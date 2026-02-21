Skip to main content
New Mexico High School Basketball: What to Know District Tournament Week

kZoAUGAx_400x400 (1)by: J Grine47 minutes agonmpreps

Week 14 marks the start of District Tournament Week across New Mexico high school basketball, where championships, automatic state tournament bids, and critical seeding implications are officially on the line.

Monday’s district playoff games determine the district champion, the automatic qualifier to the state tournament, and the top seed in each district tournament. For several teams, this is a win-and-in scenario. For others, it’s about strengthening a résumé, protecting seeding position, or avoiding a dangerous opening-round matchup when brackets are released.

As district and classification standings continue to shift, this week becomes the final checkpoint before Seeding and Selection. Bubble teams are watching closely, contenders are trying to lock in favorable paths, and every result now carries postseason weight.

Below you’ll find Monday’s district playoff games, updated district and classification standings, and links to Bracketology, Seeding and Selection projections, and ongoing tournament coverage as New Mexico basketball heads into its most important week of the season.

DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES

These games determine the state automatic qualifier, the team recognized as District Champion for seeding and selection purposes, and the top seed in the district tournament.

Monday, February 23

1-5A: Cleveland vs. Volcano Vista, 6 pm — at Cibola HS
2-5A: Sandia vs. La Cueva — TBA
6-4A: Hope Christian vs. Del Norte — TBA
2-2A: Menaul vs. Oak Grove — TBA
3-2A: Mesilla Valley vs. Mescalero Apache — TBA
1-1A: Pine Hill vs. To’hajiilee — TBA
2-1A: Magdalena vs. Cliff — TBA
6-1A: Logan vs. Fort Sumner/House — TBA

BRACKETOLOGY

NMPreps PIT Stop breaks down the NMAA seeding and criteria points used to determine which teams are in or out of the 2026 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

5A Basketball

4A Basketball

3A Basketball

SEEDING AND SELECTION

Seeding and Selection – Basketball (2025–2026)

The NMAA staff will seed and select teams for the 2025–2026 State Basketball Championships using the criteria outlined in NMAA Bylaw 7.11, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Seeding Criteria (Criteria Points)

Teams are evaluated using the following criteria:

  1. Finish in regular-season district play
  2. Head-to-head results
  3. Wins against district champions (regardless of classification)
  4. Overall record
  5. MaxPreps rankings
  6. Member school input
    • The District Placement Form must be submitted by the head coach prior to 8:00 a.m. on the day of seeding.

Tie-Breaking Procedures

If teams are tied in total criteria points:

  • Head-to-head results are used first.
  • If head-to-head is unavailable or tied, MaxPreps Strength of Schedule is used as the next tiebreaker.

Important Clarifications and Notes

District Champion & Automatic Berths

  • If a playoff game is held to determine first place for the district tournament, the winner of that game is the sole “District Champion” for seeding and selection purposes and receives the regular-season automatic berth.
  • Districts may recognize “co-champions,”
  • If multiple teams tie for first in the regular season, only the District Champion earns the automatic berth. The remaining tied teams are not guaranteed a state tournament spot.
  • The District Tournament champion also earns an automatic berth to the State Tournament.

Wins Against District Champions (Criteria Point)

  • Only wins against the single recognized District Champion count toward the criteria point “Wins Against District Champions.”
  • If two teams tie for first and a playoff determines the champion, only wins against the playoff winner are counted.

Finish in District Play (March 2019 Clarification)

“You can be tied for second in district, but if a tiebreaker makes you the 3-seed, we treat you as finishing third.”

  • Teams may be listed as tied in the standings when going against each other in the state seeding and selection, but for seeding and selection purposes against the rest, a team’s official district finish is determined by its district tournament seed, which is decided by tiebreakers.

Three-Way Tie Procedure (Example)

In a three-way tie (e.g., Team A beats Team B, Team B beats Team C, Team C beats Team A):

  1. Teams are evaluated using the full criteria list.
  2. Each team is assigned points (1, 2, 3), with the lowest total winning the tiebreaker.
  3. The team with the lowest point total is seeded highest (e.g., Los Lunas).
  4. That team is removed, and the remaining two teams are then compared head-to-head.
    • In this example, Miyamura would be seeded ahead of Bernalillo.
  5. If teams remain tied for the lowest point total, the team with the highest point total is removed, and the process continues.

District Placement Form Clarification

In the event of a tie, the NMAA may use:

  • The six-criteria point system, and/or
  • Applicable head-to-head results
    to determine final seeding and selection order.

5A BASKETBALL – FEB 21

District 1-5A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Cleveland8-222-4.846
Volcano Vista8-220-5.800
Rio Rancho7-322-4.846
Farmington4-617-9.654
Cibola3-711-15.423
Piedra Vista0-107-19.269

District 2-5A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
La Cueva9-120-6.769
Sandia9-119-7.731
Santa Fe5-514-12.538
Eldorado5-514-11.560
Capital2-88-18.308
Manzano0-107-19.269

District 3-5A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Centennial8-218-8.692
Organ Mountain7-316-10.615
Las Cruces7-322-4.846
Mayfield5-516-10.615
Alamogordo3-716-10.615
Gadsden0-105-21.192

District 4-5A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Hobbs5-117-9.654
Carlsbad4-217-8.680
Clovis2-412-12.500
Roswell1-512-14.462

District 5-5A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Albuquerque7-117-9.654
Atrisco Heritage Academy6-217-9.654
West Mesa4-411-15.423
Los Lunas3-59-17.346
Rio Grande0-83-23.115

OVERALL STANDINGS (RECORDS)

TeamOverall W-LOverall PCTDistrict
Cleveland22-4.8468-2 (1-5A)
Rio Rancho22-4.8467-3 (1-5A)
Las Cruces22-4.8467-3 (3-5A)
La Cueva20-6.7699-1 (2-5A)
Sandia19-7.7319-1 (2-5A)
Carlsbad17-8.6804-2 (4-5A)
Centennial18-8.6928-2 (3-5A)
Volcano Vista20-5.8008-2 (1-5A)
Hobbs17-9.6545-1 (4-5A)
Farmington17-9.6544-6 (1-5A)
Albuquerque17-9.6547-1 (5-5A)
Atrisco Heritage Academy17-9.6546-2 (5-5A)
Organ Mountain16-10.6157-3 (3-5A)
Mayfield16-10.6155-5 (3-5A)
Alamogordo16-10.6153-7 (3-5A)
Eldorado14-11.5605-5 (2-5A)
Santa Fe14-12.5385-5 (2-5A)
Clovis12-12.5002-4 (4-5A)
Roswell12-14.4621-5 (4-5A)
Cibola11-15.4233-7 (1-5A)
West Mesa11-15.4234-4 (5-5A)
Los Lunas9-17.3463-5 (5-5A)
Capital8-18.3082-8 (2-5A)
Piedra Vista7-19.2690-10 (1-5A)
Manzano7-19.2690-10 (2-5A)
Gadsden5-21.1920-10 (3-5A)
Rio Grande3-23.1150-8 (5-5A)

4A BASKETBALL – FEB 21

District 1-4A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Gallup8-118-7.720
Bloomfield7-315-11.577
Shiprock6-411-15.423
Miyamura5-58-18.308
Kirtland Central3-77-19.269
Aztec0-92-23.080

District 2-4A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Taos7-121-5.808
Pojoaque Valley6-213-13.500
Espanola Valley5-39-17.346
Los Alamos1-75-21.192
Moriarty1-77-18.280

District 3-4A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Silver5-115-11.577
Deming4-26-20.231
Chaparral2-49-16.360
Santa Teresa1-511-13.458

District 4-4A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Artesia5-120-5.800
Portales4-214-12.538
Goddard2-411-14.440
Lovington1-55-21.192

District 5-4A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Highland8-022-4.846
Belen6-216-10.615
St. Pius X3-510-14.417
Valencia2-614-12.538
Grants1-711-15.423

District 6-4A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Del Norte7-117-9.654
Hope Christian7-119-7.731
Albuquerque Academy4-416-10.615
Valley2-64-22.154
Bernalillo0-83-23.115

OVERALL STANDINGS (RECORDS)

TeamOverall W-LOverall PCTDistrict
Highland22-4.8468-0 (5-4A)
Taos21-5.8087-1 (2-4A)
Artesia20-5.8005-1 (4-4A)
Hope Christian19-7.7317-1 (6-4A)
Gallup18-7.7208-1 (1-4A)
Del Norte17-9.6547-1 (6-4A)
Belen16-10.6156-2 (5-4A)
Albuquerque Academy16-10.6154-4 (6-4A)
Bloomfield15-11.5777-3 (1-4A)
Silver15-11.5775-1 (3-4A)
Portales14-12.5384-2 (4-4A)
Valencia14-12.5382-6 (5-4A)
Pojoaque Valley13-13.5006-2 (2-4A)
Santa Teresa11-13.4581-5 (3-4A)
Goddard11-14.4402-4 (4-4A)
Grants11-15.4231-7 (5-4A)
Shiprock11-15.4236-4 (1-4A)
St. Pius X10-14.4173-5 (5-4A)
Chaparral9-16.3602-4 (3-4A)
Espanola Valley9-17.3465-3 (2-4A)
Moriarty7-18.2801-7 (2-4A)
Kirtland Central7-19.2693-7 (1-4A)
Deming6-20.2314-2 (3-4A)
Los Alamos5-21.1921-7 (2-4A)
Lovington5-21.1921-5 (4-4A)
Valley4-22.1542-6 (6-4A)
Bernalillo3-23.1150-8 (6-4A)
Aztec2-23.0800-9 (1-4A)

3A BASKETBALL – FEB 21

District 1-3A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Navajo Prep12-023-3.885
Tohatchi9-320-6.769
Wingate7-515-10.600
Thoreau6-612-14.462
Zuni6-612-14.462
Crownpoint2-105-21.192
Newcomb0-123-23.115

District 2-3A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
St. Michael’s9-121-5.808
Santa Fe Indian8-221-4.840
Robertson7-315-11.577
West Las Vegas4-611-15.423
Santa Fe Prep1-92-23.080
Academy for Technology/Classics1-97-19.269

District 3-3A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Cobre5-021-3.875
Hot Springs4-215-11.577
Socorro2-46-17.261
Hatch Valley0-55-18.217

District 4-3A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Tularosa6-023-3.885
New Mexico Military Institute4-216-8.667
Ruidoso1-512-13.480
Dexter1-512-12.500

District 5-3A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Bosque7-116-9.640
East Mountain6-223-2.920
Cottonwood Classical4-417-9.654
Sandia Prep3-512-12.500
Cuba0-86-20.231

OVERALL STANDINGS (RECORDS)

TeamOverall W-LOverall PCTDistrict
East Mountain23-2.9206-2 (5-3A)
Navajo Prep23-3.88512-0 (1-3A)
Tularosa23-3.8856-0 (4-3A)
Cobre21-3.8755-0 (3-3A)
Santa Fe Indian21-4.8408-2 (2-3A)
St. Michael’s21-5.8089-1 (2-3A)
Tohatchi20-6.7699-3 (1-3A)
Cottonwood Classical17-9.6544-4 (5-3A)
Bosque16-9.6407-1 (5-3A)
New Mexico Military Institute16-8.6674-2 (4-3A)
Wingate15-10.6007-5 (1-3A)
Robertson15-11.5777-3 (2-3A)
Hot Springs15-11.5774-2 (3-3A)
Dexter12-12.5001-5 (4-3A)
Sandia Prep12-12.5003-5 (5-3A)
Ruidoso12-13.4801-5 (4-3A)
Thoreau12-14.4626-6 (1-3A)
Zuni12-14.4626-6 (1-3A)
West Las Vegas11-15.4234-6 (2-3A)
Academy for Technology/Classics7-19.2691-9 (2-3A)
Socorro6-17.2612-4 (3-3A)
Cuba6-20.2310-8 (5-3A)
Hatch Valley5-18.2170-5 (3-3A)
Crownpoint5-21.1922-10 (1-3A)
Newcomb3-23.1150-12 (1-3A)
Santa Fe Prep2-23.0801-9 (2-3A)

2A BASKETBALL – FEB 21​
District 1-2A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Rehoboth Christian9-118-6.750
Dulce7-216-9.640
Hozho Academy6-417-9.654
Laguna Acoma4-67-18.280
Navajo Pine2-79-16.360
Ramah1-91-25.038

District 2-2A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Menaul9-118-8.692
Oak Grove Classical Academy9-116-7.696
Legacy Academy5-59-16.360
Native American Community Academy/Evangel Christian Academy4-67-15.318
Monte Del Sol Charter3-74-21.160
Jemez Valley0-101-21.045

District 3-2A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Mesilla Valley Christian6-119-5.792
Mescalero Apache6-112-13.480
Cloudcroft3-411-13.458
Capitan3-58-16.333
Lordsburg0-76-16.273

District 4-2A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Texico10-024-2.923
Eunice7-312-12.500
Jal6-411-15.423
Tatum3-76-20.231
Hagerman2-86-19.240
Loving2-82-20.091

District 5-2A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Mesa Vista9-022-3.880
Escalante7-219-6.760
Mora6-315-10.600
Penasco3-610-15.400
Questa2-78-16.333
McCurdy0-97-18.280

District 6-2A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Pecos10-023-3.885
Santa Rosa7-219-6.760
Tucumcari5-412-12.500
Clayton4-510-14.417
Raton1-85-20.200
Estancia1-97-18.280

OVERALL STANDINGS (RECORDS)

TeamOverall W-LOverall PCTDistrict
Texico24-2.92310-0 (4-2A)
Pecos23-3.88510-0 (6-2A)
Mesa Vista22-3.8809-0 (5-2A)
Mesilla Valley Christian19-5.7926-1 (3-2A)
Escalante19-6.7607-2 (5-2A)
Santa Rosa19-6.7607-2 (6-2A)
Rehoboth Christian18-6.7509-1 (1-2A)
Oak Grove Classical Academy16-7.6969-1 (2-2A)
Menaul18-8.6929-1 (2-2A)
Hozho Academy17-9.6546-4 (1-2A)
Dulce16-9.6407-2 (1-2A)
Mora15-10.6006-3 (5-2A)
Eunice12-12.5007-3 (4-2A)
Tucumcari12-12.5005-4 (6-2A)
Mescalero Apache12-13.4806-1 (3-2A)
Cloudcroft11-13.4583-4 (3-2A)
Jal11-15.4236-4 (4-2A)
Clayton10-14.4174-5 (6-2A)
Penasco10-15.4003-6 (5-2A)
Navajo Pine9-16.3602-7 (1-2A)
Legacy Academy9-16.3605-5 (2-2A)
Capitan8-16.3333-5 (3-2A)
Questa8-16.3332-7 (5-2A)
NACA-Evangel Christian7-15.3184-6 (2-2A)
Laguna Acoma7-18.2804-6 (1-2A)
McCurdy7-18.2800-9 (5-2A)
Estancia7-18.2801-9 (6-2A)
Lordsburg6-16.2730-7 (3-2A)
Hagerman6-19.2402-8 (4-2A)
Tatum6-20.2313-7 (4-2A)
Raton5-20.2001-8 (6-2A)
Monte Del Sol Charter4-21.1603-7 (2-2A)
Loving2-20.0912-8 (4-2A)
Jemez Valley1-21.0450-10 (2-2A)
Ramah1-25.0381-9 (1-2A)

1A BASKETBALL – FEB 21
District 1-1A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Pine Hill6-113-10.565
To’hajiilee6-117-8.680
Coronado4-311-14.440
Northwest2-56-11.353
Tse’ Yi’ Gai0-82-19.095

District 2-1A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Magdalena7-116-9.640
Cliff7-123-3.885
Quemado4-412-14.462
Reserve2-65-18.217
Animas0-81-23.042

District 3-1A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Alamo Navajo8-019-5.792
Mountainair6-218-8.692
Hondo Valley4-415-10.600
Carrizozo2-65-13.278
Vaughn2-83-13.188
Corona0-20-3.000

District 4-1A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Melrose7-020-5.800
Elida5-214-9.609
Gateway Christian5-311-13.458
Floyd1-77-15.318
Dora1-75-19.208
Lake Arthur0-00-0.000

District 5-1A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Cimarron9-020-4.833
Roy/Mosquero8-118-6.750
Springer5-415-10.600
Des Moines4-511-14.440
New Mexico School for the Deaf1-99-12.429
Maxwell1-98-16.333
Wagon Mound0-00-0.000

District 6-1A

TeamDistrict RecordOverall RecordOverall Win PCT
Logan3-122-3.880
Fort Sumner/House3-121-4.840
Grady0-415-11.577

OVERALL STANDINGS (RECORDS)

TeamOverall W-LOverall PCTDistrict
Cliff23-3.8857-1 (2-1A)
Logan22-3.8803-1 (6-1A)
Fort Sumner/House21-4.8403-1 (6-1A)
Cimarron20-4.8339-0 (5-1A)
Melrose20-5.8007-0 (4-1A)
Alamo Navajo19-5.7928-0 (3-1A)
Roy/Mosquero18-6.7508-1 (5-1A)
Mountainair18-8.6926-2 (3-1A)
To’hajiilee17-8.6806-1 (1-1A)
Magdalena16-9.6407-1 (2-1A)
Elida14-9.6095-2 (4-1A)
Hondo Valley15-10.6004-4 (3-1A)
Springer15-10.6005-4 (5-1A)
Grady15-11.5770-4 (6-1A)
Pine Hill13-10.5656-1 (1-1A)
Quemado12-14.4624-4 (2-1A)
Gateway Christian11-13.4585-3 (4-1A)
Coronado11-14.4404-3 (1-1A)
Des Moines11-14.4404-5 (5-1A)
New Mexico School for the Deaf9-12.4291-9 (5-1A)
Northwest6-11.3532-5 (1-1A)
Maxwell8-16.3331-9 (5-1A)
Floyd7-15.3181-7 (4-1A)
Carrizozo5-13.2782-6 (3-1A)
Reserve5-18.2172-6 (2-1A)
Dora5-19.2081-7 (4-1A)
Vaughn3-13.1882-8 (3-1A)
Tse’ Yi’ Gai2-19.0950-8 (1-1A)
Animas1-23.0420-8 (2-1A)
Corona0-3.0000-2 (3-1A)
Lake Arthur0-0.0000-0 (4-1A)
Wagon Mound0-0.0000-0 (5-1A)

Updated Standings and Records

