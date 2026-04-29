New Mexico HS Baseball: District Leaders Emerge Tuesday, Top Players

Tuesday brought key movement across New Mexico high school baseball, as several teams delivered statement wins to take over first place in their districts.

5A: Mayfield 5, Organ Mountain 3 – Final – Tuesday

Big-time result in 3-5A as Mayfield (No. 10 NMPreps 5A Rankings) knocks off Organ Mountain (No. 9 NMPreps 5A Rankings), tightening up the district race and pulling the Trojans into a tie for first place.

Mayfield did damage late, scoring two runs in the seventh and adding two more in the ninth to secure the win. Organ Mountain got strong production from Rey Ponce (2026), who went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Alex Venegas (2026) added two hits, an RBI, and struck out 13 over 6.2 innings on the mound. However, the Knights couldn’t overcome 19 strikeouts at the plate and stranded multiple opportunities.

With the loss, Organ Mountain falls to 10-3 in district play, now tied with Mayfield atop 3-5A, while Centennial (11-2) remains just ahead in what is shaping up to be one of the tightest district races in Class 5A.

5A: Centennial 3, Las Cruces 2 – Final – Tuesday

No upset here, but a tight one in 3-5A as Centennial (No. 4 NMPreps 5A Rankings) walks it off late against Las Cruces (No. 14 NMPreps 5A Rankings), scoring twice in the seventh to secure the win.

Centennial got a strong effort on the mound from Gilbert Torres (2026), who went 5.2 innings allowing just one run on three hits while striking out six. At the plate, Nick Raitt (2027) led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 performance and an RBI, while Kenneth Cole Alons (2026) added two hits and a key RBI. Israel Molina (2026) chipped in with two hits as well.

LAs Cruces kept it close behind a solid outing from Gunnar Guardiola (2026), who went the distance allowing three runs, while Nick Rojas (2026), Aaron Alvarado (2027), and Armando Gonzalez (2026) each picked up hits. But the Bulldawgs couldn’t hold off Centennial late as the Hawks (11-2) continue to stay in control now at the top of the 3-5A standings.

5A: Cibola 11, Farmington 5- Final – Tuesday

Strong road statement from Cibola (No. 11 NMPreps 5A Rankings), pulling away late with a six-run sixth inning to knock off Farmington.

Cibola’s offense was balanced and productive throughout, led by Isaac Brito (2026), who went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, and Jacob Escobedo (2026), who added two hits including a home run and drove in two. Tyler Wright (2026) also chipped in with two hits and three runs scored, while Aidan De La O (2027) added a multi-hit game.

On the mound, Ryan Hutchinson (2026) picked up the win, working five innings and allowing four runs while striking out four. Cibola finished with 12 hits as a team and capitalized on key scoring opportunities late.

Farmington falls to 8-17, 1-8 District 1-5A with the loss, while Cibola keeps its playoff hopes alive, improving to 11-14 overall and 3-6 in District 1-5A, now tied with Volcano Vista in the district standings.

4A: Albuquerque Academy 10, Bernalillo 5 – Final – Tuesday

Albuquerque Academy continues its strong run in District 6-4A, pulling away with a six-run fifth inning to defeat Bernalillo on the road.

The Chargers got a big offensive performance from Aiden Schum (2027), who finished with two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Daniel Candelas (2028) added two hits and three RBIs, while Joseph Rounds (2027) chipped in with two hits and scored three runs. Albuquerque Academy totaled nine hits and consistently applied pressure throughout the game.

On the mound, Daniel Candelas (2028) picked up the win, going four innings and striking out six, while Ryan Williams (2026) closed it out over the final three innings.

With the win, Albuquerque Academy improves to 18-7 overall and 7-1 in District 6-4A, staying firmly in the district title race. Bernalillo drops to 13-12 overall and 2-5 in district play as the season enters the final stretch.

4A: Aztec 19, Gallup 6 – FInal – Tuesday

No surprise in 1-4A as Aztec flexes offensively, exploding for 19 runs in a dominant win over Gallup.

Aztec piled up 15 hits on the day, led by Cory Douglas (2027), who went a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Christian Holmes (2026) also delivered a huge performance with four hits and three runs, while Hayden Eaton (2027) drove in five runs on a three-hit day. Kale Watson (2026) added two hits including a home run and two RBIs as the Tigers overwhelmed Gallup early.

On the mound, Aztec used multiple arms, with Cadin Anderson (2026) providing a strong stretch, striking out five over two scoreless innings. The staff combined to allow just two hits while striking out eight.

Gallup falls to 5-19 overall and 2-7 in District 1-4A, while Aztec improves to 19-6 overall and 8-1 in district play, now sitting alone in first place in 1-4A following Bloomfield’s loss to Kirtland Central.

4A: Valley 10, Del Norte 1 – Final – Tuesday

No upset here as Valley delivers a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, pulling away late to secure a convincing road win over Del Norte.

Valley’s offense produced 11 hits, led by Caden Barth (2026), who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a triple in a perfect day at the plate. Elias Saiz (2027) added two hits and three runs scored, while Alex Hernandez (2027) chipped in with a two-hit performance including a pair of doubles. Jaxon Foulk (2026) also contributed with two hits and two RBIs as Valley steadily built separation.

On the mound, Valley was sharp, combining to allow just one run on four hits. Taylor Fredrickson (2028) picked up the win with three scoreless innings, while the staff collectively limited scoring chances and controlled the game throughout.

Del Norte falls to 3-21 overall and 0-7 in District 6-4A, while Valley improves to 7-18 overall and 4-4 in district play, keeping pace in the middle of the 6-4A standings.

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