Karissa Williams (2027) with 10 points and five rebounds.

Thursday: Gallup Continues District Roll Against Shiprock

The Gallup Bengals stayed hot with a 66-36 District 1-4A win over Shiprock. The Gallup Bengals junior Payton Johnson (2027) scored 15 points and added two assists, continuing her strong week. Camira Cooper-Randles (2026) finished with 10 points, while Kayden Tsosie (2027) and Mykeia Vicenti (2027) each scored eight points, with Vicenti also grabbing four rebounds.

Thursday: Farmington Overwhelms Cibola

Farmington dominated its District 1-5A matchup with a 66-18 win over Cibola. Kjani Anitielu (2026) led the Scorpions with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Caris Dale (2026) added 13 points, and Chenoa Parrish (2026) rounded out the scoring with 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds in a complete team effort.

Friday: Quemado Pulls Away Late From Magdalena

Quemado shook off a slow first quarter and closed strong to earn a 67-51 win over Magdalena, outscoring the Steers 32-10 in the fourth quarter. Keisha Garcia led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds, and five steals, while Chancie Pergeson added 16 points and nine rebounds as Quemado’s pressure wore down Magdalena late.

Friday: Highland Upsets Valencia

Highland picked up a notable 56-52 upset win over Valencia behind a big night from its leaders. Rebecca Neal (2026) delivered again with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Natalie Rodriguez (2027) added 15 points and four rebounds to help the Hornets secure the win.

Friday: Del Norte Cruises Past Valley

Del Norte took care of Valley with a 48-22 win, led by a strong performance from Violet Goudeau (2026). The senior finished with 19 points and six rebounds, controlling the game from start to finish.

Friday: Navajo Prep Edges Crownpoint

In a tight contest, Navajo Prep held on for a 41-36 win over Crownpoint. Nataya Serrano (2027) paced the effort with 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven steals, while Kameron Dale (2026) added eight points and five steals in another impactful performance.

Friday: Dulce’s Young Duo Shines in Loss

Despite a loss to Rehoboth, Dulce received strong performances from its underclassmen. Mattison Vigil (2027) scored 14 points, while Amari Castleberry (2028) followed closely with 13 points, providing bright spots for the Hawks.

Saturday: Quemado Depth on Display Against Animas

Quemado capped the week with a 59-29 win over Animas, showing both firepower and depth. Sophomore Tessa Lilly led the way with 21 points, knocking down four of five attempts from beyond the arc. With starters resting the entire fourth quarter, freshmen Darlin McPhaul and CheryLyn Holliday each scored four points as Quemado held Animas to just eight points in the final period.

