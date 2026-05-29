New Mexico High School Football Player Rankings: Hershul Olloway Jr.

NMPreps is once again breaking down the New Mexico High School Football Top 100 Players ahead of the 2026 season, highlighting the top talent across the state. Now in its 21st year, the NMPreps player rankings remain the one true source for evaluating the best high school football players in New Mexico.

No. 1 Running Back: Hershul Olloway Jr., St. Pius X (Class of 2027)

The top-ranked running back in New Mexico High School Football entering the 2026 season is Hershul Olloway Jr., a dynamic playmaker who has established himself as one of the most productive offensive players in the state. The St. Pius X School standout enters his senior season as the No. 3 overall player in the NMPreps Top 100 rankings and the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2027.

Olloway recently committed to University of New Mexico, choosing to stay home and continue his football career with the Lobos after putting together one of the most impressive rushing seasons in New Mexico during 2025.

The numbers speak for themselves. Olloway rushed for 1,930 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior, finishing second in New Mexico High School Football in rushing yards while leading St. Pius X to a 10-2 record and a trip to the Class 4A state championship game. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 11 of 12 games and averaged an incredible 12.2 yards per carry.

What makes Olloway special is not simply his production, but how he produces it. At 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, he combines elite vision, patience, and acceleration with a natural feel for setting up defenders. He consistently finds green grass before it develops, stacking cuts together in traffic while maintaining balance and momentum. Once he identifies a crease, his ability to accelerate through the second level often turns routine runs into explosive gains.

Olloway is also a master at controlling tempo as a runner. He has the patience to allow blocks to develop and the burst to capitalize instantly when an opening appears. Defenders often underestimate his speed because of how effortlessly he changes gears throughout a run.

His impact extends beyond the running game. Olloway added 292 receiving yards and a touchdown as a junior, giving St. Pius X another dangerous weapon in the passing game. Over his varsity career, he has accumulated 3,859 rushing yards, 508 receiving yards, and 56 total touchdowns while helping the Sartans become one of the premier programs in Class 4A football.

Whether running between the tackles, bouncing outside, or catching passes out of the backfield, Olloway has proven to be one of the most complete offensive players in New Mexico High School Football.

NMPreps Take: Olloway is the most complete running back in New Mexico entering the 2026 season. His vision, patience, explosiveness, and ability to create big plays from anywhere on the field make him a nightmare matchup for defenses. With nearly 4,000 career rushing yards and a commitment to New Mexico already secured, Olloway enters his senior season as one of the state’s most accomplished and dangerous offensive weapons.

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Rankings: Class of 2027

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