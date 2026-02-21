New Mexico High School Basketball: What to Know District Tournament Week

Week 14 marks the start of District Tournament Week across New Mexico high school basketball, where championships, automatic state tournament bids, and critical seeding implications are officially on the line.

Monday’s district playoff games determine the district champion, the automatic qualifier to the state tournament, and the top seed in each district tournament. For several teams, this is a win-and-in scenario. For others, it’s about strengthening a résumé, protecting seeding position, or avoiding a dangerous opening-round matchup when brackets are released.

As district and classification standings continue to shift, this week becomes the final checkpoint before Seeding and Selection. Bubble teams are watching closely, contenders are trying to lock in favorable paths, and every result now carries postseason weight.

Below you’ll find Monday’s district playoff games, updated district and classification standings, and links to Bracketology, Seeding and Selection projections, and ongoing tournament coverage as New Mexico basketball heads into its most important week of the season.

DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES

These games determine the state automatic qualifier, the team recognized as District Champion for seeding and selection purposes, and the top seed in the district tournament.

Monday, February 23

1-5A: Cleveland vs. Volcano Vista, 6 pm — at Cibola HS

2-5A: Sandia vs. La Cueva — TBA

6-4A: Hope Christian vs. Del Norte — TBA

2-2A: Menaul vs. Oak Grove — TBA

3-2A: Mesilla Valley vs. Mescalero Apache — TBA

1-1A: Pine Hill vs. To’hajiilee — TBA

2-1A: Magdalena vs. Cliff — TBA

6-1A: Logan vs. Fort Sumner/House — TBA

SEEDING AND SELECTION

Seeding and Selection – Basketball (2025–2026)

The NMAA staff will seed and select teams for the 2025–2026 State Basketball Championships using the criteria outlined in NMAA Bylaw 7.11, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Seeding Criteria (Criteria Points)

Teams are evaluated using the following criteria:

Finish in regular-season district play Head-to-head results Wins against district champions (regardless of classification) Overall record MaxPreps rankings Member school input The District Placement Form must be submitted by the head coach prior to 8:00 a.m. on the day of seeding.

Tie-Breaking Procedures

If teams are tied in total criteria points:

Head-to-head results are used first.

If head-to-head is unavailable or tied, MaxPreps Strength of Schedule is used as the next tiebreaker.

Important Clarifications and Notes

District Champion & Automatic Berths

If a playoff game is held to determine first place for the district tournament, the winner of that game is the sole “District Champion” for seeding and selection purposes and receives the regular-season automatic berth.

Districts may recognize “co-champions,”

If multiple teams tie for first in the regular season, only the District Champion earns the automatic berth. The remaining tied teams are not guaranteed a state tournament spot.

The District Tournament champion also earns an automatic berth to the State Tournament.

Wins Against District Champions (Criteria Point)

Only wins against the single recognized District Champion count toward the criteria point “Wins Against District Champions.”

If two teams tie for first and a playoff determines the champion, only wins against the playoff winner are counted.

Finish in District Play (March 2019 Clarification)

“You can be tied for second in district, but if a tiebreaker makes you the 3-seed, we treat you as finishing third.”

Teams may be listed as tied in the standings when going against each other in the state seeding and selection, but for seeding and selection purposes against the rest, a team’s official district finish is determined by its district tournament seed, which is decided by tiebreakers.

Three-Way Tie Procedure (Example)

In a three-way tie (e.g., Team A beats Team B, Team B beats Team C, Team C beats Team A):

Teams are evaluated using the full criteria list. Each team is assigned points (1, 2, 3), with the lowest total winning the tiebreaker. The team with the lowest point total is seeded highest (e.g., Los Lunas). That team is removed, and the remaining two teams are then compared head-to-head. In this example, Miyamura would be seeded ahead of Bernalillo. If teams remain tied for the lowest point total, the team with the highest point total is removed, and the process continues.

District Placement Form Clarification

In the event of a tie, the NMAA may use:

The six-criteria point system, and/or

Applicable head-to-head results

to determine final seeding and selection order.

