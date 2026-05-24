New Mexico High School Football Player Rankings: Colton McKibben

NMPreps is once again breaking down the New Mexico High School Football Top 100 Players ahead of the 2026 season, highlighting the top talent across the state. Now in its 21st year, the NMPreps player rankings remain the one true source for evaluating the best high school football players in New Mexico.

The top overall player in New Mexico High School Football entering the 2026 season is Colton McKibben, a nationally recruited linebacker prospect who has firmly established himself as one of the premier defenders in the Southwest. The Carlsbad High School standout recently committed to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) after collecting more than 10 Power Four offers, choosing the Bruins over programs including TCU, Colorado, and Arizona.

Video: More on Colton McKibben

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, McKibben possesses the ideal blend of size, physicality, instincts, and sideline-to-sideline range that college programs covet at the linebacker position. A four-star prospect, McKibben has been one of the most productive defenders in the state since stepping onto the varsity level.

As a junior, he totaled 111 tackles, 49 solo stops, six tackles for loss, an interception, and a fumble recovery while consistently being the centerpiece of Carlsbad’s defense. Over his varsity career, McKibben has already racked up 216 total tackles in just 23 games played — an elite production mark at New Mexico’s highest classification level.

What separates McKibben is not just the production, but the consistency and physical presence he brings every Friday night. He diagnoses plays quickly, takes sharp pursuit angles, and arrives at the football with authority. Whether playing downhill against the run or dropping into coverage, McKibben consistently impacts the game in multiple phases defensively.

His recruitment reflects that complete skill set. UCLA identified McKibben early as one of the top defensive prospects in the region, and his commitment gives New Mexico High School Football another nationally recognized talent heading to the Power Four level.

Now entering his senior season, McKibben will not only carry the expectations of being the state’s top linebacker prospect, but also the title of the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 NMPreps rankings.

NMPreps Take: McKibben is the definition of a modern Power Four linebacker prospect. Productive, physical, instinctive, and battle-tested at the 6A level, he has proven himself as the top overall football player in New Mexico heading into 2026.

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