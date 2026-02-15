New Mexico High School Football Player Rankings: 2026 Season

NMPreps releases its Top 75 New Mexico high school football player rankings heading into the 2026 season. This list serves as an early snapshot of the state’s top returning talent as teams transition from the offseason toward preseason preparation.

Colton McKibben

Class: 2027

School: Carlsbad High School (Carlsbad, NM)

Position: Linebacker

State Rank: #1

Class Rank: #1 (2027)

Measurements: 6’3”, 215 lbs

Season Breakdown:

Across 12 games during the 2025 season, McKibben posted 111 total tackles, including 49 solo stops and 62 assists, while adding 6.0 tackles for loss. He recorded a sack for 10 yards and consistently impacted games at the second level. In coverage and pursuit, McKibben added one interception returned 30 yards and one fumble recovery, showcasing his ability to contribute across all phases of the defense. His production and consistency throughout the season further solidified his standing as one of the most complete linebackers in the state.

NMPreps Scout Notes:

A high-motor, aggressive linebacker with true sideline-to-sideline range. Diagnoses plays quickly, reacts decisively, and consistently flows to the football. Possesses a strong frame with plenty of room to continue developing physically.

High-Game Impact

McKibben consistently showed up in high-leverage moments throughout the season, posting double-digit tackle performances in four games. He recorded 15 tackles against Hobbs in the regular-season finale and added 13 tackles and a tackle for loss versus Cibola, anchoring the defense against two of the state’s most physical opponents. McKibben also delivered impact plays in key wins, including a sack and tackle for loss against Clovis and an interception returned 30 yards versus Goddard, underscoring his ability to affect games both downhill and in coverage.

Recruiting News (Offers)

Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Stanford (new – 9/24), TCU, Texas Tech, Washington, Wisconsin

